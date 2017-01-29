Toxiproxy Node Client

Toxiproxy makes it easy and trivial to test network conditions, for example low-bandwidth and high-latency situations. toxiproxy-node-client includes everything needed to get started with configuring Toxiproxy upstream connection and listen endpoints.

Installing via NPM

The recommended way to install toxiproxy-node-client is through NPM.

Once that is installed and you have added toxiproxy-node-client to your package.json configuration, you can require the package and start using the library.

JavaScript (ES6) Usage

Here is an example for creating a proxy that limits a Redis connection to 1000KB/s.

; const toxiproxyClient = require ( "toxiproxy-node-client" ); const getToxic = ( type, attributes ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { const toxiproxy = new toxiproxyClient.Toxiproxy( "http://localhost:8474" ); const proxyBody = { listen : "localhost:0" , name : "ihsw_test_redis_master" , upstream : "localhost:6379" }; toxiproxy.createProxy(proxyBody) .then( ( proxy ) => { const toxicBody = { attributes : attributes, type : type }; return proxy.addToxic( new toxiproxyClient.Toxic(proxy, toxicBody)); }) .then(resolve) .catch(reject); }); }; getToxic( "bandwidth" , { rate : 1000 }) .then( ( toxic ) => console .log(toxic.toJson())) .catch( console .error);

TypeScript Usage

Here is an example for creating a proxy that limits a Redis connection to 1000KB/s.

import { Toxiproxy, ICreateProxyBody, Toxic, ICreateToxicBody, Bandwidth } from "toxiproxy-node-client" ; const getToxic = async <T>( type : string , attributes: T): Promise <Toxic<T>> => { const toxiproxy = new Toxiproxy( "http://localhost:8474" ); const proxyBody = <ICreateProxyBody>{ listen: "localhost:0" , name: "ihsw_test_redis_master" , upstream: "localhost:6379" }; const proxy = await toxiproxy.createProxy(proxyBody); const toxicBody = <ICreateToxicBody<T>>{ attributes: attributes, type : type }; return await proxy.addToxic( new Toxic(proxy, toxicBody)); }; getToxic( "bandwidth" , <Bandwidth>{ rate: 1000 }) .then( ( toxic ) => console .log(toxic.toJson())) .catch( console .error);

Documentation