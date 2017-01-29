Toxiproxy makes it easy and trivial to test network conditions, for example low-bandwidth and high-latency situations.
toxiproxy-node-client includes everything needed to get started with configuring Toxiproxy upstream connection and listen endpoints.
The recommended way to install
toxiproxy-node-client is through NPM.
Once that is installed and you have added
toxiproxy-node-client to your
package.json configuration, you can require the package and start using the library.
Here is an example for creating a proxy that limits a Redis connection to 1000KB/s.
// index.js
"use strict";
const toxiproxyClient = require("toxiproxy-node-client");
const getToxic = (type, attributes) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
const toxiproxy = new toxiproxyClient.Toxiproxy("http://localhost:8474");
const proxyBody = {
listen: "localhost:0",
name: "ihsw_test_redis_master",
upstream: "localhost:6379"
};
toxiproxy.createProxy(proxyBody)
.then((proxy) => {
const toxicBody = {
attributes: attributes,
type: type
};
return proxy.addToxic(new toxiproxyClient.Toxic(proxy, toxicBody));
})
.then(resolve)
.catch(reject);
});
};
// { attributes: { rate: 1000 },
// name: 'bandwidth_downstream',
// stream: 'downstream',
// toxicity: 1,
// type: 'bandwidth' }
getToxic("bandwidth", { rate: 1000 })
.then((toxic) => console.log(toxic.toJson()))
.catch(console.error);
// index.ts
import {
Toxiproxy,
ICreateProxyBody,
Toxic, ICreateToxicBody, Bandwidth
} from "toxiproxy-node-client";
const getToxic = async <T>(type: string, attributes: T): Promise<Toxic<T>> => {
const toxiproxy = new Toxiproxy("http://localhost:8474");
const proxyBody = <ICreateProxyBody>{
listen: "localhost:0",
name: "ihsw_test_redis_master",
upstream: "localhost:6379"
};
const proxy = await toxiproxy.createProxy(proxyBody);
const toxicBody = <ICreateToxicBody<T>>{
attributes: attributes,
type: type
};
return await proxy.addToxic(new Toxic(proxy, toxicBody));
};
// { attributes: { rate: 1000 },
// name: 'bandwidth_downstream',
// stream: 'downstream',
// toxicity: 1,
// type: 'bandwidth' }
getToxic("bandwidth", <Bandwidth>{ rate: 1000 })
.then((toxic) => console.log(toxic.toJson()))
.catch(console.error);
Additional examples can be found in the
examples directory for expected usage.