tower-of-babel will show you through a series of exercises that introduce you to ES6 features. This exercises use babel. babel allows you to write code with ES6 syntax.

How to use

Create new directory

$ mkdir tower-of-babel-solutions && cd tower-of-babel-solutions

Initialize the new project

$ npm init -y

Install tower-of-babel local (becouse we can)

$ npm i tower-of-babel

Install babel and babel features

$ npm i babel-cli babel-preset-es2015

Create .babelrc file with necessary config

$ echo '{ "presets": ["es2015"] }' > .babelrc

And run it from node_modules