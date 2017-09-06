Tournament

Tournament provides a base class for stateful tournament types of fixed size tournaments.

All tournaments have a huge amount of common logic so the helper methods included on this base class is worth reading about even if you don't use this module directly.

You should read at least one of:

Implementions:

For multi stage tournaments, or if you need to grab functionality from multiple implementations, there is also a module for that:

Example implementation usage

Create a new tournament instance from one of the separate implementations, then interact with helper functions to score and calculate results.

var Duel = require ( 'duel' ); var d = new Duel( 4 ); d.matches; [ { id : { s : 1 , r : 1 , m : 1 }, p : [ 1 , 4 ] }, { id : { s : 1 , r : 1 , m : 2 }, p : [ 3 , 2 ] }, { id : { s : 1 , r : 2 , m : 1 }, p : [ 0 , 0 ] }, { id : { s : 2 , r : 1 , m : 1 }, p : [ 0 , 0 ] } ] d.matches.forEach( function ( m ) { d.score(m.id, [ 1 , 0 ]); }); d.matches; [ { id : { s : 1 , r : 1 , m : 1 }, p : [ 1 , 4 ], m : [ 1 , 0 ] }, { id : { s : 1 , r : 1 , m : 2 }, p : [ 3 , 2 ], m : [ 1 , 0 ] }, { id : { s : 1 , r : 2 , m : 1 }, p : [ 1 , 3 ], m : [ 1 , 0 ] }, { id : { s : 2 , r : 1 , m : 1 }, p : [ 4 , 2 ], m : [ 1 , 0 ] } ] d.results(); [ { seed : 1 , wins : 2 , for : 2 , against : 0 , pos : 1 }, { seed : 3 , wins : 1 , for : 1 , against : 1 , pos : 2 }, { seed : 4 , wins : 1 , for : 1 , against : 1 , pos : 3 }, { seed : 2 , wins : 0 , for : 0 , against : 2 , pos : 4 } ]

Installation

For specific tournament usage, install the modules you want:

$ npm install duel ffa groupstage tiebreaker --save

To use these on in the browser, bundle it up with browserify

$ npm dedupe $ browserify -r duel -r ffa -r groupstage -r tiebreaker > bundle.js

License

MIT-Licensed. See LICENSE file for details.