openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tou

tournament

by Eirik A
3.2.0 (see all)

A tournament base class for static tournament types

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

325

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Tournament

npm status build status dependency status coverage status

Tournament provides a base class for stateful tournament types of fixed size tournaments.

All tournaments have a huge amount of common logic so the helper methods included on this base class is worth reading about even if you don't use this module directly.

You should read at least one of:

Implementions:

For multi stage tournaments, or if you need to grab functionality from multiple implementations, there is also a module for that:

Example implementation usage

Create a new tournament instance from one of the separate implementations, then interact with helper functions to score and calculate results.

var Duel = require('duel');
var d = new Duel(4); // 4 players - single elimination

d.matches; // in playable order
[ { id: { s: 1, r: 1, m: 1 }, // semi 1
    p: [ 1, 4 ] },
  { id: { s: 1, r: 1, m: 2 }, // semi 2
    p: [ 3, 2 ] },
  { id: { s: 1, r: 2, m: 1 }, // grand final
    p: [ 0, 0 ] },
  { id: { s: 2, r: 1, m: 1 }, // bronze final
    p: [ 0, 0 ] } ]

// let's pretend we scored these individually in a more realistic manner
d.matches.forEach(function (m) {
  d.score(m.id, [1, 0]);
});

// now winners are propagated and map scores are recorded
d.matches;
[ { id: { s: 1, r: 1, m: 1 },
    p: [ 1, 4 ],
    m: [ 1, 0 ] },
  { id: { s: 1, r: 1, m: 2 },
    p: [ 3, 2 ],
    m: [ 1, 0 ] },
  { id: { s: 1, r: 2, m: 1 }, // 1 and 3 won their matches and play the final
    p: [ 1, 3 ],
    m: [ 1, 0 ] },
  { id: { s: 2, r: 1, m: 1 }, // 4 and 2 lost and play the bronze final
    p: [ 4, 2 ],
    m: [ 1, 0 ] } ]

// can view results at every stage of the tournament, here are the final ones
d.results();
[ { seed: 1, wins: 2, for: 2, against: 0, pos: 1 },
  { seed: 3, wins: 1, for: 1, against: 1, pos: 2 },
  { seed: 4, wins: 1, for: 1, against: 1, pos: 3 },
  { seed: 2, wins: 0, for: 0, against: 2, pos: 4 } ]

Installation

For specific tournament usage, install the modules you want:

$ npm install duel ffa groupstage tiebreaker --save

To use these on in the browser, bundle it up with browserify

$ npm dedupe
$ browserify -r duel -r ffa -r groupstage -r tiebreaker > bundle.js

License

MIT-Licensed. See LICENSE file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial