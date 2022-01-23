A tour guide is a person who provides assistance, information on cultural, historical and contemporary heritage to people on organized tours and individual clients at educational establishments, religious and historical sites, museums, and at venues of other significant interest, attractions sites. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tour_guide]
Want to see how it works right away? Try on JSFiddle
npm i tourguidejs
Every time you build you next awesome web app, you sit back and stare lovingly at your handy-work :) But then inevitably someone comes along asking one and the same inconvenient question: "So, how do I use it?"
You try to explain, but people are just not getting it! You write how-tos, lengthy docs, and step-by-step guides, and yet, nothing seems to be enough.
This is why we built Tourguide.js - a simple yet powerful explainer utility, designed to help you make the reply a little bit less painful. Because, let's face it - picture is worth a 1000 words:
There are a few ways you can use Tourguide.js
Download
tourguide.min.js, add it to your project libraries, and then include it on page:
<script src="tourguide.min.js"></script>
If you use ES modules in your project (Webpack, Rollup) import Tourguide.js like so:
import Tourguide from "tourguidejs";
Before use, Tourguide.js must be instantiated:
var tourguide = new Tourguide({options});
root: root element the tour steps will attach to; default is document.body
selector: if you want to use content based tour approach you can use this option to specify the common selector for the tour steps; default is
[data-tour]
animationspeed: speed of all tour built-in animations; default is 300
padding: additional padding to add to step highlighter; default is 5(px)
align<'top' | 'bottom' | 'center'>: the vertical alignment of the tour targets. default is 'top'
steps: if you choose to take JSON based tour approach provide use this property to provide the data; default is null
src: if you want to load the tour from a remote URL you may specify it here; default is null
preloadimages: if you want to preload images, you may set this attribute to true; default is false
restoreinitialposition: if you want to restore the scroll position after the tour ended, you may set this attribute to true; default is true
colors: if you want to customize the color schema of this plugin, use this attribute. object will be combine with default values.
Here is the defult
{
"overlay": "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)",
"background": "#fff",
"bullet": "#ff4141",
"bulletVisited": "#aaa",
"bulletCurrent": "#b50000",
"stepButtonPrev": "#ff4141",
"stepButtonNext": "#ff4141",
"stepButtonComplete": "#b50000",
}
keyboardNavigation: if you want to enable keyboard navigation, use this attribute. each attribute can be number, string or object.
If you want to disable the keyboard navigation, just set this option to
false.
keyCode : DEPRECATED
key
keyCode,
altKey,
metaKey,
ctrlKey and etc.
View This doc for more details about the KeyboardEvent: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/KeyboardEvent
Here is the default
{
"next": "ArrowRight",
"prev": "ArrowLeft",
"first": "Home",
"last": "End",
"complete": null,
"stop": "Escape"
}
request: if you want to load the tour from a remote URL you may provide request headers here
onStart: callback function triggered when the tour starts
onStop: callback function triggered when tour stops
onComplete: callback triggered when tour completes
onStep: callback triggered when a tour step is shown
onAction: callback triggered when the user-defined action processed. see onAction for more detail.
Once instantiated you can use tourguide instance a several different ways:
Simplest approach is to read the descriptions right off the elements on page. This works best if you are using an MVC approach in your application. Simply add tour descriptions to the HTML elements in your page template:
<button aria-label="Collaborate" data-tour="step: 1; title: Step1; content: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet">
Collaborate
</button>
In this mode you can simply use Tourguide.js as-is:
var tourguide = new Tourguide();
tourguide.start();
About step details, See Step section.
You may also write your own steps definition using JSON notation:
`[`
` {`
` "selector": null,`
` "step": 1,`
` "title": "Lets take a moment and look around Docsie library",`
` "content": "Click a button to advance to the next step of this tour.<br/> To stop this tour at any time click a button in the top-right corner.",`
` "image": "https://somehost.com/image.jpeg"`
` },`
` {`
` "selector": "[data-component=library]:first-of-type",`
` "step": 2,`
` "title": "Shelf",`
` "content": "Just like a real library <mark>Docsie</mark> starts with <dfn>shelves</dfn>. Each <dfn>shelf</dfn> represnts a separate collection of ideas. You may think of them as individual websites, or website sections."`
` }`
`]`
Once you have the complete JSON description for each of your tour steps you will have to initialize Tourguide.js passing your JSON as
steps: property:
var steps = [...];
var tourguide = new Tourguide({steps: steps});
tourguide.start();
You may also want to load the steps remotely. To do so simply provide the target
src as one of the Tourguide.js init params:
var tourguide = new Tourguide({src: "https://somedomain.com/tours/guide.json"});
tourguide.start();
selector?<string>: CSS selector used to find the target element (used on JSON based approach and Remote URL approach)
step<number>: tour step sequence number
title<string>: tour step title
marked?<boolean>: if content is markdown, you may set this attr to true; default false.
content<string>: tour step description. if
marked is
true, you can write the content with markdown language.
image?<url>: tour step illustration
actions?<array>: tour actions array.
target?<string>: CSS selector used to find the target element. default is current step's target.
act?<string | number | function>: action after event triggered.
step.go(number).
function (event, currentstep, curaction)
event<object | string>: event details. if you want just use only the event type, set it as a string value, otherwise set it as an object.
All KeyboardEvent attribute is accepted including
keyCode,
altKey,
metaKey,
ctrlKey and etc.
View This doc for more details about the KeyboardEvent: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/KeyboardEvent
Example:
{
...
"actions": [
{
"target": "body",
"act": (event, currentstep, curaction, tourguide) => { /* your logic here */ }
"event": {
"type": "keyup"
"keyCode": 39, // arrow right
"ctrlKey": true // with ctrl key
}
},
{
"act": "next",
"event": "click"
}
]
...
}
?* indicates the property is optional*
Once your tour has started you have several ways to manually control the tour flow:
Start the tour at any time by calling start(). You may optionally provide the step number to start the tour at a specific step (by default a tour always starts at step 1):
tourguide.start(2)
Stop the tour at any moment by calling stop()
Causes tour to go to the next step in the sequence
Causes tour to go to the previous step in the sequence
Causes tour to go to the step specified
tourguide.go(2)
tourguide.currentstep: returns the current step object
tourguide.length: return the number of steps on the tour
tourguide.steps: returns the tour steps as JSON notation
tourguide.hasnext: return true if there are steps remaining in the tour, otherwise returns false
tourguide.options: returns Tourguide.js options object
Tourguide.js supports several helpful callbacks to help you better control the tour. You may optionally pass the callback functions into the tour instance at initialization time:
var tourguide = new Tourguide({
`onStart:function(options){...},`
`onStop:function(options){...},`
`onComplete:function(){...},`
`onStep:function(currentstep, type){...},`
`onAction:function(currentstep, e){...}`
});
Fires when the guided tour is started. The callback function will receive a single param:
options: tour options object
Fires when the guided tour stops. The callback function will receive a single param:
options: tour options object
Fires when the guided tour is complete. The callback function will receives no params.
NOTE: onStop is always fired first, before onComplete is fired
Fires when tour step is activated. The callback function receives two params:
currentstep: tour step object
type: string representing the current direction of the tor; can be one of: "previous" | "next"
Fires when user has clicked on the step target. The callback function receives two params:
currentstep: tour step object
event: MouseEvent onclick
Each step of the tour is wrapped into a Step class. This allows you to have a direct access to the individual step properties and actions:
target: returns the target element step is attached to
el: returns the step view element
show(): show step element
hide(): hide step element
You can obtain the current step object an any time during the tour execution by calling
tourguide.currentstep property:
var currentstep = tourguide.currentstep;
var stepTarget = currentstep.target;
var stepView = currentstep.el;
Tourguide.js is licensed under BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
A permissive license similar to the BSD 2-Clause License, but with a 3rd clause that prohibits others from using the name of the project or its contributors to promote derived products without written consent.