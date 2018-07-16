openbase logo
Readme

Tour

A simple, minimalist touring and on-boarding library for javascript

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/tourjs/tour

Awesome Demo

Features

  • Supports single page apps, and complex scrollable content
  • Responsive & Intelligent
  • Automagic Positioning
  • Promise Driven Events & Hooks
  • Tour does not manipulate or relayer your DOM elements in any way

Installation

Install via npm

$ npm install tour --save

or CDN

https://npmcdn.com/tour@latest/dist/tour.js https://npmcdn.com/tour@latest/dist/tour.css

Import JS and CSS

// ES6+
import Tour from 'tour'

// CommonJS
const Tour = require('tour').default

// Vanilla
var Tour = window.Tour.default

@import 'node_modules/tour/dist/tour.css'

Simple Usage

const myTour = {
    canExit: true,
    nextText: 'Proceed!',
    steps: [{
        target: '#first-element',
        content: 'This is the first step!',
    }, {
        target: '.some .other .element',
        content: 'Blah blah blah. I prefer to show up on the right.',
        placement: [ 'right', 'top', 'bottom', 'left' ],
    }, {
        target: '#menu-element',
        content: 'I guess this is a menu!',
    }, {
        target: '#last-element',
        content: 'It is over! :(',
    }],
};

Tour.start(myTour)
  .then(() => {
    console.log('Tour Finished!');
  })
  .catch(() => {
    console.log('Tour Interrupted!')
  });

Config

Defaults:

{
    canExit: false, // Can exit the tour or not (via an X button)
    padding: 5, // Padding around the highlighted element
    maxHeight: 120, // Max height of the tooltip box
    maxWidth: 250, // Max width of the tooltip box
    maskVisible: true, // Shows the mask
    maskVisibleOnNoTarget: false, // Shows a full page mask if no target element has been specified
    maskClickThrough: false, // Allows the user to interact with elements beneath the mask
    maskScrollThrough: true // Allows the user to scroll the scrollbox or window through the mask
    maskColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,.7)' // The mask color
    scrollBox: 'body', // The container to scroll when searching for elements
    previousText: 'Previous',
    nextText: 'Next',
    finishText: 'Finish',
    showPrevious: true, // Setting to false hides the previous button
    showNext: true // Setting to false hides the next button
    animationDuration: 400, // Animation Duration for the box and mask
    placement: ['bottom', 'right', 'top','left'],
    dark: false, // Dark mode (Works great with `mask.visible = false`)
    disableInteraction: false, // Disable interaction with the highlighted elements
    disableEscExit: false // Disable end of tour when pressing ESC,
}

API

.start(tour)

  • Starts a Tour
  • Params:
    • tour: Tour Object
  • Returns:
    • Promise that resolves when the tour is finished or rejected when aborted.

.stop()

  • Stops a Tour
  • Returns:
    • Promise that resolves when the tour is stopped.

.next()

  • Goes to the next step in the current tour
  • Returns:
    • Promise that resolves when the next step is reached

.previous()

  • Goes to the previous step in the current tour
    • Promise that resolves when the previous step is reached

.goto(index)

  • Goes to a specific step in the tour

  • Params:

    • index: The 0-index number of the step eg. 0, 1, 2, 3

  • Returns:

    • Promise that resolves when the specific step is reached

Using Promise Event Hooks

You can pass any function that returns a promise to the before and after properties for any step. When the promise resolves, the tour moves on accordingly.

Example

var tour = {
    steps: [{
      target: '#first-element',
      content: 'This is the first step!',
    }, {
      target: '.some .other .element',
      content: 'Blah blah blah.',
      before: () => {
        // Do something amazing
        return new Promise()
        }
    }, {
      target: '#menu-element',
      content: 'I guess this is a menu!',
      after: () => {
        // Do some more cool stuff
        return new Promise()
        }
    }, {
      target: '#last-element',
      content: 'It is over! :(',
    }]
}

Roadmap & Contributing

All PR's and contributions are more than welcome!

