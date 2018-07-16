A simple, minimalist touring and on-boarding library for javascript
Install via npm
$ npm install tour --save
or CDN
https://npmcdn.com/tour@latest/dist/tour.js https://npmcdn.com/tour@latest/dist/tour.css
Import JS and CSS
// ES6+
import Tour from 'tour'
// CommonJS
const Tour = require('tour').default
// Vanilla
var Tour = window.Tour.default
@import 'node_modules/tour/dist/tour.css'
const myTour = {
canExit: true,
nextText: 'Proceed!',
steps: [{
target: '#first-element',
content: 'This is the first step!',
}, {
target: '.some .other .element',
content: 'Blah blah blah. I prefer to show up on the right.',
placement: [ 'right', 'top', 'bottom', 'left' ],
}, {
target: '#menu-element',
content: 'I guess this is a menu!',
}, {
target: '#last-element',
content: 'It is over! :(',
}],
};
Tour.start(myTour)
.then(() => {
console.log('Tour Finished!');
})
.catch(() => {
console.log('Tour Interrupted!')
});
Defaults:
{
canExit: false, // Can exit the tour or not (via an X button)
padding: 5, // Padding around the highlighted element
maxHeight: 120, // Max height of the tooltip box
maxWidth: 250, // Max width of the tooltip box
maskVisible: true, // Shows the mask
maskVisibleOnNoTarget: false, // Shows a full page mask if no target element has been specified
maskClickThrough: false, // Allows the user to interact with elements beneath the mask
maskScrollThrough: true // Allows the user to scroll the scrollbox or window through the mask
maskColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,.7)' // The mask color
scrollBox: 'body', // The container to scroll when searching for elements
previousText: 'Previous',
nextText: 'Next',
finishText: 'Finish',
showPrevious: true, // Setting to false hides the previous button
showNext: true // Setting to false hides the next button
animationDuration: 400, // Animation Duration for the box and mask
placement: ['bottom', 'right', 'top','left'],
dark: false, // Dark mode (Works great with `mask.visible = false`)
disableInteraction: false, // Disable interaction with the highlighted elements
disableEscExit: false // Disable end of tour when pressing ESC,
}
Goes to a specific step in the tour
Params:
0, 1, 2, 3
Returns:
You can pass any function that returns a promise to the
before and
after properties for any step. When the promise resolves, the tour moves on accordingly.
var tour = {
steps: [{
target: '#first-element',
content: 'This is the first step!',
}, {
target: '.some .other .element',
content: 'Blah blah blah.',
before: () => {
// Do something amazing
return new Promise()
}
}, {
target: '#menu-element',
content: 'I guess this is a menu!',
after: () => {
// Do some more cool stuff
return new Promise()
}
}, {
target: '#last-element',
content: 'It is over! :(',
}]
}
All PR's and contributions are more than welcome!