Tour

A simple, minimalist touring and on-boarding library for javascript

Features

Supports single page apps, and complex scrollable content

Responsive & Intelligent

Automagic Positioning

Promise Driven Events & Hooks

Tour does not manipulate or relayer your DOM elements in any way

Installation

Install via npm

$ npm install tour --save

or CDN

https://npmcdn.com/tour@latest/dist/tour.js https://npmcdn.com/tour@latest/dist/tour.css

Import JS and CSS

import Tour from 'tour' const Tour = require ( 'tour' ).default var Tour = window .Tour.default

@ import 'node_modules/tour/dist/tour.css'

Simple Usage

const myTour = { canExit : true , nextText : 'Proceed!' , steps : [{ target : '#first-element' , content : 'This is the first step!' , }, { target : '.some .other .element' , content : 'Blah blah blah. I prefer to show up on the right.' , placement : [ 'right' , 'top' , 'bottom' , 'left' ], }, { target : '#menu-element' , content : 'I guess this is a menu!' , }, { target : '#last-element' , content : 'It is over! :(' , }], }; Tour.start(myTour) .then( () => { console .log( 'Tour Finished!' ); }) .catch( () => { console .log( 'Tour Interrupted!' ) });

Config

Defaults:

{ canExit : false , padding : 5 , maxHeight : 120 , maxWidth : 250 , maskVisible : true , maskVisibleOnNoTarget : false , maskClickThrough : false , maskScrollThrough : true maskColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,.7)' scrollBox : 'body' , previousText : 'Previous' , nextText : 'Next' , finishText : 'Finish' , showPrevious : true , showNext : true animationDuration : 400 , placement : [ 'bottom' , 'right' , 'top' , 'left' ], dark : false , disableInteraction : false , disableEscExit : false }

API

Starts a Tour

Params: tour: Tour Object

Returns: Promise that resolves when the tour is finished or rejected when aborted.



Stops a Tour

Returns: Promise that resolves when the tour is stopped.



Goes to the next step in the current tour

Returns: Promise that resolves when the next step is reached



Goes to the previous step in the current tour Promise that resolves when the previous step is reached



Goes to a specific step in the tour

Params: index: The 0-index number of the step eg. 0, 1, 2, 3

Returns: Promise that resolves when the specific step is reached



Using Promise Event Hooks

You can pass any function that returns a promise to the before and after properties for any step. When the promise resolves, the tour moves on accordingly.

Example

var tour = { steps : [{ target : '#first-element' , content : 'This is the first step!' , }, { target : '.some .other .element' , content : 'Blah blah blah.' , before : () => { return new Promise () } }, { target : '#menu-element' , content : 'I guess this is a menu!' , after : () => { return new Promise () } }, { target : '#last-element' , content : 'It is over! :(' , }] }

Roadmap & Contributing

All PR's and contributions are more than welcome!