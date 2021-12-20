RFC6265 Cookies and CookieJar for Node.js
var tough = require('tough-cookie');
var Cookie = tough.Cookie;
var cookie = Cookie.parse(header);
cookie.value = 'somethingdifferent';
header = cookie.toString();
var cookiejar = new tough.CookieJar();
cookiejar.setCookie(cookie, 'http://currentdomain.example.com/path', cb);
// ...
cookiejar.getCookies('http://example.com/otherpath',function(err,cookies) {
res.headers['cookie'] = cookies.join('; ');
});
It's so easy!
npm install tough-cookie
Why the name? NPM modules
cookie,
cookies and
cookiejar were already taken.
Support for versions of node.js will follow that of the request module.
Functions on the module you get from
require('tough-cookie'). All can be used as pure functions and don't need to be "bound".
Note: prior to 1.0.x, several of these functions took a
strict parameter. This has since been removed from the API as it was no longer necessary.
parseDate(string)
Parse a cookie date string into a
Date. Parses according to RFC6265 Section 5.1.1, not
Date.parse().
formatDate(date)
Format a Date into a RFC1123 string (the RFC6265-recommended format).
canonicalDomain(str)
Transforms a domain-name into a canonical domain-name. The canonical domain-name is a trimmed, lowercased, stripped-of-leading-dot and optionally punycode-encoded domain-name (Section 5.1.2 of RFC6265). For the most part, this function is idempotent (can be run again on its output without ill effects).
domainMatch(str,domStr[,canonicalize=true])
Answers "does this real domain match the domain in a cookie?". The
str is the "current" domain-name and the
domStr is the "cookie" domain-name. Matches according to RFC6265 Section 5.1.3, but it helps to think of it as a "suffix match".
The
canonicalize parameter will run the other two parameters through
canonicalDomain or not.
defaultPath(path)
Given a current request/response path, gives the Path apropriate for storing in a cookie. This is basically the "directory" of a "file" in the path, but is specified by Section 5.1.4 of the RFC.
The
path parameter MUST be only the pathname part of a URI (i.e. excludes the hostname, query, fragment, etc.). This is the
.pathname property of node's
uri.parse() output.
pathMatch(reqPath,cookiePath)
Answers "does the request-path path-match a given cookie-path?" as per RFC6265 Section 5.1.4. Returns a boolean.
This is essentially a prefix-match where
cookiePath is a prefix of
reqPath.
parse(cookieString[, options])
alias for
Cookie.parse(cookieString[, options])
fromJSON(string)
alias for
Cookie.fromJSON(string)
getPublicSuffix(hostname)
Returns the public suffix of this hostname. The public suffix is the shortest domain-name upon which a cookie can be set. Returns
null if the hostname cannot have cookies set for it.
For example:
www.example.com and
www.subdomain.example.com both have public suffix
example.com.
For further information, see http://publicsuffix.org/. This module derives its list from that site. This call is currently a wrapper around
psl's get() method.
cookieCompare(a,b)
For use with
.sort(), sorts a list of cookies into the recommended order given in the RFC (Section 5.4 step 2). The sort algorithm is, in order of precedence:
.path
.creation (which has a 1ms precision, same as
Date)
.creationIndex (to get beyond the 1ms precision)
var cookies = [ /* unsorted array of Cookie objects */ ];
cookies = cookies.sort(cookieCompare);
Note: Since JavaScript's
Date is limited to a 1ms precision, cookies within the same milisecond are entirely possible. This is especially true when using the
now option to
.setCookie(). The
.creationIndex property is a per-process global counter, assigned during construction with
new Cookie(). This preserves the spirit of the RFC sorting: older cookies go first. This works great for
MemoryCookieStore, since
Set-Cookie headers are parsed in order, but may not be so great for distributed systems. Sophisticated
Stores may wish to set this to some other logical clock such that if cookies A and B are created in the same millisecond, but cookie A is created before cookie B, then
A.creationIndex < B.creationIndex. If you want to alter the global counter, which you probably shouldn't do, it's stored in
Cookie.cookiesCreated.
permuteDomain(domain)
Generates a list of all possible domains that
domainMatch() the parameter. May be handy for implementing cookie stores.
permutePath(path)
Generates a list of all possible paths that
pathMatch() the parameter. May be handy for implementing cookie stores.
Exported via
tough.Cookie.
Cookie.parse(cookieString[, options])
Parses a single Cookie or Set-Cookie HTTP header into a
Cookie object. Returns
undefined if the string can't be parsed.
The options parameter is not required and currently has only one property:
true enable parsing of key-less cookies like
=abc and
=, which are not RFC-compliant.
If options is not an object, it is ignored, which means you can use
Array#map with it.
Here's how to process the Set-Cookie header(s) on a node HTTP/HTTPS response:
if (res.headers['set-cookie'] instanceof Array)
cookies = res.headers['set-cookie'].map(Cookie.parse);
else
cookies = [Cookie.parse(res.headers['set-cookie'])];
Note: in version 2.3.3, tough-cookie limited the number of spaces before the
= to 256 characters. This limitation has since been removed.
See Issue 92
Cookie object properties:
Date - if set, the
Expires= attribute of the cookie (defaults to the string
"Infinity"). See
setExpires()
Max-Age= attribute in seconds of the cookie. May also be set to strings
"Infinity" and
"-Infinity" for non-expiry and immediate-expiry, respectively. See
setMaxAge()
Domain= attribute of the cookie
Path= of the cookie
Secure cookie flag
HttpOnly cookie flag
SameSite cookie attribute (from [RFC6265bis]); must be one of
none,
lax, or
strict
Array - any unrecognized cookie attributes as strings (even if equal-signs inside)
Date - when this cookie was constructed
cookieCompare(a,b) for a full explanation)
After a cookie has been passed through
CookieJar.setCookie() it will have the following additional attributes:
defaultPath() was used to derive one.
Date - modified from construction to when the cookie was added to the jar
Date - last time the cookie got accessed. Will affect cookie cleaning once implemented. Using
cookiejar.getCookies(...) will update this attribute.
Cookie([{properties}])
Receives an options object that can contain any of the above Cookie properties, uses the default for unspecified properties.
.toString()
encode to a Set-Cookie header value. The Expires cookie field is set using
formatDate(), but is omitted entirely if
.expires is
Infinity.
.cookieString()
encode to a Cookie header value (i.e. the
.key and
.value properties joined with '=').
.setExpires(String)
sets the expiry based on a date-string passed through
parseDate(). If parseDate returns
null (i.e. can't parse this date string),
.expires is set to
"Infinity" (a string) is set.
.setMaxAge(number)
sets the maxAge in seconds. Coerces
-Infinity to
"-Infinity" and
Infinity to
"Infinity" so it JSON serializes correctly.
.expiryTime([now=Date.now()])
.expiryDate([now=Date.now()])
expiryTime() Computes the absolute unix-epoch milliseconds that this cookie expires. expiryDate() works similarly, except it returns a
Date object. Note that in both cases the
now parameter should be milliseconds.
Max-Age takes precedence over Expires (as per the RFC). The
.creation attribute -- or, by default, the
now parameter -- is used to offset the
.maxAge attribute.
If Expires (
.expires) is set, that's returned.
Otherwise,
expiryTime() returns
Infinity and
expiryDate() returns a
Date object for "Tue, 19 Jan 2038 03:14:07 GMT" (latest date that can be expressed by a 32-bit
time_t; the common limit for most user-agents).
.TTL([now=Date.now()])
compute the TTL relative to
now (milliseconds). The same precedence rules as for
expiryTime/
expiryDate apply.
The "number"
Infinity is returned for cookies without an explicit expiry and
0 is returned if the cookie is expired. Otherwise a time-to-live in milliseconds is returned.
.canonicalizedDomain()
.cdomain()
return the canonicalized
.domain field. This is lower-cased and punycode (RFC3490) encoded if the domain has any non-ASCII characters.
.toJSON()
For convenience in using
JSON.serialize(cookie). Returns a plain-old
Object that can be JSON-serialized.
Any
Date properties (i.e.,
.expires,
.creation, and
.lastAccessed) are exported in ISO format (
.toISOString()).
NOTE: Custom
Cookie properties will be discarded. In tough-cookie 1.x, since there was no
.toJSON method explicitly defined, all enumerable properties were captured. If you want a property to be serialized, add the property name to the
Cookie.serializableProperties Array.
Cookie.fromJSON(strOrObj)
Does the reverse of
cookie.toJSON(). If passed a string, will
JSON.parse() that first.
Any
Date properties (i.e.,
.expires,
.creation, and
.lastAccessed) are parsed via
Date.parse(), not the tough-cookie
parseDate, since it's JavaScript/JSON-y timestamps being handled at this layer.
Returns
null upon JSON parsing error.
.clone()
Does a deep clone of this cookie, exactly implemented as
Cookie.fromJSON(cookie.toJSON()).
.validate()
Status: IN PROGRESS. Works for a few things, but is by no means comprehensive.
validates cookie attributes for semantic correctness. Useful for "lint" checking any Set-Cookie headers you generate. For now, it returns a boolean, but eventually could return a reason string -- you can future-proof with this construct:
if (cookie.validate() === true) {
// it's tasty
} else {
// yuck!
}
Exported via
tough.CookieJar.
CookieJar([store],[options])
Simply use
new CookieJar(). If you'd like to use a custom store, pass that to the constructor otherwise a
MemoryCookieStore will be created and used.
The
options object can be omitted and can have the following properties:
true - reject cookies with domains like "com" and "co.uk"
false - accept malformed cookies like
bar and
=bar, which have an implied empty name.
silent - set to
'unsafe-disabled',
'silent', or
'strict'. See [Cookie Prefixes] below.
false - accepts special-use domain suffixes, such as
local. Useful for testing purposes.
This is not in the standard, but is used sometimes on the web and is accepted by (most) browsers.
Since eventually this module would like to support database/remote/etc. CookieJars, continuation passing style is used for CookieJar methods.
.setCookie(cookieOrString, currentUrl, [{options},] cb(err,cookie))
Attempt to set the cookie in the cookie jar. If the operation fails, an error will be given to the callback
cb, otherwise the cookie is passed through. The cookie will have updated
.creation,
.lastAccessed and
.hostOnly properties.
The
options object can be omitted and can have the following properties:
true - indicates if this is an HTTP or non-HTTP API. Affects HttpOnly cookies.
https: or
wss: then this is defaulted to
true, otherwise
false.
new Date() - what to use for the creation/access time of cookies
false - silently ignore things like parse errors and invalid domains.
Store errors aren't ignored by this option.
'none',
'lax', or
'strict' See [SameSite Cookies] below.
As per the RFC, the
.hostOnly property is set if there was no "Domain=" parameter in the cookie string (or
.domain was null on the Cookie object). The
.domain property is set to the fully-qualified hostname of
currentUrl in this case. Matching this cookie requires an exact hostname match (not a
domainMatch as per usual).
.setCookieSync(cookieOrString, currentUrl, [{options}])
Synchronous version of
setCookie; only works with synchronous stores (e.g. the default
MemoryCookieStore).
.getCookies(currentUrl, [{options},] cb(err,cookies))
Retrieve the list of cookies that can be sent in a Cookie header for the current url.
If an error is encountered, that's passed as
err to the callback, otherwise an
Array of
Cookie objects is passed. The array is sorted with
cookieCompare() unless the
{sort:false} option is given.
The
options object can be omitted and can have the following properties:
true - indicates if this is an HTTP or non-HTTP API. Affects HttpOnly cookies.
https: or
wss: then this is defaulted to
true, otherwise
false.
new Date() - what to use for the creation/access time of cookies
true - perform expiry-time checking of cookies and asynchronously remove expired cookies from the store. Using
false will return expired cookies and not remove them from the store (which is useful for replaying Set-Cookie headers, potentially).
false - if
true, do not scope cookies by path. The default uses RFC-compliant path scoping. Note: may not be supported by the underlying store (the default
MemoryCookieStore supports it).
'none',
'lax' or
'strict' to enforce SameSite cookies upon retrival. See [SameSite Cookies] below.
The
.lastAccessed property of the returned cookies will have been updated.
.getCookiesSync(currentUrl, [{options}])
Synchronous version of
getCookies; only works with synchronous stores (e.g. the default
MemoryCookieStore).
.getCookieString(...)
Accepts the same options as
.getCookies() but passes a string suitable for a Cookie header rather than an array to the callback. Simply maps the
Cookie array via
.cookieString().
.getCookieStringSync(...)
Synchronous version of
getCookieString; only works with synchronous stores (e.g. the default
MemoryCookieStore).
.getSetCookieStrings(...)
Returns an array of strings suitable for Set-Cookie headers. Accepts the same options as
.getCookies(). Simply maps the cookie array via
.toString().
.getSetCookieStringsSync(...)
Synchronous version of
getSetCookieStrings; only works with synchronous stores (e.g. the default
MemoryCookieStore).
.serialize(cb(err,serializedObject))
Serialize the Jar if the underlying store supports
.getAllCookies.
NOTE: Custom
Cookie properties will be discarded. If you want a property to be serialized, add the property name to the
Cookie.serializableProperties Array.
See [Serialization Format].
.serializeSync()
Sync version of .serialize
.toJSON()
Alias of .serializeSync() for the convenience of
JSON.stringify(cookiejar).
CookieJar.deserialize(serialized, [store], cb(err,object))
A new Jar is created and the serialized Cookies are added to the underlying store. Each
Cookie is added via
store.putCookie in the order in which they appear in the serialization.
The
store argument is optional, but should be an instance of
Store. By default, a new instance of
MemoryCookieStore is created.
As a convenience, if
serialized is a string, it is passed through
JSON.parse first. If that throws an error, this is passed to the callback.
CookieJar.deserializeSync(serialized, [store])
Sync version of
.deserialize. Note that the
store must be synchronous for this to work.
CookieJar.fromJSON(string)
Alias of
.deserializeSync to provide consistency with
Cookie.fromJSON().
.clone([store,]cb(err,newJar))
Produces a deep clone of this jar. Modifications to the original won't affect the clone, and vice versa.
The
store argument is optional, but should be an instance of
Store. By default, a new instance of
MemoryCookieStore is created. Transferring between store types is supported so long as the source implements
.getAllCookies() and the destination implements
.putCookie().
.cloneSync([store])
Synchronous version of
.clone, returning a new
CookieJar instance.
The
store argument is optional, but must be a synchronous
Store instance if specified. If not passed, a new instance of
MemoryCookieStore is used.
The source and destination must both be synchronous
Stores. If one or both stores are asynchronous, use
.clone instead. Recall that
MemoryCookieStore supports both synchronous and asynchronous API calls.
.removeAllCookies(cb(err))
Removes all cookies from the jar.
This is a new backwards-compatible feature of
tough-cookie version 2.5, so not all Stores will implement it efficiently. For Stores that do not implement
removeAllCookies, the fallback is to call
removeCookie after
getAllCookies. If
getAllCookies fails or isn't implemented in the Store, that error is returned. If one or more of the
removeCookie calls fail, only the first error is returned.
.removeAllCookiesSync()
Sync version of
.removeAllCookies()
Base class for CookieJar stores. Available as
tough.Store.
The storage model for each
CookieJar instance can be replaced with a custom implementation. The default is
MemoryCookieStore which can be found in the
lib/memstore.js file. The API uses continuation-passing-style to allow for asynchronous stores.
Stores should inherit from the base
Store class, which is available as
require('tough-cookie').Store.
Stores are asynchronous by default, but if
store.synchronous is set to
true, then the
*Sync methods on the of the containing
CookieJar can be used (however, the continuation-passing style
All
domain parameters will have been normalized before calling.
The Cookie store must have all of the following methods.
store.findCookie(domain, path, key, cb(err,cookie))
Retrieve a cookie with the given domain, path and key (a.k.a. name). The RFC maintains that exactly one of these cookies should exist in a store. If the store is using versioning, this means that the latest/newest such cookie should be returned.
Callback takes an error and the resulting
Cookie object. If no cookie is found then
null MUST be passed instead (i.e. not an error).
store.findCookies(domain, path, cb(err,cookies))
Locates cookies matching the given domain and path. This is most often called in the context of
cookiejar.getCookies() above.
If no cookies are found, the callback MUST be passed an empty array.
The resulting list will be checked for applicability to the current request according to the RFC (domain-match, path-match, http-only-flag, secure-flag, expiry, etc.), so it's OK to use an optimistic search algorithm when implementing this method. However, the search algorithm used SHOULD try to find cookies that
domainMatch() the domain and
pathMatch() the path in order to limit the amount of checking that needs to be done.
As of version 0.9.12, the
allPaths option to
cookiejar.getCookies() above will cause the path here to be
null. If the path is
null, path-matching MUST NOT be performed (i.e. domain-matching only).
store.putCookie(cookie, cb(err))
Adds a new cookie to the store. The implementation SHOULD replace any existing cookie with the same
.domain,
.path, and
.key properties -- depending on the nature of the implementation, it's possible that between the call to
fetchCookie and
putCookie that a duplicate
putCookie can occur.
The
cookie object MUST NOT be modified; the caller will have already updated the
.creation and
.lastAccessed properties.
Pass an error if the cookie cannot be stored.
store.updateCookie(oldCookie, newCookie, cb(err))
Update an existing cookie. The implementation MUST update the
.value for a cookie with the same
domain,
.path and
.key. The implementation SHOULD check that the old value in the store is equivalent to
oldCookie - how the conflict is resolved is up to the store.
The
.lastAccessed property will always be different between the two objects (to the precision possible via JavaScript's clock). Both
.creation and
.creationIndex are guaranteed to be the same. Stores MAY ignore or defer the
.lastAccessed change at the cost of affecting how cookies are selected for automatic deletion (e.g., least-recently-used, which is up to the store to implement).
Stores may wish to optimize changing the
.value of the cookie in the store versus storing a new cookie. If the implementation doesn't define this method a stub that calls
putCookie(newCookie,cb) will be added to the store object.
The
newCookie and
oldCookie objects MUST NOT be modified.
Pass an error if the newCookie cannot be stored.
store.removeCookie(domain, path, key, cb(err))
Remove a cookie from the store (see notes on
findCookie about the uniqueness constraint).
The implementation MUST NOT pass an error if the cookie doesn't exist; only pass an error due to the failure to remove an existing cookie.
store.removeCookies(domain, path, cb(err))
Removes matching cookies from the store. The
path parameter is optional, and if missing means all paths in a domain should be removed.
Pass an error ONLY if removing any existing cookies failed.
store.removeAllCookies(cb(err))
Optional. Removes all cookies from the store.
Pass an error if one or more cookies can't be removed.
Note: New method as of
tough-cookie version 2.5, so not all Stores will implement this, plus some stores may choose not to implement this.
store.getAllCookies(cb(err, cookies))
Optional. Produces an
Array of all cookies during
jar.serialize(). The items in the array can be true
Cookie objects or generic
Objects with the [Serialization Format] data structure.
Cookies SHOULD be returned in creation order to preserve sorting via
compareCookies(). For reference,
MemoryCookieStore will sort by
.creationIndex since it uses true
Cookie objects internally. If you don't return the cookies in creation order, they'll still be sorted by creation time, but this only has a precision of 1ms. See
compareCookies for more detail.
Pass an error if retrieval fails.
Note: not all Stores can implement this due to technical limitations, so it is optional.
Inherits from
Store.
A just-in-memory CookieJar synchronous store implementation, used by default. Despite being a synchronous implementation, it's usable with both the synchronous and asynchronous forms of the
CookieJar API. Supports serialization,
getAllCookies, and
removeAllCookies.
These are some Store implementations authored and maintained by the community. They aren't official and we don't vouch for them but you may be interested to have a look:
db-cookie-store: SQL including SQLite-based databases
file-cookie-store: Netscape cookie file format on disk
redis-cookie-store: Redis
tough-cookie-filestore: JSON on disk
tough-cookie-web-storage-store: DOM localStorage and sessionStorage
NOTE: if you want to have custom
Cookie properties serialized, add the property name to
Cookie.serializableProperties.
{
// The version of tough-cookie that serialized this jar.
version: 'tough-cookie@1.x.y',
// add the store type, to make humans happy:
storeType: 'MemoryCookieStore',
// CookieJar configuration:
rejectPublicSuffixes: true,
// ... future items go here
// Gets filled from jar.store.getAllCookies():
cookies: [
{
key: 'string',
value: 'string',
// ...
/* other Cookie.serializableProperties go here */
}
]
}
Support for RFC6265bis revision 02 is being developed. Since this is a bit of an omnibus revision to the RFC6252, support is broken up into the functional areas.
Not yet supported.
This change makes it so that if a cookie is sent from the server to the client with a
Secure attribute, the channel must also be secure or the cookie is ignored.
Supported.
This change makes it possible for servers, and supporting clients, to mitigate certain types of CSRF attacks by disallowing
SameSite cookies from being sent cross-origin.
On the Cookie object itself, you can get/set the
.sameSite attribute, which will be serialized into the
SameSite= cookie attribute. When unset or
undefined, no
SameSite= attribute will be serialized. The valid values of this attribute are
'none',
'lax', or
'strict'. Other values will be serialized as-is.
When parsing cookies with a
SameSite cookie attribute, values other than
'lax' or
'strict' are parsed as
'none'. For example,
SomeCookie=SomeValue; SameSite=garbage will parse so that
cookie.sameSite === 'none'.
In order to support SameSite cookies, you must provide a
sameSiteContext option to both
setCookie and
getCookies. Valid values for this option are just like for the Cookie object, but have particular meanings:
'strict' mode - If the request is on the same "site for cookies" (see the RFC draft for what this means), pass this option to add a layer of defense against CSRF.
'lax' mode - If the request is from another site, but is directly because of navigation by the user, e.g.,
<link type=prefetch> or
<a href="...">, pass
sameSiteContext: 'lax'.
'none' - Otherwise, pass
sameSiteContext: 'none' (this indicates a cross-origin request).
undefined - SameSite will not be enforced! This can be a valid use-case for when CSRF isn't in the threat model of the system being built.
It is highly recommended that you read RFC 6265bis for fine details on SameSite cookies. In particular Section 8.8 discusses security considerations and defense in depth.
Supported.
Cookie prefixes are a way to indicate that a given cookie was set with a set of attributes simply by inspecting the first few characters of the cookie's name.
Cookie prefixes are defined in Section 4.1.3 of 6265bis. Two prefixes are defined:
"__Secure-" Prefix: If a cookie's name begins with a case-sensitive match for the string "__Secure-", then the cookie will have been set with a "Secure" attribute.
"__Host-" Prefix: If a cookie's name begins with a case-sensitive match for the string "__Host-", then the cookie will have been set with a "Secure" attribute, a "Path" attribute with a value of "/", and no "Domain" attribute.
If
prefixSecurity is enabled for
CookieJar, then cookies that match the prefixes defined above but do not obey the attribute restrictions will not be added.
You can define this functionality by passing in
prefixSecurity option to
CookieJar. It can be one of 3 values:
silent: Enable cookie prefix checking but silently fail to add the cookie if conditions not met. Default.
strict: Enable cookie prefix checking and error out if conditions not met.
unsafe-disabled: Disable cookie prefix checking.
Note that if
ignoreError is passed in as
true then the error will be silent regardless of
prefixSecurity option (assuming it's enabled).
BSD-3-Clause:
Copyright (c) 2015, Salesforce.com, Inc.
All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
1. Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice,
this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
2. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,
this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation
and/or other materials provided with the distribution.
3. Neither the name of Salesforce.com nor the names of its contributors may
be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without
specific prior written permission.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS"
AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE
IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE
ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE
LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR
CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF
SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS
INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN
CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE)
ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE
POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
