touchr

by Michal Aichinger
1.0.1 (see all)

Mimics touch events in Internet Explorer 10+ browser and browsers supporting pointer events.

Documentation
72

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Touchr

The core idea of Touchr is that many mobile web sites are prepared for touchable devices but are incompatible with new Internet Explorer 10 and newer. This package automatically mimics touch and gesture events in these browsers. Intro page is available on http://aichi.github.com/Touchr.

Usage:

Load the Touchr before all other scripts are loaded and executed:

<script type="text/javascript" src="js/touchr.js"></script>

You can sniff IE and load this script for IE 10+ only if necessary.

Interaction:

Use touch handler as you are used to:

element.addEventListener("touchstart", function(e){console.log(e)});

Licence:

Touchr is distributed under terms of MIT licence.

