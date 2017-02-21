Normalizes touch and mouse events to provide a simpler interface. Simplest case:
//get mouse/touch events on window
require('touches')()
.on('start', mouseDown) //-> mousedown / touchstart
.on('move', mouseMove) //-> mousemove / touchmove
.on('end', mouseEnd) //-> mouseup / touchend
...
A common pattern for drag events is to listen for events on a parent element (like the
window), and use a different element as the
target for client offset calculation. The second argument to the event listener is a
[x, y] vector representing the calculated client offset (relative to top left of target element).
var touch = require('touches')
touch(window, { target: button })
.on('move', function (ev, position) {
console.log('relative pos', position[0], position[1])
})
Another common pattern, especially with drag events, is filtering touch input to a single finger. Below; the events will only get fired for the first finger placed on the screen. Subsequent fingers will be ignored until after the first finger has been lifted.
touch(window, { target: button, filtered: true })
.on('start', dragStart)
.on('move', dragMove)
.on('end', dragEnd)
emitter = require('touches')([element, opt])
Creates a new drag emitter by attaching listeners to
element, which defaults to
window.
The
opt options can be:
target the element to use when calculating the
position parameter passed to event listeners. The clientX/clientY of the event will be relative to this target
filtered whether the touch events should be filtered to the first placed finger
type can be a string, either
"mouse" or
"touch" if listening to only one or the other event is desired. If any other value, will listen for both mouse and touch.
preventSimulated (default
true) if true, prevents simulated touch events by running
ev.preventDefault() on
'touchend' events
If the events are not filtered, the
position for an event will be the first changed touch associated with the
target.
emitter.disable()
Disables the events associated with this emitter by removing them from the DOM element. Returns the emitter for chaining.
emitter.enable()
Enables the events associated with this emitter by adding them to the DOM element. The emitter is enabled by default. Returns the emitter for chaining.
emitter.target
The current target for position offset calculation.
emitter.on('start', listener)
emitter.on('move', listener)
emitter.on('end', listener)
The mousedown/touchstart, mousemove/touchmove, and mouseup/touchend events, respectively. Listeners are called with two parameters:
(ev, position) where
ev is the event and
position is an
[x, y] array of the client offset, relative to the target's top left.
To run the demo from source, first
git clone this repo, then:
cd touches
npm install
npm start
And open
localhost:9966 in your browser.
To generate a distribution bundle:
npm run build
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.