Gets the current mouse/touch position as a 2-component vector. By default, attaches mouse and touch events to
window.
var position = require('touch-position')();
//inside your render loop...
function render () {
drawSprite(position[0], position[1]);
}
Note: Version 2.x and above no longer supports IE <= 8.
position = touchPosition([opt])
Returns a
position array with the mouse or current finger's
[ x, y ] position. Options:
element the element to attach the events to, defaults to
window
touchstart whether to change position on
touchstart and
mousedown events as well (default true)
position the initial position to start with (i.e. before any events are triggered), default is
[0, 0]
emitter = touchPosition.emitter([opt])
The same as above, but returns an
EventEmitter so you can handle move events:
var touch = require('touch-position').emitter()
touch.on('move', handleMove)
console.log(touch.position) // the current [x,y] position
emitter.dispose()
Removes any attached event listeners from
element when you no longer need it. After calling this method,
touch.position will no longer update and the
move event will stop firing.
var touch = require('touch-position').emitter()
touch.dispose()
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.