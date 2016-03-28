openbase logo
touch-position

by Matt DesLauriers
2.0.0 (see all)

get current mouse/touch position

Documentation
1.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

touch-position

stable

Gets the current mouse/touch position as a 2-component vector. By default, attaches mouse and touch events to window.

var position = require('touch-position')();

//inside your render loop...
function render () {
  drawSprite(position[0], position[1]);
}

Note: Version 2.x and above no longer supports IE <= 8.

Usage

NPM

position = touchPosition([opt])

Returns a position array with the mouse or current finger's [ x, y ] position. Options:

  • element the element to attach the events to, defaults to window
  • touchstart whether to change position on touchstart and mousedown events as well (default true)
  • position the initial position to start with (i.e. before any events are triggered), default is [0, 0]

emitter = touchPosition.emitter([opt])

The same as above, but returns an EventEmitter so you can handle move events:

var touch = require('touch-position').emitter()
touch.on('move', handleMove)

console.log(touch.position) // the current [x,y] position

emitter.dispose()

Removes any attached event listeners from element when you no longer need it. After calling this method, touch.position will no longer update and the move event will stop firing.

var touch = require('touch-position').emitter()

touch.dispose()

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

