Gets the current mouse/touch position as a 2-component vector. By default, attaches mouse and touch events to window .

var position = require ( 'touch-position' )(); function render ( ) { drawSprite(position[ 0 ], position[ 1 ]); }

Note: Version 2.x and above no longer supports IE <= 8.

Usage

position = touchPosition([opt])

Returns a position array with the mouse or current finger's [ x, y ] position. Options:

element the element to attach the events to, defaults to window

the element to attach the events to, defaults to touchstart whether to change position on touchstart and mousedown events as well (default true)

whether to change position on and events as well (default true) position the initial position to start with (i.e. before any events are triggered), default is [0, 0]

emitter = touchPosition.emitter([opt])

The same as above, but returns an EventEmitter so you can handle move events:

var touch = require ( 'touch-position' ).emitter() touch.on( 'move' , handleMove) console .log(touch.position)

Removes any attached event listeners from element when you no longer need it. After calling this method, touch.position will no longer update and the move event will stop firing.

var touch = require ( 'touch-position' ).emitter() touch.dispose()

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.