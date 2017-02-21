A low-level utility for two-finger pinch and panning gestures.
npm install touch-pinch --save
The following example scales by the delta difference in a two-finger pinch gesture.
var pinch = require('touch-pinch')
var scale = 1
pinch(window)
.on('change', function (dist, prev) {
scale += (dist - prev)
})
pinch = touchPinch([target])
Creates a new
pinch emitter with the optional
target element, which defaults to
window.
pinch.on('start', fn)
Called when the pinch event begins; i.e. when two fingers are active on screen.
Called with
fn(distance), which is the initial Euclidean distance between these two points.
pinch.on('change', fn)
Called when the pinch changes; i.e. one or both of the fingers in the pinch have moved.
Called with
fn(distance, prevDistance), where
distance is the new Euclidean distance, and
prevDistance is the last recorded distance. Often, you will use this delta to compute a new scale:
scale += (distance - prevDistance)
pinch.on('end', fn)
Called when the pinch is finished; i.e. one or both of the active fingers have been lifted from the screen.
pinch.on('place', fn)
Called before the pinch has started, to indicate that a new finger has been placed on screen (with a maximum of two fingers).
Called with
fn(newTouch, otherTouch), where
newTouch is the new TouchEvent.
otherTouch is the touch event that represents the other finger on screen, or
undefined if none exists.
pinch.on('lift', fn)
Called before the pinch has ended, to indicate that a previoulsy pinching finger has been lifted.
Called with
fn(removedTouch, otherTouch), where
removedTouch is the TouchEvent that was removed from the screen.
otherTouch is the touch event for the other finger on screen, or
undefined if none exists.
pinch.pinching
A read-only boolean;
true only if the user is currently pinching (two fingers on screen).
pinch.fingers
An array of two elements, which are initially both
null (representing "no finger"). The elements are the two possible fingers in a pinch event.
When a finger is present on screen, the element in the array will contain:
{
position: [x, y], // the offset relative to target
touch: TouchEvent // the associated event
}
The order is maintained; so if you place a finger, then place a second, then remove the first finger,
pinch.fingers will look like this:
[ null, { position, touch } ]
pinch.indexOfTouch(touchEvent)
Returns the index of
touchEvent within the
pinch.fingers array. This can be used to determine
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.