openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
td

touch-dnd

by Markus Ast
1.2.1 (see all)

Advanced touch-compatible Drag and Drop library providing Draggable, Droppable and Sortable for Zepto.js and jQuery

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

353

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Drag & Drop

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

touch-dnd

Advanced touch-compatible Drag'n'Drop library providing Draggable, Droppable and Sortable for Zepto.js and jQuery (for Zepto, you have to include its data module).

NPM

Status: Tested with current version of Chrome (Mac & Android), Safari (Mac & iOS), Opera Next, Firefox and IE
Documentation: http://rkusa.github.io/touch-dnd/

Why?

This library is a derivative of zepto-dnd, which reached the limits of the native HTML5 Drag'n'Drop API, especially in terms of dragging helper accessibility and - most important - in terms of compatiblity with touch devices.

Features

  • Draggable, Droppable & Sortable
  • touch compatibility
  • utilizes CSS3 transform and transition property for moving draggables around
  • Zepto.js compatibility

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013-2018 Markus Ast

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

sortablejsReorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
930K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
30
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
jf
jquery.fancytreeJavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
for
formBuilderA jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
tab
tabledndjQuery plug-in to drag and drop rows in HTML tables
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dg
dsmorse-gridstergridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
570
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridstergridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
867
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial