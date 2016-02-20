Disable 300ms delay on mobile using CSS touch-action or asynchronously download FastClick as polyfill.

CSS touch-action property allows eliminate the 300ms delay between a physical tap and the firing of a click event on mobile browsers. It's supported by all major browsers including Safari 9.3. Therefore, there's no reason to always use FastClick and include it to javascript bundle.

This library is just 17 lines of code and 14x smaller than FastClick (2.68Kb vs 0.2Kb). It checks support of CSS touch-action , and sets touch-action: manipulation to document body. When touch-action property is not supported, it asynchronously downloads FastClick from CDN and use FastClick.attach(document.body) as polyfill.

This module is inspired by gajus's gist.

Installation

npm install touch-action --save bower install touch-action

Standalone version available as dist/touch-action.min.js.

< script src = "touch-action.min.js" > </ script > < script > window .touchAction() </ script >

Example

import touchAction from 'touch-action' touchAction() touchAction({ src : '/assets/fastclick.min.js' })

Init touch-action or download and attach FastClick .

Available options:

src - custom path to fastclick (default: https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fastclick/1.0.6/fastclick.min.js)

- custom path to fastclick (default: https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fastclick/1.0.6/fastclick.min.js) val - specify custom touch-action value, but be careful, since FastClick enables only manipulation (default: manipulation )

License

MIT