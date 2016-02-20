Disable 300ms delay on mobile using CSS touch-action or asynchronously download FastClick as polyfill.
CSS touch-action property allows eliminate the 300ms delay between a physical tap and the firing of a click event on mobile browsers. It's supported by all major browsers including Safari 9.3. Therefore, there's no reason to always use FastClick and include it to javascript bundle.
This library is just 17 lines of code and 14x smaller than FastClick (2.68Kb vs 0.2Kb). It checks support of CSS
touch-action, and sets
touch-action: manipulation to document body. When
touch-action property is not supported, it asynchronously downloads FastClick from CDN and use
FastClick.attach(document.body) as polyfill.
This module is inspired by gajus's gist.
npm install touch-action --save
bower install touch-action
Standalone version available as dist/touch-action.min.js.
<script src="touch-action.min.js"></script>
<script>window.touchAction()</script>
import touchAction from 'touch-action'
// use default behavior and download FastClick from CDN when needed
// https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fastclick/1.0.6/fastclick.min.js
touchAction()
// use your own copy of FastClick
touchAction({ src: '/assets/fastclick.min.js' })
Init
touch-action or download and attach
FastClick.
Available options:
src - custom path to fastclick (default: https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fastclick/1.0.6/fastclick.min.js)
val - specify custom touch-action value, but be careful, since FastClick enables only
manipulation (default:
manipulation)