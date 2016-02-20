openbase logo
touch-action

by Aleksey Kulikov
1.0.1 (see all)

Disable 300ms delay on mobile using CSS touch-action or asynchronously download FastClick as polyfill

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

touch-action

Disable 300ms delay on mobile using CSS touch-action or asynchronously download FastClick as polyfill.

CSS touch-action property allows eliminate the 300ms delay between a physical tap and the firing of a click event on mobile browsers. It's supported by all major browsers including Safari 9.3. Therefore, there's no reason to always use FastClick and include it to javascript bundle.

This library is just 17 lines of code and 14x smaller than FastClick (2.68Kb vs 0.2Kb). It checks support of CSS touch-action, and sets touch-action: manipulation to document body. When touch-action property is not supported, it asynchronously downloads FastClick from CDN and use FastClick.attach(document.body) as polyfill.

This module is inspired by gajus's gist.

Installation

npm install touch-action --save
bower install touch-action

Standalone version available as dist/touch-action.min.js.

<script src="touch-action.min.js"></script>
<script>window.touchAction()</script>

Example

import touchAction from 'touch-action'

// use default behavior and download FastClick from CDN when needed
// https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fastclick/1.0.6/fastclick.min.js
touchAction()

// use your own copy of FastClick
touchAction({ src: '/assets/fastclick.min.js' })

touchAction(opts)

Init touch-action or download and attach FastClick.

Available options:

License

MIT

