For all your node touching needs.
npm install touch
See
man touch
This package exports a binary called
nodetouch that works mostly
like the unix builtin
touch(1).
var touch = require("touch")
Gives you the following functions:
touch(filename, options, cb)
touch.sync(filename, options)
touch.ftouch(fd, options, cb)
touch.ftouchSync(fd, options)
All the
options objects are optional.
All the async functions return a Promise. If a callback function is provided, then it's attached to the Promise.
force like
touch -f Boolean
time like
touch -t <date> Can be a Date object, or any parseable
Date string, or epoch ms number.
atime like
touch -a Can be either a Boolean, or a Date.
mtime like
touch -m Can be either a Boolean, or a Date.
ref like
touch -r <file> Must be path to a file.
nocreate like
touch -c Boolean
If neither
atime nor
mtime are set, then both values are set. If
one of them is set, then the other is not.
This package creates a
nodetouch command line executable that works
very much like the unix builtin
touch(1)