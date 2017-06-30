For all your node touching needs.

Installing

npm install touch

CLI Usage:

See man touch

This package exports a binary called nodetouch that works mostly like the unix builtin touch(1) .

API Usage:

var touch = require ( "touch" )

Gives you the following functions:

touch(filename, options, cb)

touch.sync(filename, options)

touch.ftouch(fd, options, cb)

touch.ftouchSync(fd, options)

All the options objects are optional.

All the async functions return a Promise. If a callback function is provided, then it's attached to the Promise.

Options

force like touch -f Boolean

like Boolean time like touch -t <date> Can be a Date object, or any parseable Date string, or epoch ms number.

like Can be a Date object, or any parseable Date string, or epoch ms number. atime like touch -a Can be either a Boolean, or a Date.

like Can be either a Boolean, or a Date. mtime like touch -m Can be either a Boolean, or a Date.

like Can be either a Boolean, or a Date. ref like touch -r <file> Must be path to a file.

like Must be path to a file. nocreate like touch -c Boolean

If neither atime nor mtime are set, then both values are set. If one of them is set, then the other is not.

cli