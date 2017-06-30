openbase logo
tou

touch

by isaacs
3.1.0 (see all)

touch(1) for node

4.8M

117

5yrs ago

1

1

ISC

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

node-touch

For all your node touching needs.

Installing

npm install touch

CLI Usage:

See man touch

This package exports a binary called nodetouch that works mostly like the unix builtin touch(1).

API Usage:

var touch = require("touch")

Gives you the following functions:

  • touch(filename, options, cb)
  • touch.sync(filename, options)
  • touch.ftouch(fd, options, cb)
  • touch.ftouchSync(fd, options)

All the options objects are optional.

All the async functions return a Promise. If a callback function is provided, then it's attached to the Promise.

Options

  • force like touch -f Boolean
  • time like touch -t <date> Can be a Date object, or any parseable Date string, or epoch ms number.
  • atime like touch -a Can be either a Boolean, or a Date.
  • mtime like touch -m Can be either a Boolean, or a Date.
  • ref like touch -r <file> Must be path to a file.
  • nocreate like touch -c Boolean

If neither atime nor mtime are set, then both values are set. If one of them is set, then the other is not.

cli

This package creates a nodetouch command line executable that works very much like the unix builtin touch(1)

