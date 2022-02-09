Toucan is a Sentry client for Cloudflare Workers written in TypeScript.

: In Cloudflare Workers isolate model, it is inadvisable to set or mutate global state within the event handler. Toucan was created with Workers' concurrent model in mind. No race-conditions, no undelivered logs, no nonsense metadata in Sentry. Flexible: Supports fetch and scheduled Workers, their .mjs equivalents, and Durable Objects .

Supports and Workers, their equivalents, and . Familiar API: Follows Sentry unified API guidelines.

Usage

npm install --save toucan-js

FetchEvent

import Toucan from 'toucan-js' ; addEventListener( 'fetch' , ( event ) => { const sentry = new Toucan({ dsn: 'dsn...' , context: event, allowedHeaders: [ 'user-agent' ], allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/ , }); sentry.setUser({ id: '1234' }); event.respondWith( async () => { try { return new Response( 'OK' , { status: 200 , statusText: 'OK' , }); } catch (err) { sentry.captureException(err); return new Response( 'Something went wrong' , { status: 500 , statusText: 'Internal Server Error' , }); } }); });

ScheduledEvent

import Toucan from 'toucan-js' ; addEventListener( 'scheduled' , ( event ) => { const sentry = new Toucan({ dsn: 'dsn...' , context: event, }); event.waitUntil( async () => { try { } catch (err) { sentry.captureException(err); } }); });

Equivalent of above as a module (.mjs)

import Toucan from 'toucan-js' ; export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, context: Context) { const sentry = new Toucan({ dsn: 'dsn...' , context, request, allowedHeaders: [ 'user-agent' ], allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/ , }); try { return new Response( 'OK' , { status: 200 , statusText: 'OK' , }); } catch (err) { sentry.captureException(err); return new Response( 'Something went wrong' , { status: 500 , statusText: 'Internal Server Error' , }); } }, async scheduled(controller: Controller, env: Env, context: Context) { const sentry = new Toucan({ dsn: 'dsn...' , context, }); event.waitUntil( async () => { try { } catch (err) { sentry.captureException(err); } }); }, };

Durable Objects

import Toucan from 'toucan-js' ; export class DurableObjectExample { state: DurableObjectState; constructor ( state: DurableObjectState, env: Env ) { this .state = state; } async fetch(request: Request) { const sentry = new Toucan({ dsn: 'dsn...' , request, allowedHeaders: [ 'user-agent' ], allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/ , context: this .state, }); try { return new Response( 'OK' , { status: 200 , statusText: 'OK' , }); } catch (err) { sentry.captureException(err); return new Response( 'Something went wrong' , { status: 500 , statusText: 'Internal Server Error' , }); } } }

Features

addBreadcumb: Records a new breadcrumb which will be attached to future events.

captureException: Captures an exception event and sends it to Sentry.

captureMessage: Captures a message event and sends it to Sentry.

setRequestBody: Records incoming request's body which will be attached to future events.

setTag: Set key:value that will be sent as tags data with the event.

setTags: Set an object that will be merged sent as tags data with the event.

setExtra: Set key:value that will be sent as extra data with the event.

setExtras: Set an object that will be merged sent as extra data with the event.

setUser: Updates user context information for future events.

setFingerprint: Overrides the Sentry default grouping.

withScope: Creates a new scope and executes the given operation within. The scope is automatically removed once the operation finishes or throws.

Minimal options

Option Type Description context Context This can be any object that contains waitUntil, and optionally request. It can be FetchEvent, ScheduledEvent, DurableObjectState, or .mjs context. Note that DurableObjectState and .mjs ctx don't include request, you will need to set it as 'request' option. dsn string Sentry Data Source Name. If an empty DSN is passed, we treat it as valid option which signifies disabling the SDK. event DEPRECATED: Use 'context'. FetchEvent | ScheduledEvent Workers event. Toucan needs this to be able to call waitUntil.

Other options

Option Type Description allowedCookies string[] | RegExp Array of allowed cookies, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow cookies of incoming request. If not provided, cookies will not be logged. No effect without request in context. allowedHeaders string[] | RegExp Array of allowed headers, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow headers of incoming request. If not provided, headers will not be logged. No effect without request in context. allowedSearchParams string[] | RegExp Array of allowed search params, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow search params of incoming request. If not provided, search params will not be logged. No effect without request in context. attachStacktrace boolean Attaches stacktraces to capture message. Default true. beforeSend (event: Event) => Event This function is applied to all events before sending to Sentry. If provided, all allowlists are ignored. debug boolean Turns debug mode on or off. If debug is enabled, toucan-js will attempt to print out useful debugging information. environment string Your application's environment (production/staging/...). maxBreadcrumbs number This variable controls the total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured. This defaults to 100. pkg object Essentially your package.json. Toucan will use it to read project name, version, dependencies, and devDependencies. release string Release tag. request Request You will want to use this option in Durable Object or .mjs Worker, where request isn't included in context . rewriteFrames { root?: string, iteratee?: (frame: StackFrame) => StackFrame } Allows you to apply a transformation to each frame of the stack trace. root path will be appended to the basename of the current frame's url. iteratee is a function that takes the frame, applies any transformation on it and returns it back. sampleRate number Configures the sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0. The default is 1.0 which means that 100% of events are sent. If set to 0.1 only 10% of events will be sent. Events are picked randomly. transportOptions { headers?: Record<string, string> } Custom headers to be passed to Sentry.

Sensitive data

By default, Toucan does not send any Request property that could carry PII (Personally Identifiable Information) to Sentry.

This includes:

All request Headers

All request Cookies

All request search params

Request body

You will need to explicitly allow these data using:

allowedHeaders option (array of headers or Regex)

allowedCookies option (array of cookies or Regex)

allowedSearchParams option (array of search params or Regex)

toucan.setRequestBody function

beforeSend option (if you need more flexibility than allowedX functions)

Known issues

Source Maps

Make sure to use the absolute paths on the stack frames and Sentry's artifacts, the default ~/ will not match them properly. Any absolute path will work (i.e., / ). You will need to use rewriteFrames option to add the prefix to the stack frames.

const toucan = new Toucan({ dsn: ... event, rewriteFrames: { root: '/' } }

Changing the Sentry's artifacts URL depends on plugin you use to upload your source maps.

Example configuration using @sentry/webpack-plugin :

const SentryWebpackPlugin = require ( '@sentry/webpack-plugin' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); module .exports = { entry: './src/index.ts' , target: 'webworker' , devtool: 'source-map' , plugins: [ new SentryWebpackPlugin({ release: ` ${pkg.name} - ${pkg.version} ` , include: './dist' , urlPrefix: '/' , }), ], };

For more information, see this issue.