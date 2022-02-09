openbase logo
tj

toucan-js

by Robert Cepa
2.5.0

Cloudflare Workers client for Sentry

Documentation
4.3K

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

npm version npm version npm version

toucan-js

Toucan is a Sentry client for Cloudflare Workers written in TypeScript.

  • Reliable: In Cloudflare Workers isolate model, it is inadvisable to set or mutate global state within the event handler. Toucan was created with Workers' concurrent model in mind. No race-conditions, no undelivered logs, no nonsense metadata in Sentry.
  • Flexible: Supports fetch and scheduled Workers, their .mjs equivalents, and Durable Objects.
  • Familiar API: Follows Sentry unified API guidelines.

Usage

npm install --save toucan-js

FetchEvent

import Toucan from 'toucan-js';

addEventListener('fetch', (event) => {
  const sentry = new Toucan({
    dsn: 'dsn...',
    context: event, // Includes 'waitUntil', which is essential for Sentry logs to be delivered. Also includes 'request' -- no need to set it separately.
    allowedHeaders: ['user-agent'],
    allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/,
  });

  sentry.setUser({ id: '1234' });

  event.respondWith(async () => {
    try {
      // Your code

      return new Response('OK', {
        status: 200,
        statusText: 'OK',
      });
    } catch (err) {
      sentry.captureException(err);
      return new Response('Something went wrong', {
        status: 500,
        statusText: 'Internal Server Error',
      });
    }
  });
});

ScheduledEvent

import Toucan from 'toucan-js';

addEventListener('scheduled', (event) => {
  const sentry = new Toucan({
    dsn: 'dsn...',
    context: event, // Includes 'waitUntil', which is essential for Sentry logs to be delivered. Note that there's no request in 'scheduled' events context.
  });

  event.waitUntil(async () => {
    try {
      // Your code
    } catch (err) {
      sentry.captureException(err);
    }
  });
});

Equivalent of above as a module (.mjs)

import Toucan from 'toucan-js';

export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, context: Context) {
    const sentry = new Toucan({
      dsn: 'dsn...',
      context, // Includes 'waitUntil', which is essential for Sentry logs to be delivered. Modules workers do not include 'request' in context -- you'll need to set it separately.
      request, // request is not included in 'context', so we set it here.
      allowedHeaders: ['user-agent'],
      allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/,
    });

    try {
      // Your code

      return new Response('OK', {
        status: 200,
        statusText: 'OK',
      });
    } catch (err) {
      sentry.captureException(err);
      return new Response('Something went wrong', {
        status: 500,
        statusText: 'Internal Server Error',
      });
    }
  },
  async scheduled(controller: Controller, env: Env, context: Context) {
    const sentry = new Toucan({
      dsn: 'dsn...',
      context, // Includes 'waitUntil', which is essential for Sentry logs to be delivered. Note that there's no request in 'scheduled' events context.
    });

    event.waitUntil(async () => {
      try {
        // Your code
      } catch (err) {
        sentry.captureException(err);
      }
    });
  },
};

Durable Objects

import Toucan from 'toucan-js';

export class DurableObjectExample {
  state: DurableObjectState;

  constructor(state: DurableObjectState, env: Env) {
    this.state = state;

    // You're not going to instantiate toucan-js here, because that would lead to race-conditions.
  }

  async fetch(request: Request) {
    // Note that we do not need to set 'context' here -- in Durable Objects it is not necessary to explicitly call 'waitUntil' to extend runtime - Durable Objects make sure that all I/O is finished before deconstructing. 'waitUntil' in Durable Objects only exists for backwards compatibility.
    const sentry = new Toucan({
      dsn: 'dsn...',
      request,
      allowedHeaders: ['user-agent'],
      allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/,
      context: this.state, // OPTIONAL: 'context' really isn't necessary in Durable Objects -- as mentioned above, we don't need 'waitUntil' for 'toucan-js' to successfully deliver logs to Sentry. If you provide 'context', 'toucan-js' will call 'waitUntil' instead of just calling 'fetch'. No difference.
    });

    try {
      // your code

      return new Response('OK', {
        status: 200,
        statusText: 'OK',
      });
    } catch (err) {
      sentry.captureException(err);
      return new Response('Something went wrong', {
        status: 500,
        statusText: 'Internal Server Error',
      });
    }
  }
}

Features

  • addBreadcumb: Records a new breadcrumb which will be attached to future events.
  • captureException: Captures an exception event and sends it to Sentry.
  • captureMessage: Captures a message event and sends it to Sentry.
  • setRequestBody: Records incoming request's body which will be attached to future events.
  • setTag: Set key:value that will be sent as tags data with the event.
  • setTags: Set an object that will be merged sent as tags data with the event.
  • setExtra: Set key:value that will be sent as extra data with the event.
  • setExtras: Set an object that will be merged sent as extra data with the event.
  • setUser: Updates user context information for future events.
  • setFingerprint: Overrides the Sentry default grouping.
  • withScope: Creates a new scope and executes the given operation within. The scope is automatically removed once the operation finishes or throws.

Minimal options

OptionTypeDescription
contextContextThis can be any object that contains waitUntil, and optionally request. It can be FetchEvent, ScheduledEvent, DurableObjectState, or .mjs context. Note that DurableObjectState and .mjs ctx don't include request, you will need to set it as 'request' option.
dsnstringSentry Data Source Name. If an empty DSN is passed, we treat it as valid option which signifies disabling the SDK.
eventDEPRECATED: Use 'context'. FetchEvent | ScheduledEventWorkers event. Toucan needs this to be able to call waitUntil.

Other options

OptionTypeDescription
allowedCookiesstring[] | RegExpArray of allowed cookies, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow cookies of incoming request. If not provided, cookies will not be logged. No effect without request in context.
allowedHeadersstring[] | RegExpArray of allowed headers, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow headers of incoming request. If not provided, headers will not be logged. No effect without request in context.
allowedSearchParamsstring[] | RegExpArray of allowed search params, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow search params of incoming request. If not provided, search params will not be logged. No effect without request in context.
attachStacktracebooleanAttaches stacktraces to capture message. Default true.
beforeSend(event: Event) => EventThis function is applied to all events before sending to Sentry. If provided, all allowlists are ignored.
debugbooleanTurns debug mode on or off. If debug is enabled, toucan-js will attempt to print out useful debugging information.
environmentstringYour application's environment (production/staging/...).
maxBreadcrumbsnumberThis variable controls the total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured. This defaults to 100.
pkgobjectEssentially your package.json. Toucan will use it to read project name, version, dependencies, and devDependencies.
releasestringRelease tag.
requestRequestYou will want to use this option in Durable Object or .mjs Worker, where request isn't included in context.
rewriteFrames{ root?: string, iteratee?: (frame: StackFrame) => StackFrame }Allows you to apply a transformation to each frame of the stack trace. root path will be appended to the basename of the current frame's url. iteratee is a function that takes the frame, applies any transformation on it and returns it back.
sampleRatenumberConfigures the sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0. The default is 1.0 which means that 100% of events are sent. If set to 0.1 only 10% of events will be sent. Events are picked randomly.
transportOptions{ headers?: Record<string, string> }Custom headers to be passed to Sentry.

Sensitive data

By default, Toucan does not send any Request property that could carry PII (Personally Identifiable Information) to Sentry.

This includes:

  • All request Headers
  • All request Cookies
  • All request search params
  • Request body

You will need to explicitly allow these data using:

  • allowedHeaders option (array of headers or Regex)
  • allowedCookies option (array of cookies or Regex)
  • allowedSearchParams option (array of search params or Regex)
  • toucan.setRequestBody function
  • beforeSend option (if you need more flexibility than allowedX functions)

Known issues

Source Maps

Make sure to use the absolute paths on the stack frames and Sentry's artifacts, the default ~/ will not match them properly. Any absolute path will work (i.e., /). You will need to use rewriteFrames option to add the prefix to the stack frames.

const toucan = new Toucan({
  dsn: ...
  event,
  rewriteFrames: {
    root: '/'
  }
}

Changing the Sentry's artifacts URL depends on plugin you use to upload your source maps.

Example configuration using @sentry/webpack-plugin:

const SentryWebpackPlugin = require('@sentry/webpack-plugin');
const pkg = require('./package.json');

module.exports = {
  entry: './src/index.ts',
  target: 'webworker',
  devtool: 'source-map',
  plugins: [
    new SentryWebpackPlugin({
      release: `${pkg.name}-${pkg.version}`,
      include: './dist',
      urlPrefix: '/',
    }),
  ],
};

For more information, see this issue.

