Toucan is a Sentry client for Cloudflare Workers written in TypeScript.
fetch and
scheduled Workers, their
.mjs equivalents, and
Durable Objects.
npm install --save toucan-js
import Toucan from 'toucan-js';
addEventListener('fetch', (event) => {
const sentry = new Toucan({
dsn: 'dsn...',
context: event, // Includes 'waitUntil', which is essential for Sentry logs to be delivered. Also includes 'request' -- no need to set it separately.
allowedHeaders: ['user-agent'],
allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/,
});
sentry.setUser({ id: '1234' });
event.respondWith(async () => {
try {
// Your code
return new Response('OK', {
status: 200,
statusText: 'OK',
});
} catch (err) {
sentry.captureException(err);
return new Response('Something went wrong', {
status: 500,
statusText: 'Internal Server Error',
});
}
});
});
import Toucan from 'toucan-js';
addEventListener('scheduled', (event) => {
const sentry = new Toucan({
dsn: 'dsn...',
context: event, // Includes 'waitUntil', which is essential for Sentry logs to be delivered. Note that there's no request in 'scheduled' events context.
});
event.waitUntil(async () => {
try {
// Your code
} catch (err) {
sentry.captureException(err);
}
});
});
import Toucan from 'toucan-js';
export default {
async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, context: Context) {
const sentry = new Toucan({
dsn: 'dsn...',
context, // Includes 'waitUntil', which is essential for Sentry logs to be delivered. Modules workers do not include 'request' in context -- you'll need to set it separately.
request, // request is not included in 'context', so we set it here.
allowedHeaders: ['user-agent'],
allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/,
});
try {
// Your code
return new Response('OK', {
status: 200,
statusText: 'OK',
});
} catch (err) {
sentry.captureException(err);
return new Response('Something went wrong', {
status: 500,
statusText: 'Internal Server Error',
});
}
},
async scheduled(controller: Controller, env: Env, context: Context) {
const sentry = new Toucan({
dsn: 'dsn...',
context, // Includes 'waitUntil', which is essential for Sentry logs to be delivered. Note that there's no request in 'scheduled' events context.
});
event.waitUntil(async () => {
try {
// Your code
} catch (err) {
sentry.captureException(err);
}
});
},
};
import Toucan from 'toucan-js';
export class DurableObjectExample {
state: DurableObjectState;
constructor(state: DurableObjectState, env: Env) {
this.state = state;
// You're not going to instantiate toucan-js here, because that would lead to race-conditions.
}
async fetch(request: Request) {
// Note that we do not need to set 'context' here -- in Durable Objects it is not necessary to explicitly call 'waitUntil' to extend runtime - Durable Objects make sure that all I/O is finished before deconstructing. 'waitUntil' in Durable Objects only exists for backwards compatibility.
const sentry = new Toucan({
dsn: 'dsn...',
request,
allowedHeaders: ['user-agent'],
allowedSearchParams: /(.*)/,
context: this.state, // OPTIONAL: 'context' really isn't necessary in Durable Objects -- as mentioned above, we don't need 'waitUntil' for 'toucan-js' to successfully deliver logs to Sentry. If you provide 'context', 'toucan-js' will call 'waitUntil' instead of just calling 'fetch'. No difference.
});
try {
// your code
return new Response('OK', {
status: 200,
statusText: 'OK',
});
} catch (err) {
sentry.captureException(err);
return new Response('Something went wrong', {
status: 500,
statusText: 'Internal Server Error',
});
}
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Description
|context
|Context
|This can be any object that contains waitUntil, and optionally request. It can be FetchEvent, ScheduledEvent, DurableObjectState, or .mjs context. Note that DurableObjectState and .mjs ctx don't include request, you will need to set it as 'request' option.
|dsn
|string
|Sentry Data Source Name. If an empty DSN is passed, we treat it as valid option which signifies disabling the SDK.
|event
|DEPRECATED: Use 'context'. FetchEvent | ScheduledEvent
|Workers event. Toucan needs this to be able to call waitUntil.
|Option
|Type
|Description
|allowedCookies
|string[] | RegExp
|Array of allowed cookies, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow cookies of incoming request. If not provided, cookies will not be logged. No effect without request in context.
|allowedHeaders
|string[] | RegExp
|Array of allowed headers, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow headers of incoming request. If not provided, headers will not be logged. No effect without request in context.
|allowedSearchParams
|string[] | RegExp
|Array of allowed search params, or a regular expression used to explicitly allow search params of incoming request. If not provided, search params will not be logged. No effect without request in context.
|attachStacktrace
|boolean
|Attaches stacktraces to capture message. Default true.
|beforeSend
|(event: Event) => Event
|This function is applied to all events before sending to Sentry. If provided, all allowlists are ignored.
|debug
|boolean
|Turns debug mode on or off. If debug is enabled, toucan-js will attempt to print out useful debugging information.
|environment
|string
|Your application's environment (production/staging/...).
|maxBreadcrumbs
|number
|This variable controls the total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured. This defaults to 100.
|pkg
|object
|Essentially your package.json. Toucan will use it to read project name, version, dependencies, and devDependencies.
|release
|string
|Release tag.
|request
|Request
|You will want to use this option in Durable Object or .mjs Worker, where
request isn't included in
context.
|rewriteFrames
|{ root?: string, iteratee?: (frame: StackFrame) => StackFrame }
|Allows you to apply a transformation to each frame of the stack trace.
root path will be appended to the basename of the current frame's url.
iteratee is a function that takes the frame, applies any transformation on it and returns it back.
|sampleRate
|number
|Configures the sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0. The default is 1.0 which means that 100% of events are sent. If set to 0.1 only 10% of events will be sent. Events are picked randomly.
|transportOptions
|{ headers?: Record<string, string> }
|Custom headers to be passed to Sentry.
By default, Toucan does not send any Request property that could carry PII (Personally Identifiable Information) to Sentry.
This includes:
You will need to explicitly allow these data using:
Make sure to use the absolute paths on the stack frames and Sentry's artifacts, the default
~/ will not match them properly. Any absolute path will work (i.e.,
/). You will need to use
rewriteFrames option to add the prefix to the stack frames.
const toucan = new Toucan({
dsn: ...
event,
rewriteFrames: {
root: '/'
}
}
Changing the Sentry's artifacts URL depends on plugin you use to upload your source maps.
Example configuration using
@sentry/webpack-plugin:
const SentryWebpackPlugin = require('@sentry/webpack-plugin');
const pkg = require('./package.json');
module.exports = {
entry: './src/index.ts',
target: 'webworker',
devtool: 'source-map',
plugins: [
new SentryWebpackPlugin({
release: `${pkg.name}-${pkg.version}`,
include: './dist',
urlPrefix: '/',
}),
],
};
For more information, see this issue.