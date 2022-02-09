openbase logo
totp-generator

by Magnus Bellstrand
0.0.13 (see all)

Generate TOTP tokens from key

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.7K

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

totp-generator

Test Maintainability Test Coverage npm Version

totp-generator lets you generate TOTP tokens from a TOTP key

How to use

const totp = require("totp-generator");

// Keys provided must be base32 strings, ie. only containing characters matching (A-Z, 2-7, =).
const token = totp("JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP");

console.log(token); // prints a 6-digit time-based token based on provided key and current time

Default token settings

  • SHA-1
  • 30-second epoch interval
  • 6-digit tokens

Custom token settings

Settings can be provided as an optional second parameter:

const totp = require("totp-generator");

const token = totp("JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP", { digits: 8 });
console.log(token); // prints an 8-digit token

const token = totp("JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP", { algorithm: "SHA-512" });
console.log(token); // prints a token created using a different algorithm

const token = totp("JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP", { period: 60 });
console.log(token); // prints a token using a 60-second epoch interval

const token = totp("JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP", { timestamp: 1465324707000 });
console.log(token); // prints a token for given time

const token = totp("JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP", {
    digits: 8,
    algorithm: "SHA-512",
    period: 60,
    timestamp: 1465324707000,
});
console.log(token); // prints a token using all custom settings combined

What do I use this library for?

  • TOTP generation
  • E2E tests (where you need to login with 2-factor authentication)

