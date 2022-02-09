totp-generator lets you generate TOTP tokens from a TOTP key

How to use

const totp = require ( "totp-generator" ); const token = totp( "JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP" ); console .log(token);

Default token settings

SHA-1

30-second epoch interval

6-digit tokens

Custom token settings

Settings can be provided as an optional second parameter:

const totp = require ( "totp-generator" ); const token = totp( "JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP" , { digits : 8 }); console .log(token); const token = totp( "JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP" , { algorithm : "SHA-512" }); console .log(token); const token = totp( "JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP" , { period : 60 }); console .log(token); const token = totp( "JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP" , { timestamp : 1465324707000 }); console .log(token); const token = totp( "JBSWY3DPEHPK3PXP" , { digits : 8 , algorithm : "SHA-512" , period : 60 , timestamp : 1465324707000 , }); console .log(token);

What do I use this library for?