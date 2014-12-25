A simple and stable cross-browser testing tool.
Latest stable version: v2.0 Change Log
>= 0.10.12
$ npm install totoro -g
If it not works, you may add
sudo before the command, as follows.
To get the latest function (may not be stable)
$ git clone https://github.com/totorojs/totoro && cd totoro
$ npm install -g
For simplicity, we have already prepared an example for you:
$ totoro config --host={{totoroServerHost}}
For now the default test server is internal for Alibaba group only, you can launch your own server.
We are planning to supply a public service, hmm...
$ git clone https://github.com/totorojs/totoro && cd totoro/examples/simple
$ totoro
Then you should see a output as shown below:
totoro can recognize).
Generally, if your test is a local file and the directory structure of your project is as bellow, you can run
totoro without any config.
project-dir/
dist/
src/ or lib/
tests/ or test/
runner.html or index.html
All options are optional.
Test runner. Accept local file and URL.
Default: auto search in the CWD,
runner.html or
index.html in subdirectory
test/ or
tests/ could be recognized.
A convenient way to debug. Accept single JS expression, local file or URL. totoro will return the calculated value of expression or all output of console.log() in JS file. For example:
$ totoro --code document.body
$ totoro --code "console.log(document.body)"
$ totoro --code examples/code/code.js // this file already exists, try it!
Be mind that
--code and
--runner are mutually exclusive!
Specify a comman-delimited list of app names, typically be browsers. For example:
chrome,firefox,safari,ie //just specify browser names
ie/6,ie/7,ie/8,ie/9 //specify browser names and versions
Default: all available desktop browsers.
Test framework's adapter, used to send report to server. Accept built-in keywords, local file and URL.
Built-in keywords:
mocha,
jasmine.
If specifies
no, totoro won\'t try to detect and insert any adapter, it\'s thought that user handle it by themself.
It is very easy to write an adapter for custom test framework, you could refer to static/adapters/mocha.js.
Default: if
--runner is local file,
totoro will see if there is
totoro-adapter.js in the same directory , if not found or
--runner is URL, totoro-server will try to find out matched keyword according to
--runner content.
Specifies charset.
Default: 'utf8'
Specifies the client timeout in minutes.
Default: 5
If assign a local file to
--runner,
totoro need to launch a temporary HTTP server for testing,
--root is the root of this server.
Default: if necessary, guess a path according to
--runner and
--adapter.
totoro-server host.
Default: internal server host for Alibaba group.
totoro-server port.
Default: 9999
Won't convert the runner if it is a URL
Default: false
No need testing coverage.
Default: false
Show all available browsers of specified server.
Read or write global config.
$ totoro config
$ totoro config --host=10.15.52.87 --port=''
Above command clear the
--port value.
If you need a config file, just place
totoro-config.json in the CWD.
The priority level of all config ways are:
command line > config file > totoro config > default config
Below is an example for config file:
{
"browsers": ["chrome", "ie/10.0"],
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 9999
}
totoro takes it's name from animated fantasy film "My Neighbor Totoro" directed by Hayao Miyazaki.