totalist

A tiny (195B to 224B) utility to recursively list all (total) files in a directory

Traverse a directory recursively, running a function for every file found.

With this module, you easily apply custom logic to decide which file(s) to process without worrying about accidentally accessing a directory or making repeat fs.Stats requests.

Install

$ npm install

Modes

There are two "versions" of totalist available:

Node.js: >= 8.x

Size (gzip): 220 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the primary/default mode. It makes use of async / await and util.promisify .

Node.js: >= 6.x

Size (gzip): 195 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the opt-in mode, ideal for scenarios where async usage cannot be supported.

Usage

Selecting a Mode

import { totalist } from 'totalist' ; import { totalist } from 'totalist/sync' ;

Example Usage

import { totalist } from 'totalist/sync' ; const styles = new Set (); const scripts = new Set (); totalist( 'src' , (name, abs, stats) => { if ( /\.js$/ .test(name)) { scripts.add(abs); if (stats.size >= 100e3 ) { console .warn( `[WARN] " ${name} " might cause performance issues ( ${stats.size} )` ); } } else if ( /\.css$/ .test(name)) { styles.add(abs); } }); console .log([...scripts]);

API

Returns: void

Important: The "async" usage must be await ed or included within a Promise chain.

dir

Type: string

Required: true

The directory to traverse.

This may be a relative or an absolute path.

Note: Node.js will assume a relative path is meant to be resolved from the current location ( process.cwd() ).

callback

Type: Function

Required: true

The callback function to run for every file.

The function receives three parameters:

relPath

Type: String

The path relative to the initial dir value you provided.

absPath

Type: String

The absolute path of the file.

stats

Type: fs.Stats

The fs.Stats object for the file.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards