Total.js framework is a framework for Node.js platfrom written in
pure JavaScript similar to PHP's Laravel or Python's Django or ASP.NET MVC. It can be used for web, desktop, service and IoT applications.
$ npm install -g total.js
|Top features
|Offline documentation
|Backward compatibility
|HMVC architecture
|Clean directory structure
|Fully asynchronous
|Full web server with serving of static files
|Supports generators
|Isomorphic code
|Supports IP restrictions
|Supports redirections
|Supports reusable components
|Supports just-in-time JS, CSS (variables and nesting) and HTML compressor
|Supports just-in-time merging of static files (JavaScripts, CSS or HTML)
|Supports just-in-time mapping of files
|Supports media streaming (e.g. videos)
|Supports modules and packages
|Built-in image processing engine via ImageMagick or GraphicsMagick
|Supports WebSockets (RFC 6455) and Server-Sent events
|NEW Supports
multipart/x-mixed-replace (IP camera streaming) uploading and sending
|Supports RESTful routing
|Supports middleware (like express.js) with custom options
|Supports unit testing
|Supports workers for heavy CPU operations
|Supports 4x config files (common, debug, release and test)
|Mailer with templating (Gmail, Outlook or classic SMTP servers with auth and TLS)
|Built-in view engine (layouts, nested views, conditions, loops, inline helpers, etc.)
|Localization with diff tool and CSV export
|Supports cache mechanism
|Supports schemas for creating business objects with validations, workflows, etc.
|Supports injecting scripts, packages and views from URL
|Supports String, Date, Number and Array prototypes
|Supports additional utilities (e.g. create request, XML parsing, etc.)
|Supports themes
|NEW Supports scripting
|Possibility to rewrite existing functionality
|NoSQL embedded database (NEW: joins, scalar operations and in-memory mode)
|You can use framework as single library
total.js (415 kB)
|Contributor
|Type
|Peter Širka
|author + support
|petersirka@gmail.com
|Martin Smola
|contributor + support
|smola.martin@gmail.com
|Andrea Sessa
|contributor
|andrea.sessa@gmail.com
|Gera G. Güiles
|contributor
|gerardo.gonzalezg@gmail.com
|Tom Spaccialbelli
|contributor
|tom.spaccialbelli@gmail.com
|Radek / rsmogura
|contributor
|...
|Liao San-Kai
|contributor
|liaosankai@gmail.com
|Ivan Marchukov
|contributor
|marchukov.ivan@gmail.com
|Dusan Dragula
|contributor
|dusan.dragula@goodrequest.com
|Сковорода Никита Андреевич
|contributor
|chalkerx@gmail.com
|Андрей Владимирович
|contributor
|and.designer93@gmail.com
|Guy Fraser
|contributor
|guy.fraser1@gmail.com
|Peter Štolc
|contributor
|stolcp@gmail.com
