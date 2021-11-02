openbase logo
tj

total.js22

by Total.js
2.4.0 (see all)

Node.js framework

Readme

Node.js framework

Total.js framework is a framework for Node.js platfrom written in pure JavaScript similar to PHP's Laravel or Python's Django or ASP.NET MVC. It can be used for web, desktop, service and IoT applications.

$ npm install -g total.js

Support

Official support

Top features
Offline documentation
Backward compatibility
HMVC architecture
Clean directory structure
Fully asynchronous
Full web server with serving of static files
Supports generators
Isomorphic code
Supports IP restrictions
Supports redirections
Supports reusable components
Supports just-in-time JS, CSS (variables and nesting) and HTML compressor
Supports just-in-time merging of static files (JavaScripts, CSS or HTML)
Supports just-in-time mapping of files
Supports media streaming (e.g. videos)
Supports modules and packages
Built-in image processing engine via ImageMagick or GraphicsMagick
Supports WebSockets (RFC 6455) and Server-Sent events
NEW Supports multipart/x-mixed-replace (IP camera streaming) uploading and sending
Supports RESTful routing
Supports middleware (like express.js) with custom options
Supports unit testing
Supports workers for heavy CPU operations
Supports 4x config files (common, debug, release and test)
Mailer with templating (Gmail, Outlook or classic SMTP servers with auth and TLS)
Built-in view engine (layouts, nested views, conditions, loops, inline helpers, etc.)
Localization with diff tool and CSV export
Supports cache mechanism
Supports schemas for creating business objects with validations, workflows, etc.
Supports injecting scripts, packages and views from URL
Supports String, Date, Number and Array prototypes
Supports additional utilities (e.g. create request, XML parsing, etc.)
Supports themes
NEW Supports scripting
Possibility to rewrite existing functionality
NoSQL embedded database (NEW: joins, scalar operations and in-memory mode)
You can use framework as single library total.js (415 kB)

Contributors

ContributorTypeE-mail
Peter Širkaauthor + supportpetersirka@gmail.com
Martin Smolacontributor + supportsmola.martin@gmail.com
Andrea Sessacontributorandrea.sessa@gmail.com
Gera G. Güilescontributorgerardo.gonzalezg@gmail.com
Tom Spaccialbellicontributortom.spaccialbelli@gmail.com
Radek / rsmoguracontributor...
Liao San-Kaicontributorliaosankai@gmail.com
Ivan Marchukovcontributormarchukov.ivan@gmail.com
Dusan Dragulacontributordusan.dragula@goodrequest.com
Сковорода Никита Андреевичcontributorchalkerx@gmail.com
Андрей Владимировичcontributorand.designer93@gmail.com
Guy Frasercontributorguy.fraser1@gmail.com
Peter Štolccontributorstolcp@gmail.com

Useful modules

Social networks

Please support the framework on social networks.

## Contact

