Total.js framework is a framework for Node.js platfrom written in pure JavaScript similar to PHP's Laravel or Python's Django or ASP.NET MVC. It can be used for web, desktop, service and IoT applications.

$ npm install -g total.js

Top features Offline documentation Backward compatibility HMVC architecture Clean directory structure Fully asynchronous Full web server with serving of static files Supports generators Isomorphic code Supports IP restrictions Supports redirections Supports reusable components Supports just-in-time JS, CSS (variables and nesting) and HTML compressor Supports just-in-time merging of static files (JavaScripts, CSS or HTML) Supports just-in-time mapping of files Supports media streaming (e.g. videos) Supports modules and packages Built-in image processing engine via ImageMagick or GraphicsMagick Supports WebSockets (RFC 6455) and Server-Sent events NEW Supports multipart/x-mixed-replace (IP camera streaming) uploading and sending Supports RESTful routing Supports middleware (like express.js) with custom options Supports unit testing Supports workers for heavy CPU operations Supports 4x config files (common, debug, release and test) Mailer with templating (Gmail, Outlook or classic SMTP servers with auth and TLS) Built-in view engine (layouts, nested views, conditions, loops, inline helpers, etc.) Localization with diff tool and CSV export Supports cache mechanism Supports schemas for creating business objects with validations, workflows, etc. Supports injecting scripts, packages and views from URL Supports String, Date, Number and Array prototypes Supports additional utilities (e.g. create request, XML parsing, etc.) Supports themes NEW Supports scripting Possibility to rewrite existing functionality NoSQL embedded database (NEW: joins, scalar operations and in-memory mode) You can use framework as single library total.js (415 kB)

