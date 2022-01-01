toSource is a super simple function that converts JavaScript objects back to source code.

Introduction

Motivation: JSON doesn't support serializing functions, dates, or regular expressions. I wanted a quick and simple way to push trusted data structures with code from Node down to the browser.

This should make it easier to share code and modules between the server and client.

Installation

npm install tosource

Examples

The following code:

import toSource from 'tosource' ; console .log( toSource([ 4 , 5 , 6 , 'hello' , { a : 2 , b : 3 , '1' : 4 , if : 5 , yes : true , no : false , nan : NaN , infinity : Infinity , undefined : undefined , null : null , foo : function ( bar ) { console .log( 'woo! a is ' + a); console .log( 'and bar is ' + bar); }, }, /we$/gi, new Date ( 'Wed, 09 Aug 1995 00:00:00 GMT' ), ]), );

Output:

[ 4 , 5 , 6 , "hello" , { 1 : 4 , a : 2 , b : 3 , "if" : 5 , yes : true , no : false , nan : NaN , infinity : Infinity , "undefined" : undefined , "null" : null , foo : function ( bar ) { console .log( 'woo! a is ' + a); console .log( 'and bar is ' + bar); } }, /we$/gi, new Date ( 807926400000 ) ]

See tosource.test.ts for more examples.

Supported Types

numbers (including NaN , Infinity , and -0 )

, , and ) strings

Arrays (including sparse arrays)

object literals

function

RegExp instances

instances Date instances

instances Map

Set

true / false

/ undefined

null

Notes

Functions are serialized with func.toString() , no closure properties are serialized

, no closure properties are serialized Multiple references to the same object become copies

Circular references are encoded as {$circularReference:true}

License

toSource is open source software under the zlib license.