toSource is a super simple function that converts JavaScript objects back to source code.
Motivation: JSON doesn't support serializing functions, dates, or regular expressions. I wanted a quick and simple way to push trusted data structures with code from Node down to the browser.
This should make it easier to share code and modules between the server and client.
npm install tosource
The following code:
import toSource from 'tosource';
console.log(
toSource([
4,
5,
6,
'hello',
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
'1': 4,
if: 5,
yes: true,
no: false,
nan: NaN,
infinity: Infinity,
undefined: undefined,
null: null,
foo: function (bar) {
console.log('woo! a is ' + a);
console.log('and bar is ' + bar);
},
},
/we$/gi,
new Date('Wed, 09 Aug 1995 00:00:00 GMT'),
]),
);
Output:
[ 4,
5,
6,
"hello",
{ 1:4,
a:2,
b:3,
"if":5,
yes:true,
no:false,
nan:NaN,
infinity:Infinity,
"undefined":undefined,
"null":null,
foo:function (bar) {
console.log('woo! a is ' + a);
console.log('and bar is ' + bar);
} },
/we$/gi,
new Date(807926400000) ]
See tosource.test.ts for more examples.
NaN,
Infinity, and
-0)
RegExp instances
Date instances
Map
Set
true /
false
undefined
null
func.toString(), no closure properties are serialized
{$circularReference:true}
toSource is open source software under the zlib license.