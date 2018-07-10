A secure, shared workspace for secrets.
Manifold provides binaries of
torus-cli for OS X, Linux and Windows on
amd64.
brew install manifoldco/brew/torus
npm install -g torus-cli
$ sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/torus.repo <<-'EOF'
[torus]
name=torus-cli repository
baseurl=https://get.torus.sh/rpm/$basearch/
enabled=1
gpgcheck=0
EOF
DISTRO=$(lsb_release -i | awk '{print tolower($3)}')
CODENAME=$(lsb_release -c | awk '{print $2}')
sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/torus.list <<< "deb https://get.torus.sh/$DISTRO/ $CODENAME main"
npm install -g torus-cli
Install torus via npm using
npm install -g torus-cli or manally using the
steps below!
torus.exe file in your path
torus.exe file is
Currently on Windows, the Daemon will create a named pipe using the default security attributes. This means, that the LocalSystem account, administrators, and the creator will be granted full control. All members of the Everyone group and the anonymous account are granted read access.
More information can be found here.
