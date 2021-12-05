Torrentflix

A cli tool for searching torrent sites and streaming using peerflix.

It currently supports kickasstorrents, 1337x, seedpeer, Rarbg, The Pirate Bay, YTS, Extratorrent, Limetorrents, nyaa.se, tokyotosho, Cpasbien & eztv.

Want more ? Create an issue with a request, Alternatively you can contribute your own scrapers.

Pull requests are welcome.

Key features

Subtitles fetched automatically.

Trakt.tv integration.

History of streamed torrents.

Stream or download torrents.

Install (automatic)

Install peerflix if you haven't already:

npm install -g peerflix

Then install torrentflix:

npm install -g torrentflix

Install (manual)

Install peerflix if you haven't already:

npm install -g peerflix

Clone the repository:

git clone git @github .com:ItzBlitz98/torrentflix.git

Install dependencies:

npm install

You can now update by doing a git pull:

git pull

Now you can run the executable inside the bin folder.

Preview

Usage

To run the app run:

torrentflix

Cli arguments

Torrentflix has some handy cli arguements you can see them using the help flag.

torrentflix -- help

History

Torrentflix can save a history of watched torrents if enabled.

Clearing the history can be done with the --clear flag ex:

$ torrentflix

Subtitles

By default subtitles are disabled but you can enable them by running torrentflix --config=nano and setting use_subtitle to true. You can also change subtitle_language to one of this list, just be sure to use the three letter code.

License

MIT