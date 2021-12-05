A cli tool for searching torrent sites and streaming using peerflix.
It currently supports kickasstorrents, 1337x, seedpeer, Rarbg, The Pirate Bay, YTS, Extratorrent, Limetorrents, nyaa.se, tokyotosho, Cpasbien & eztv.
Want more ? Create an issue with a request, Alternatively you can contribute your own scrapers.
Pull requests are welcome.
Install peerflix if you haven't already:
npm install -g peerflix
Then install torrentflix:
npm install -g torrentflix
Clone the repository:
git clone git@github.com:ItzBlitz98/torrentflix.git
Install dependencies:
npm install
You can now update by doing a git pull:
git pull
Now you can run the executable inside the bin folder.
To run the app run:
$ torrentflix
Torrentflix has some handy cli arguements you can see them using the help flag.
$ torrentflix --help
Torrentflix can save a history of watched torrents if enabled.
Clearing the history can be done with the --clear flag ex:
$ torrentflix --clear
By default subtitles are disabled but you can enable them by running
torrentflix --config=nano and setting use_subtitle to true. You can also change subtitle_language to one of this list, just be sure to use the three letter code.
MIT