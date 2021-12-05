openbase logo
torrentflix

by Declan
9.0.7 (see all)

Nodejs cli app to search torrent sites and stream using peerflix

Readme

Torrentflix Travis

A cli tool for searching torrent sites and streaming using peerflix.

It currently supports kickasstorrents, 1337x, seedpeer, Rarbg, The Pirate Bay, YTS, Extratorrent, Limetorrents, nyaa.se, tokyotosho, Cpasbien & eztv.

Want more ? Create an issue with a request, Alternatively you can contribute your own scrapers.

Pull requests are welcome.

Key features

  • Subtitles fetched automatically.
  • Trakt.tv integration.
  • History of streamed torrents.
  • Stream or download torrents.

Install (automatic)

Install peerflix if you haven't already:

npm install -g peerflix

Then install torrentflix:

npm install -g torrentflix

Install (manual)

Install peerflix if you haven't already:

npm install -g peerflix

Clone the repository:

git clone git@github.com:ItzBlitz98/torrentflix.git

Install dependencies:

npm install

You can now update by doing a git pull:

git pull

Now you can run the executable inside the bin folder.

Preview

peerflix

Usage

To run the app run:

$ torrentflix

Cli arguments

Torrentflix has some handy cli arguements you can see them using the help flag.

$ torrentflix --help

History

Torrentflix can save a history of watched torrents if enabled.

Clearing the history can be done with the --clear flag ex:

$ torrentflix --clear

Subtitles

By default subtitles are disabled but you can enable them by running torrentflix --config=nano and setting use_subtitle to true. You can also change subtitle_language to one of this list, just be sure to use the three letter code.

License

MIT

