openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

torrent-stream

by Mathias Buus
1.2.1 (see all)

The low level streaming torrent engine that peerflix uses

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

14

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

torrent-stream

Travis Build branch Dependency Status devDependency Status

The streaming torrent engine that peerflix uses

npm install torrent-stream

How can I help?

  1. Open issues on things that are broken
  2. Fix open issues by sending PRs
  3. Add documentation

Usage

torrent-stream is a node module that allows you to access files inside a torrent as node streams.

var torrentStream = require('torrent-stream');

var engine = torrentStream('magnet:my-magnet-link');

engine.on('ready', function() {
    engine.files.forEach(function(file) {
        console.log('filename:', file.name);
        var stream = file.createReadStream();
        // stream is readable stream to containing the file content
    });
});

You can pass start and end options to stream to slice the file

// get a stream containing bytes 10-100 inclusive.
var stream = file.createReadStream({
    start: 10,
    end: 100
});

Per default no files are downloaded unless you create a stream to them. If you want to fetch a file without creating a stream you should use the file.select and file.deselect methods.

When you start torrent-stream it will connect to the torrent dht and fetch pieces according to the streams you create.

Full API

engine = torrentStream(magnet_link_or_buffer, opts)

Create a new engine instance. Options can contain the following

{
    connections: 100,     // Max amount of peers to be connected to.
    uploads: 10,          // Number of upload slots.
    tmp: '/tmp',          // Root folder for the files storage.
                          // Defaults to '/tmp' or temp folder specific to your OS.
                          // Each torrent will be placed into a separate folder under /tmp/torrent-stream/{infoHash}
    path: '/tmp/my-file', // Where to save the files. Overrides `tmp`.
    verify: true,         // Verify previously stored data before starting
                          // Defaults to true
    dht: true,            // Whether or not to use DHT to initialize the swarm.
                          // Defaults to true
    tracker: true,        // Whether or not to use trackers from torrent file or magnet link
                          // Defaults to true
    trackers: [
        'udp://tracker.openbittorrent.com:80',
        'udp://tracker.ccc.de:80'
    ],
                          // Allows to declare additional custom trackers to use
                          // Defaults to empty
    storage: myStorage()  // Use a custom storage backend rather than the default disk-backed one
}

engine.on('ready', fn)

Emitted when the engine is ready to be used. The files array will be empty until this event is emitted

engine.on('download', [piece-index])

Emitted every time a piece has been downloaded and verified.

engine.on('upload', [piece-index, offset, length])

Emitted every time a piece is uploaded.

engine.on('torrent', fn)

Emitted when the metadata has been fetched.

engine.on('idle', fn)

Emitted when all selected files have been completely downloaded.

engine.files[...]

An array of all files in the torrent. See the file section for more info on what methods the file has

engine.destroy(cb)

Destroy the engine. Destroys all connections to peers

engine.connect('127.0.0.0:6881')

Connect to a peer manually

engine.disconnect('127.0.0.1:6881')

Disconnect from a peer manually

engine.block('127.0.0.1:6881')

Disconnect from a peer and add it to the blocklist, preventing any other connection to it

engine.remove([keep-pieces], cb)

Completely remove all saved data for this torrent. Optionally, only remove cache and temporary data but keep downloaded pieces

engine.listen([port], cb)

Listen for incoming peers on the specified port. Port defaults to 6881

engine.swarm

The attached peer-wire-swarm instance

engine.swarm.downloaded

Shows the total bytes downloaded. With this you can know how much you downloaded and how many bytes you still have to download to reach the end of the file.

file = engine.files[...]

A file in the torrent. They contains the following data

{
    name: 'my-filename.txt',
    path: 'my-folder/my-filename.txt',
    length: 424242
}

file.select()

Selects the file to be downloaded, but at a lower priority than streams. Useful if you know you need the file at a later stage.

file.deselect()

Deselects the file which means it won't be downloaded unless someone creates a stream to it

stream = file.createReadStream(opts)

Create a readable stream to the file. Pieces needed by the stream will be prioritized highly. Options can contain the following

{
    start: startByte,
    end: endByte
}

Both start and end are inclusive

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial