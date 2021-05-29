Yet another node torrent search api based on x-ray.
npm install torrent-search-api
Search: search torrents on multiples providers.
Torrent details: get details about torrents (raw scraped html).
Download: download torrents files.
Easily extensible: you can easily add new providers and enjoy built-in features like cloudfare bypass.
const TorrentSearchApi = require('torrent-search-api');
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('Torrent9');
// Search '1080' in 'Movies' category and limit to 20 results
const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search('1080', 'Movies', 20);
// Get providers
const providers = TorrentSearchApi.getProviders();
// Get active providers
const activeProviders = TorrentSearchApi.getActiveProviders();
// providers
{
{
name: 'Torrent9',
public: true,
categories: ['All', 'Movies', 'TV', 'Music', 'Apps', 'Books', 'Top100']
},
{
name: 'IpTorrents',
public: false,
categories: ['All', 'Movies', 'TV', 'Games', 'Music']
},
...
}
// Enable public providers
TorrentSearchApi.enablePublicProviders();
// Enable public provider
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('Torrent9');
// Enable private provider with cookies
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('IpTorrents', ['uid=XXX;', 'pass=XXX;']);
// Enable private provider with credentials
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('IpTorrents', 'USERNAME', 'PASSWORD');
// Enable private provider with token
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('xxx', 'TOKEN');
// Disable provider
TorrentSearchApi.disableProvider('TorrentLeech');
// Disable all enabled providers
TorrentSearchApi.disableAllProviders();
TorrentSearchApi.isProviderActive('1337x');
The result is an array of torrents sorted by seeders with more or less properties depending on the provider.
// Search on actives providers
// Query: 1080
// Category: Movies (optional)
// Limit: 20 (optional)
const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search('1080', 'Movies', 20);
// Search with given providers
// query: 1080
// category: Movies (optional)
// limit: 20 (optional)
const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search(['IpTorrents', 'Torrent9'], '1080', 'Movies', 20);
// Get details (raw scraped html)
// torrent: taken from a search result
const torrentHtmlDetail = await TorrentSearchApi.getTorrentDetails(torrent);
// Get magnet url
// torrent: taken from a search result
const magnet = await TorrentSearchApi.getMagnet(torrent);
// Download a buffer
// torrent: taken from a search result
const buffer = await TorrentSearchApi.downloadTorrent(torrent);
// Download torrent and write it to the disk
// torrent: taken from a search result
await TorrentSearchApi.downloadTorrent(torrent, filnamePath);
You can code and add your custom providers (see provider definition format in existing providers) Don't forget to enable your provider if you intend to use it.
// load multipe providers
// from a TorrentProvider custom class definition or instance
const MyCustomProvider = require('./MyCustomProvider');
TorrentSearchApi.loadProvider(MyCustomProvider);
// from a provider object definition
TorrentSearchApi.loadProvider( {/* provider object definition */});
// from an absolute path to class definition or json object definition
const path = require('path');
const providerFullPath = path.join(__dirname, './lib/providers/MyCustomProvider');
TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(providerFullPath);
// load multipe providers within a directory
// only absolute path are allowed
// it loads every *.json and *.js file
const path = require('path');
const providerDirFullPath = path.join(__dirname, './lib/providers/');
TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(providerDirFullPath);
// load multipe providers
const MyCustomProvider = require('./MyCustomProvider');
TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(MyCustomProvider, {/* provider object definition */}, ...);
// Remove provider
TorrentSearchApi.removeProvider('MyCustomProvider');
If you want to create an instance of the api without loading all the default providers and only load the ones that you want
// create instance
const createApi = require('torrent-search-api/createApi');
const TorrentSearchApi = createApi(/* same arguments as "loadProviders" method */)
Check "test/createProvider.test.js" file if you want to create a new provider.
Running tests command
npm run test:watch
// Fully or partial override of the provider config
TorrentSearchApi.overrideConfig(providerName, newConfig);
MIT © 2020 Jimmy Laurent