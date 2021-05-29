TorrentSearchApi

Yet another node torrent search api based on x-ray.

Install

npm install torrent-search-api

Supported providers

TorrentLeech: cookie authentification

IpTorrents: credentials and cookie authentification

Torrent9

Torrentz2

1337x

ThePirateBay

YggTorrent : credentials and cookie authentification

KickassTorrents

Rarbg

TorrentProject

Yts

Limetorrents

Eztv

Features

Search: search torrents on multiples providers.

Torrent details: get details about torrents (raw scraped html).

Download: download torrents files.

Easily extensible: you can easily add new providers and enjoy built-in features like cloudfare bypass.

Quick Example

const TorrentSearchApi = require ( 'torrent-search-api' ); TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider( 'Torrent9' ); const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search( '1080' , 'Movies' , 20 );

Torrent Search API

Get providers

const providers = TorrentSearchApi.getProviders(); const activeProviders = TorrentSearchApi.getActiveProviders(); { { name : 'Torrent9' , public : true , categories : [ 'All' , 'Movies' , 'TV' , 'Music' , 'Apps' , 'Books' , 'Top100' ] }, { name : 'IpTorrents' , public : false , categories : [ 'All' , 'Movies' , 'TV' , 'Games' , 'Music' ] }, ... }

Enable provider

TorrentSearchApi.enablePublicProviders(); TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider( 'Torrent9' ); TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider( 'IpTorrents' , [ 'uid=XXX;' , 'pass=XXX;' ]); TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider( 'IpTorrents' , 'USERNAME' , 'PASSWORD' ); TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider( 'xxx' , 'TOKEN' );

Disable provider

TorrentSearchApi.disableProvider( 'TorrentLeech' ); TorrentSearchApi.disableAllProviders();

Check if a provider exists and is active

TorrentSearchApi.isProviderActive( '1337x' );

Search torrent

The result is an array of torrents sorted by seeders with more or less properties depending on the provider.

const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search( '1080' , 'Movies' , 20 ); const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search([ 'IpTorrents' , 'Torrent9' ], '1080' , 'Movies' , 20 );

Torrent details

const torrentHtmlDetail = await TorrentSearchApi.getTorrentDetails(torrent);

Torrent magnet

const magnet = await TorrentSearchApi.getMagnet(torrent);

Download torrent

const buffer = await TorrentSearchApi.downloadTorrent(torrent); await TorrentSearchApi.downloadTorrent(torrent, filnamePath);

Load custom providers

You can code and add your custom providers (see provider definition format in existing providers) Don't forget to enable your provider if you intend to use it.

const MyCustomProvider = require ( './MyCustomProvider' ); TorrentSearchApi.loadProvider(MyCustomProvider); TorrentSearchApi.loadProvider( { }); const path = require ( 'path' ); const providerFullPath = path.join(__dirname, './lib/providers/MyCustomProvider' ); TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(providerFullPath); const path = require ( 'path' ); const providerDirFullPath = path.join(__dirname, './lib/providers/' ); TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(providerDirFullPath); const MyCustomProvider = require ( './MyCustomProvider' ); TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(MyCustomProvider, { }, ...);

Remove provider

TorrentSearchApi.removeProvider( 'MyCustomProvider' );

Create TorrentSearchApi instance

If you want to create an instance of the api without loading all the default providers and only load the ones that you want

const createApi = require ( 'torrent-search-api/createApi' ); const TorrentSearchApi = createApi( )

Create a new provider

Check "test/createProvider.test.js" file if you want to create a new provider.

Running tests command

npm run test :watch

Override provider config

TorrentSearchApi.overrideConfig(providerName, newConfig);

License

MIT © 2020 Jimmy Laurent