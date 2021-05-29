openbase logo
tsa

torrent-search-api

by Jim
2.1.4

Yet another node torrent scraper (supports iptorrents, torrentleech, torrent9, torrentz2, 1337x, thepiratebay, Yggtorrent, TorrentProject, Eztv, Yts, LimeTorrents)

Readme

TorrentSearchApi

npm

Yet another node torrent search api based on x-ray.

Install

npm install torrent-search-api

Supported providers

  • TorrentLeech: cookie authentification
  • IpTorrents: credentials and cookie authentification
  • Torrent9
  • Torrentz2
  • 1337x
  • ThePirateBay
  • YggTorrent : credentials and cookie authentification
  • KickassTorrents
  • Rarbg
  • TorrentProject
  • Yts
  • Limetorrents
  • Eztv

Features

  • Search: search torrents on multiples providers.

  • Torrent details: get details about torrents (raw scraped html).

  • Download: download torrents files.

  • Easily extensible: you can easily add new providers and enjoy built-in features like cloudfare bypass.

Quick Example

const TorrentSearchApi = require('torrent-search-api');

TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('Torrent9');

// Search '1080' in 'Movies' category and limit to 20 results
const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search('1080', 'Movies', 20);

Torrent Search API

Get providers

// Get providers
const providers = TorrentSearchApi.getProviders();

// Get active providers
const activeProviders = TorrentSearchApi.getActiveProviders();

// providers
{
    {
        name: 'Torrent9',
        public: true,
        categories: ['All', 'Movies', 'TV', 'Music', 'Apps', 'Books', 'Top100']
    },
    {
        name: 'IpTorrents',
        public: false,
        categories: ['All', 'Movies', 'TV', 'Games', 'Music']
    },
    ...
}

Enable provider


// Enable public providers
TorrentSearchApi.enablePublicProviders();

// Enable public provider
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('Torrent9');

// Enable private provider with cookies
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('IpTorrents', ['uid=XXX;', 'pass=XXX;']);

// Enable private provider with credentials
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('IpTorrents', 'USERNAME', 'PASSWORD');

// Enable private provider with token
TorrentSearchApi.enableProvider('xxx', 'TOKEN');

Disable provider


// Disable provider
TorrentSearchApi.disableProvider('TorrentLeech');

// Disable all enabled providers
TorrentSearchApi.disableAllProviders();

Check if a provider exists and is active


TorrentSearchApi.isProviderActive('1337x');

Search torrent

The result is an array of torrents sorted by seeders with more or less properties depending on the provider.


// Search on actives providers
// Query: 1080
// Category: Movies (optional)
// Limit: 20 (optional)
const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search('1080', 'Movies', 20);

// Search with given providers
// query: 1080
// category: Movies (optional)
// limit: 20 (optional)
const torrents = await TorrentSearchApi.search(['IpTorrents', 'Torrent9'], '1080', 'Movies', 20);

Torrent details


// Get details (raw scraped html)
// torrent: taken from a search result
const torrentHtmlDetail = await TorrentSearchApi.getTorrentDetails(torrent);

Torrent magnet


// Get magnet url
// torrent: taken from a search result
const magnet = await TorrentSearchApi.getMagnet(torrent);

Download torrent


// Download a buffer
// torrent: taken from a search result
const buffer = await TorrentSearchApi.downloadTorrent(torrent);

// Download torrent and write it to the disk
// torrent: taken from a search result
await TorrentSearchApi.downloadTorrent(torrent, filnamePath);

Load custom providers

You can code and add your custom providers (see provider definition format in existing providers) Don't forget to enable your provider if you intend to use it.


// load multipe providers
// from a TorrentProvider custom class definition or instance
const MyCustomProvider = require('./MyCustomProvider');
TorrentSearchApi.loadProvider(MyCustomProvider);

// from a provider object definition
TorrentSearchApi.loadProvider( {/* provider object definition */});

// from an absolute path to class definition or json object definition
const path = require('path');
const providerFullPath = path.join(__dirname, './lib/providers/MyCustomProvider');
TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(providerFullPath);

// load multipe providers within a directory
// only absolute path are allowed
// it loads every *.json and *.js file
const path = require('path');
const providerDirFullPath = path.join(__dirname, './lib/providers/');
TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(providerDirFullPath);

// load multipe providers
const MyCustomProvider = require('./MyCustomProvider');
TorrentSearchApi.loadProviders(MyCustomProvider, {/* provider object definition */}, ...);

Remove provider


// Remove provider
TorrentSearchApi.removeProvider('MyCustomProvider');

Create TorrentSearchApi instance

If you want to create an instance of the api without loading all the default providers and only load the ones that you want


// create instance
const createApi = require('torrent-search-api/createApi');
const TorrentSearchApi = createApi(/* same arguments as "loadProviders" method */)

Create a new provider

Check "test/createProvider.test.js" file if you want to create a new provider.

Running tests command

npm run test:watch

Override provider config

// Fully or partial override of the provider config
TorrentSearchApi.overrideConfig(providerName, newConfig);

License

MIT © 2020 Jimmy Laurent

