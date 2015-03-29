openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tm

torrent-mount

by Mathias Buus
1.4.2 (see all)

Mount a torrent (or magnet link) as a filesystem in real time using torrent-stream and fuse. AKA MAD SCIENCE!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Real-time

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

torrent-mount

Mount a torrent (or magnet link) as a filesystem in real time using torrent-stream and fuse.

AKA MAD SCIENCE!

npm install -g torrent-mount

You also need to install fuse. See this link for more info.

Usage

Open a terminal and cd to a directory where you want to mount your torrent

torrent-mount magnet:?xt=urn:btih:ef330b39f4801d25b4245212e75a38634bfc856e

Usage: torrent-mount <source>... [options]

source     .torrent file or magnet link to open

Options:
    -m PATH, --mount PATH   Mount location path [directory]  [.]
    -l, --lazy              Download only if accessed

After doing that open the same directory using a file browser. The files of the torrent should be mounted there now and you should be able to double-click them to start streaming as regular files!

MIND BLOWN

Troubleshoot

Download the latest osxfuse dmg using this link and install it

http://sourceforge.net/projects/osxfuse/files/latest/download?source=files

The one provided by brew doesn't always seem to work. You also need pkg-config:

brew install pkg-config

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

wsSimple to use, blazing fast and thoroughly tested WebSocket client and server for Node.js
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
59M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
18Performant
16Easy to Use
14Great Documentation
socket.ioRealtime application framework (Node.JS server)
GitHub Stars
55K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
723
Top Feedback
38Easy to Use
37Great Documentation
30Performant
nowDevelop. Preview. Ship.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
node-opcuaan implementation of a OPC UA stack fully written in javascript and nodejs - http://node-opcua.github.io/
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
sockjsWebSocket emulation - Node.js server
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
colyseus⚔ Multiplayer Framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial