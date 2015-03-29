Mount a torrent (or magnet link) as a filesystem in real time using torrent-stream and fuse.
AKA MAD SCIENCE!
npm install -g torrent-mount
You also need to install fuse. See this link for more info.
Open a terminal and cd to a directory where you want to mount your torrent
torrent-mount magnet:?xt=urn:btih:ef330b39f4801d25b4245212e75a38634bfc856e
Usage: torrent-mount <source>... [options]
source .torrent file or magnet link to open
Options:
-m PATH, --mount PATH Mount location path [directory] [.]
-l, --lazy Download only if accessed
After doing that open the same directory using a file browser. The files of the torrent should be mounted there now and you should be able to double-click them to start streaming as regular files!
Download the latest osxfuse
dmg using this link and install it
http://sourceforge.net/projects/osxfuse/files/latest/download?source=files
The one provided by brew doesn't always seem to work. You also need pkg-config:
brew install pkg-config
MIT