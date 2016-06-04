torrent

Download torrents from the command line

usage

torrent <magnet link OR path to .torrent file> Download a torrent from a magnet link to torrent file. torrent create <directory OR file> {-o outfile.torrent} Create a torrent file from a directory or file. If an output file isn't specified with `-o`, the torrent file will be written to stdout. torrent seed <torrent file> Seed a torrent file. torrent info <torrent file> Print information about a .torrent file to stdout as JSON . torrent ls OPTIONS <torrent file> List all the files in a .torrent file. OPTIONS are like the `ls` command: -s Show file sizes in bytes alongside file paths. -h Show file sizes in human units when `-s` is on.

download a torrent

e.g. to download ubuntu 14.04 ISO

torrent "magnet:?xt=urn:btih:4d753474429d817b80ff9e0c441ca660ec5d2450&dn=Ubuntu+14.04+64+bit&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Ftracker.openbittorrent.com%3A80&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Ftracker.publicbt.com%3A80&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Ftracker.istole.it%3A6969&tr=udp%3A%2F%2Fopen.demonii.com%3A1337"

or via .torrent file:

torrent ubuntu-14 .04 .iso .torrent

it will print progress:

$ torrent ubuntu-14.04.iso.torrent 1 file(s) in torrent ubuntu-14.04.iso Connected to 35 /37 peers Downloaded 5.47 MB (1.09 MB/s) with 0 hotswaps Uploaded 0 B (0 B/s)

create a torrent

You can create a torrent file with torrent create :