Compatibility Matrix

Torii Ember Ember-Data v0.3.X and before <= 1.13 <= 1.0.0.beta19.2 v0.4.X and after >= 1.12 >= 1.0.0.beta19.2

tl;dr; Use the torii 0.3.X if your application is using Ember 1.11 or older.

What is Torii?

Torii is a set of clean abstractions for authentication in Ember.js applications. Torii is built with providers (authentication against a platform), a session manager (for maintaining the current user), and adapters (to persist authentication state).

The API for providers and adapters in Torii is to open, by which we mean creating a new authorization or authenticating a new session, fetch, by which we mean validating an existing authorization (like a session stored in cookies), or close, where an authorization is destroyed.

A provider in Torii is anything a user can authenticate against. This could be an OAuth 2.0 endpoint, your own login mechanism, or an SDK like Facebook Connect. Authenticating against a provider is done via the torii property, which is injected into routes:

{{# if hasFacebook}} {{partial "comment-form"}} {{ else }} < a href = "#" {{ action 'signInToComment'}} > Sign in to comment </ a > {{/ if }}

export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { signInToComment : function ( ) { var controller = this .controllerFor( 'post' ); this .get( 'torii' ).open( 'facebook-connect' ).then( function ( authorization ) { controller.set( 'hasFacebook' , true ); }); } } });

torii. open ( 'facebook' ) -> # open hook on the facebook provider -> returned authorization

Session Management

Torii can perform session management via the session service, injected onto routes and controllers. You can activate session management by specifying sessionServiceName in your config/environment.js and providing an adapter which Torii will use to extract session information from a new opened authorization.

This example uses Facebook's OAuth 2.0 API directly to fetch an authorization code.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { torii : { sessionServiceName : 'session' , providers : { 'facebook-oauth2' : { apiKey : 'facebook-app-id' , redirectUri : '/my-custom-landing-uri' } } } }; return ENV; };

{{# if session.isWorking}} One sec while we get you signed in... {{ else }} {{error}} < a href = "#" {{ action 'signInViaFacebook'}} > Sign In with Facebook </ a > {{/ if }}

export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { signInViaFacebook : function ( ) { var route = this , controller = this .controllerFor( 'login' ); this .get( 'session' ).open( 'facebook-oauth2' ).then( function ( ) { route.transitionTo( 'dashboard' ); }, function ( error ) { controller.set( 'error' , 'Could not sign you in: ' +error.message); }); } } });

export default Ember.Object.extend({ open : function ( authentication ) { var authorizationCode = authentication.authorizationCode; return new Ember.RSVP.Promise( function ( resolve, reject ) { Ember.$.ajax({ url : 'api/session' , data : { 'facebook-auth-code' : authorizationCode }, dataType : 'json' , success : Ember.run.bind( null , resolve), error : Ember.run.bind( null , reject) }); }).then( function ( user ) { return { currentUser : user }; }); } });

session . open ( 'facebook' ) -> # open hook on the facebook provider -> # open hook on the application adapter -> updated session

Note that the adapter section is left entirely to your application.

Router DSL

Torii includes a mechanism for specifying authenticated routes via the Router.map and a common implementation of authentication flow for your application.

The authentication flow is as follows:

In Application Route, check if the user is logged in by calling ApplicationRoute#checkLogin which calls this.session.fetch() . When entering an authenticated route, Attempt to authenticate by calling this.session.fetch() If successful, allow the transition to finish otherwise, interrupt the transition and send "accessDenied" action

This example uses Facebook's OAuth 2.0 API and the authenticatedRoute DSL.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { torii : { sessionServiceName : 'session' , providers : { 'facebook-oauth2' : { apiKey : 'facebook-app-id' , redirectUri : '/my-custom-landing-uri' } } } }; return ENV; };

Router.map( function ( ) { this .authenticatedRoute( 'my-account' ); this .route( 'login' ); });

export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { accessDenied : function ( ) { this .transitionTo( 'login' ); } } });

export default Ember.Object.extend({ open : function ( authentication ) { var authorizationCode = authentication.authorizationCode; return new Ember.RSVP.Promise( function ( resolve, reject ) { Ember.$.ajax({ url : 'api/session' , data : { 'facebook-auth-code' : authorizationCode }, dataType : 'json' , success : Ember.run.bind( null , resolve), error : Ember.run.bind( null , reject) }); }).then( function ( user ) { return { currentUser : user }; }); } });

The session will automatically be populated if the user is logged in, otherwise the user will be redirected to the login page.

Using Torii

Using Torii currently requires an AMD-compatible module loader. Ember-CLI provide this out of the box.

Installing Torii

Torii is an ember addon and can be installed via:

ember install torii

Using Torii via bower

As of v0.8.0, Torii is no longer published to bower. For legacy uses, there is an AMD build of Torii published to bower at version 0.6.1. For modern usage of Torii, install it as an ember addon.

Configuring a Torii provider

Now that you have added Torii to your application, you will want to configure at least one authentication provider. Torii looks for a global object at window.ENV.torii.providers that defines a hash of provider names and their options.

Configure a Torii provider. Torii comes with a facebook-connect provider included. To configure torii for the 'facebook-connect' provider with ember-cli, simply add torii to your config/environment.js file:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { torii : { providers : { 'facebook-connect' : { appId : 'xxxxx-some-app-id' , scope : 'email,user_birthday' } } } }; return ENV; };

With those values, we can authenticate the user against Facebook Connect via the torii property injected onto routes, or the session property injected onto routes and controllers (using the session management feature will require you to write an adapter for your application – see notes on session management below).

You can configure torii to use an in-page iframe instead of a separate popup window for authentication. This can be done on either a global or a per-provider basis.

To change this globally set the remoteServiceName variable in the main torii config to be 'iframe' .

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { torii : { remoteServiceName : 'iframe' , providers : { } } }; return ENV; };

If you only want the iframe for a single provider you can include the remoteServiceName value in the configuration for that provider.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { torii : { sessionServiceName : 'session' , providers : { 'mycorp-oauth2' : { remoteServiceName : 'iframe' } } } }; return ENV; };

Once your provider has been configured you need to tell torii where to append the iframe when you call session.open by using the {{torii-iframe-placeholder}} component. You need to make sure that this component is added to the DOM before you call session.open and if you give the user a way to back out of authentication (by closing a modal that contains the iframe, for instance) you need to make sure that the component is removed from the DOM so that torii will see that the auth flow has been cancelled.

For instance, in routes/application.js you might have the following signIn action:

signIn: function ( ) { var route = this ; route.controller.set( 'signingIn' , true ); Ember.run.schedule( 'afterRender' , this , function ( ) { Ember.$( '#signin-modal-back' ).one( 'click' , function ( ) { route.controller.set( 'signingIn' , false ); }); this .get( "session" ) .open( "clickfunnels-oauth2" ) .then( function ( ) { route.controller.set( 'signingIn' , false ); }); }); }

Then in templates/application.hbs you might have:

{{# if signingIn}} < div id = "signin-modal-back" > < div id = "signin-modal-frame" > < div id = "signin-modal-content" > {{torii-iframe-placeholder}} </ div > </ div > </ div > {{/ if }}

OAuth Redirects

Torii was originally configured to add an initializer that detects when your Ember app has been redirected-to by an OAuth provider, but this has been shown to be a potential vulnerability, and best practice is to use the static /torii/redirect.html page that the Torii addon makes available as of version 0.9.0.

Therefore, the redirect URL you register with the OAuth provider(s) that you use should be: <your app base URL>/torii/redirect.html . This is a static HTML page that loads no external assets and is configured to interact correctly with Torii's provider#open promise in your app.

Torii versions after v0.8.4 will log an error message if you do not use the Torii-provided redirect HTML page. Using your app as the redirect target is deprecated and the functionality will be removed in later versions of Torii.

If you understand the security risks and need to continue using your app as the redirect target, you can disable the error message by setting allowUnsafeRedirects: true in the torii section of your config/environment.js . For more details see this blog post.

By default Torii sets the redirectUri to <currentURL>/torii/redirect.html . If you wish to use the deprecated behavior then you will also have to manually configure the redirectUri to be / .

If you are no longer relying on the deprecated behavior and wish for it to no longer be executed you can manually disable it by setting disableRedirectInitializer to true in your config/environment.js .

Providers in Torii

Torii is built with several providers for common cases. If you intend to use another provider for authentication, you will need to create your own.

Writing a provider

Providers have a single hook, open , that must be implemented. It must return a promise:

open creates a new authorization. An example of this is logging in a user in with their username and password, or interfacing with an external OAuth provider like Facebook to retrieve authorization data.

Torii will lookup providers in the Ember application container, so if you name them conventionally (put them in the app/torii-providers directory) they will be available automatically when using ember-cli or ember app kit.

A minimal provider:

export default Ember.Object.extend({ open : function ( options ) { return new Ember.RSVP.Promise( function ( resolve, reject ) { }); } });

Provider hooks should return a promise resolving with an authorization object. Authorization objects should include values like access tokens, or an Ember-Data model representing a session, or minimal user data like UIDs. They may return SDK objects, such as an object with an API for making authenticated calls to an API.

When used via torii.open , the authorization object is passed through to the consumer. An example provider called 'geocities':

export default Ember.Object.extend({ open : function ( credentials ) { return new Ember.RSVP.Promise( function ( resolve, reject ) { exampleAsyncLogin( credentials.username, credentials.password, function ( error, response ) { Ember.run.bind( null , resolve, { sessionToken : response.token}); } ); }); } });

export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { openGeocities : function ( username, password ) { var route = this ; var providerName = 'geocities' ; var options = { username : username, password : password }; this .get( 'torii' ).open(providerName, options).then( function ( authorization ) { route.somethingWithGeocitiesToken(authorization.sessionToken); }); } } });

The cornerstone of many Torii providers is the popup object, which is injected onto all providers.

Built-in providers

Torii comes with several providers already included:

Supporting OAuth 1.0a

OAuth 1.0a, used by Twitter and some other organizations, requires a significant server-side component and so cannot be supported out of the box. It can be implemented following these steps:

Torii provider opens a popup to the app server asking for Twitter auth Server redirects to Twitter with the credentials for login User enters their credentials at Twitter Twitter redirects to app server which completes the authentication Server loads the Ember application with a message in the URL, or otherwise transmits a message back to the parent window. Ember application in the initial window closes the popup and resolves its provider promise.

Session Management in Torii

If you want to use torii's session management state machine, you must opt in to it via the torii configuration. Because of the potential for conflicts, torii will not inject a session property unless you explicitly ask for it in your configuration. To do so, specify a sessionServiceName in your torii config.

To add a session service in Ember-CLI, simply:

torii : { sessionServiceName : 'session' }

Or to do the same in a global configuration

window .ENV = window .ENV || {}; window .ENV[ 'torii' ] = { sessionServiceName : 'session' , };

Read on about adapters for more information on using torii's session management.

Adapters in Torii

Adapters in Torii process authorizations and pass data to the session. For example, a provider might create an authorization object from the Facebook OAuth 2.0 API, then create a session on your applications server. The adapter would then fetch the user and resolve with that value, adding it to the sessions object.

Again, adapters are looked up on the container, and so if you name them conventionally (put the in app/torii-adapters/ ) then they are loaded automatically.

Adapters have three hooks that may be implemented. Each must return a promise:

open - a new session

- a new session fetch - a refreshed session

- a refreshed session close - a closing session

Adapters are flexible, but a common use would be to fetch a current user for the session. By default, the application adapter will handle all authorizations. An example application adapter with an open hook:

export default Ember.Object.extend({ store : Ember.inject.service(), open : function ( authorization ) { var userId = authorization.user, store = this .get( 'store' ); return store.find( 'user' , userId).then( function ( user ) { return { currentUser : user }; }); } });

The object containing the currentUser is merged onto the session. Because the session is injected onto controllers and routes, these values will be available to templates.

Torii will first look for an adapter matching the provider name passed to session.open (i.e., if you do session.open('geocities') , torii first looks for an adapter at torii-adapters/geocities ). If there is no matching adapter, then the session object will fall back to using the application adapter.

Test Helpers

For testing code that interacts with torii it can be useful to stub a valid session. Torii inculdes a test helper for stubbing sessions during acceptance testing.

Import the stubValidSession helper method.

import { stubValidSession } from 'your-app-name/tests/helpers/torii' ;

Pass the test application , and a second argument that is treated like the return value from an adapter open or fetch hook. The properties become accessible on the session itself.

stubValidSession(application, { currentUser : { handle : 'testguy' , uid : 'xyz' } });

A more complete example follows:

import { stubValidSession } from 'your-app/tests/helpers/torii' ; test( 'shows something when signed in' , function ( assert ) { stubValidSession(application, {currentUser}); visit( '/' ); andThen( function ( ) { }); });

Third-Party Addons

There are a number of ember-cli addons that allow you to use Torii with other providers:

Running the tests locally

Clone the repo git clone git@github.com:Vestorly/torii.git , cd torii/

, yarn install

npm test for tests.

for tests. Or, to run tests in the browser: Start the server: ember test --server



Running the torii examples locally

The torii example OAuth apps (at Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, etc.) are all configured to use http://torii-example.com:4200/torii/redirect.html as their redirect uri, so you will need to make an alias in your hosts file that points torii-example.com to localhost, and you must view the examples from that same host.

To add this hostname on a Mac:

sudo vim /etc/hosts

Add line like this: 127.0.0.1 torii-example.com

The /etc/hosts equivalent filepath on Windows is: %SystemRoot%\system32\drivers\etc\hosts .

For more info, see Hosts at wikipedia.

Clone the repo git clone git@github.com:Vestorly/torii.git , cd torii/

, yarn or yarn install

or ember serve

Now, start your server and visit the page:

ember serve

open http://torii-example.com:4200

Security

If you discover a vulnerability in Torii please inform us by emailing security@201-created.com. You can encrypt the message using our public key.

Release a new version

Bump version in package.json; commit

git tag <version>

git push --tags

npm publish ./

How to help

Torii aims to provide a flexible set of primitives for creating your application' own authentication solution. There are always a few things we could use help with.

