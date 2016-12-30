This module checks whether a specific ip address is a Tor exit node. In other words tor-test lets you know if a connection to your Node.js application is coming from the Tor network.

See associated blogpost.

Installation

$ npm i -S tor-test

This will install the module and save it in your package.json as dependency.

Usage

const TorTest = require ( 'tor-test' ); TorTest.isTor( '127.0.0.1' , (err, isTor) => { });

API

This methods feeds the cache of the module with a list of Tor exit nodes. It takes 1 parameter:

callback : a function which signature is function (err) where err is an Error or null .

const TorTest = require ( 'tor-test' ); TorTest.fetch( ( err ) => ...)

This method is used to check if an IP address is a Tor exit node. If fetch has not been called before, it will be called at the first call of isTor . It takes 3 arguments:

addr : a string representing the IP address to test

: a string representing the IP address to test force : a boolean, optional, if present and set to true , it will force a reload of the cached Tor exit node list.

: a boolean, optional, if present and set to , it will force a reload of the cached Tor exit node list. callback : a function which signature is function (err, result) where: err is an Error or null result is a boolean. It will equal true is addr is the address of a Tor exit node

: a function which signature is where:

This method set the maximum days elapsed before an automatic reload of the Tor node exit node list.

days : a number representing the maximum of days before an automatic reload of the Tor exit node node list.

: a number representing the maximum of days before an automatic reload of the Tor exit node node list. callback : a function which signature is function (err) where err is an Error or null .

Cookbook

A cookbook is available for this module: