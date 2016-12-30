openbase logo
tor-test

by sqreen
0.2.1 (see all)

Nodejs tool to check if a request comes from Tor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

476

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

tor-test Build Status

This module checks whether a specific ip address is a Tor exit node. In other words tor-test lets you know if a connection to your Node.js application is coming from the Tor network.

See associated blogpost.

Installation

$ npm i -S tor-test

This will install the module and save it in your package.json as dependency.

Usage

const TorTest = require('tor-test');

TorTest.isTor('127.0.0.1', (err, isTor) => {

    // isTor is false
});

API

fetch(callback):

This methods feeds the cache of the module with a list of Tor exit nodes. It takes 1 parameter:

  • callback: a function which signature is function (err) where err is an Error or null.
const TorTest = require('tor-test');

TorTest.fetch((err) => ...)

isTor(addr, [force], callback):

This method is used to check if an IP address is a Tor exit node. If fetch has not been called before, it will be called at the first call of isTor. It takes 3 arguments:

  • addr: a string representing the IP address to test
  • force: a boolean, optional, if present and set to true, it will force a reload of the cached Tor exit node list.
  • callback: a function which signature is function (err, result) where:
    • err is an Error or null
    • result is a boolean. It will equal true is addr is the address of a Tor exit node

refreshStoreOlderThan(days, callback):

This method set the maximum days elapsed before an automatic reload of the Tor node exit node list.

  • days: a number representing the maximum of days before an automatic reload of the Tor exit node node list.
  • callback: a function which signature is function (err) where err is an Error or null.

Cookbook

A cookbook is available for this module:

