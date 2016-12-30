This module checks whether a specific ip address is a Tor exit node. In other words tor-test lets you know if a connection to your Node.js application is coming from the Tor network.
$ npm i -S tor-test
This will install the module and save it in your
package.json as dependency.
const TorTest = require('tor-test');
TorTest.isTor('127.0.0.1', (err, isTor) => {
// isTor is false
});
This methods feeds the cache of the module with a list of Tor exit nodes. It takes 1 parameter:
callback: a function which signature is
function (err) where
err is an
Error or
null.
const TorTest = require('tor-test');
TorTest.fetch((err) => ...)
This method is used to check if an IP address is a Tor exit node.
If
fetch has not been called before, it will be called at the first call of
isTor.
It takes 3 arguments:
addr: a string representing the IP address to test
force: a boolean, optional, if present and set to
true, it will force a reload of the cached Tor exit node list.
callback: a function which signature is
function (err, result) where:
err is an
Error or
null
result is a boolean. It will equal
true is
addr is the address of a Tor exit node
This method set the maximum days elapsed before an automatic reload of the Tor node exit node list.
days: a number representing the maximum of days before an automatic reload of the Tor exit node node list.
callback: a function which signature is
function (err) where
err is an
Error or
null.
A cookbook is available for this module: