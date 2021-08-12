Sorting directed acyclic graphs, for Node.js, io.js and the browser This was originally done by Marcel Klehr. Why not checkout his original repo?
There are a few ways for installing Toposort. Here are them:
npm install toposort-class
bower install toposort
git clone git://github.com/gustavohenke/toposort.git
Let's say you have the following dependency graph:
Now, how would you sort this in a way that each asset will be correctly placed? You'll probably need the following sorting:
jQuery,
jQuery UI Core,
jQuery UI Widget,
jQuery UI Button,
Underscore,
Backbone,
Plugin
You can achieve it with the following code, using
toposort-class:
var Toposort = require('toposort-class'),
t = new Toposort();
t.add("jquery-ui-core", "jquery")
.add("jquery-ui-widget", "jquery")
.add("jquery-ui-button", ["jquery-ui-core", "jquery-ui-widget"])
.add("plugin", ["backbone", "jquery-ui-button"])
.add("backbone", ["underscore", "jquery"]);
console.log(t.sort().reverse());
/* Will output:
* ['jquery', 'jquery-ui-core', 'jquery-ui-widget', 'jquery-ui-button', 'underscore', 'backbone', 'plugin']
*
* And you're done.
*/
CommonJS (Node.js and io.js):
var Toposort = require('toposort-class'),
t = new Toposort();
Browser with AMD:
define("myModule", ["Toposort"], function(Toposort) {
var t = new Toposort();
});
Browser without AMD:
var t = new window.Toposort();
or whatever global object there is instead of
window.
.add(item, deps)
item - The name of the dependent item that is being added
deps - A dependency or list of dependencies of
item
Returns: {Toposort} The Toposort instance, for chaining.
.sort()
Returns: {Array} The list of dependencies topologically sorted.
This method will check for cyclic dependencies, like "A is dependent of A".
.clear()
Returns: {Toposort} The Toposort instance, for chaining.
Clears all edges, effectively resetting the instance.
.Toposort
Reference to the Toposort constructor.
MIT License