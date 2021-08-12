Toposort

Sorting directed acyclic graphs, for Node.js, io.js and the browser This was originally done by Marcel Klehr. Why not checkout his original repo?

Installation

There are a few ways for installing Toposort. Here are them:

Via NPM: npm install toposort-class

Via Bower: bower install toposort

Via Git: git clone git://github.com/gustavohenke/toposort.git

Direct download (Minified) for use in the browser

Example

Let's say you have the following dependency graph:

Plugin depends on Backbone and jQuery UI Button;

Backbone depends on jQuery and Underscore;

jQuery UI Button depends on jQuery UI Core and jQuery UI Widget;

jQuery UI Widget and jQuery UI Core depend on jQuery;

jQuery and Underscore don't depend on anyone.

Now, how would you sort this in a way that each asset will be correctly placed? You'll probably need the following sorting:

jQuery , jQuery UI Core , jQuery UI Widget , jQuery UI Button , Underscore , Backbone , Plugin

You can achieve it with the following code, using toposort-class :

var Toposort = require ( 'toposort-class' ), t = new Toposort(); t.add( "jquery-ui-core" , "jquery" ) .add( "jquery-ui-widget" , "jquery" ) .add( "jquery-ui-button" , [ "jquery-ui-core" , "jquery-ui-widget" ]) .add( "plugin" , [ "backbone" , "jquery-ui-button" ]) .add( "backbone" , [ "underscore" , "jquery" ]); console .log(t.sort().reverse());

Usage

CommonJS (Node.js and io.js):

var Toposort = require ( 'toposort-class' ), t = new Toposort();

Browser with AMD:

define( "myModule" , [ "Toposort" ], function ( Toposort ) { var t = new Toposort(); });

Browser without AMD:

var t = new window .Toposort();

or whatever global object there is instead of window .

API

{String} item - The name of the dependent item that is being added

- The name of the dependent item that is being added {Array|String} deps - A dependency or list of dependencies of item

Returns: {Toposort} The Toposort instance, for chaining.

Returns: {Array} The list of dependencies topologically sorted.

This method will check for cyclic dependencies, like "A is dependent of A".

Returns: {Toposort} The Toposort instance, for chaining.

Clears all edges, effectively resetting the instance.

Reference to the Toposort constructor.

Legal

MIT License