Toposort

Sort directed acyclic graphs

Installation

npm install toposort or component install marcelklehr/toposort

then in your code:

toposort = require ( 'toposort' )

Usage

We want to sort the following graph.

var graph = [ [ 'put on your shoes' , 'tie your shoes' ] , [ 'put on your shirt' , 'put on your jacket' ] , [ 'put on your shorts' , 'put on your jacket' ] , [ 'put on your shorts' , 'put on your shoes' ] ] toposort(graph)

(Note that there is no defined order for graph parts that are not connected -- you could also put on your jacket after having tied your shoes...)

Sorting dependencies

It is usually more convenient to specify dependencies instead of "sequences".

var graph = [ [ 'tie your shoes' , 'put on your shoes' ] , [ 'put on your jacket' , 'put on your shirt' ] , [ 'put on your shoes' , 'put on your shorts' ] , [ 'put on your jacket' , 'put on your shorts' ] ] toposort(graph) toposort(graph).reverse()

API

edges {Array} An array of directed edges describing a graph. An edge looks like this: [node1, node2] (vertices needn't be strings but can be of any type).

Returns: {Array} a list of vertices, sorted from "start" to "end"

Throws an error if there are any cycles in the graph.

nodes {Array} An array of nodes

edges {Array} An array of directed edges. You don't need to mention all nodes here.

This is a convenience method that allows you to define nodes that may or may not be connected to any other nodes. The ordering of unconnected nodes is not defined.

Returns: {Array} a list of vertices, sorted from "start" to "end"

Throws an error if there are any cycles in the graph.

Tests

Run the tests with node test.js .

Legal

MIT License