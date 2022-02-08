Please follow the topology-v1 that will better！

English | 简体中文

Le5le-topology is a diagram visualization framework uses canvas and typescript. Developers are able to build diagram (topology, UML), micro-services architecture, SCADA and so on.

VS Code extension

Why le5le-topology

Extensible - Developers are able to make own diagrams easily. You just have to focus on your core logic in the framework.

Fast rendering

Animate

TypeScript

Getting Started

import { Topology } from '@topology/core' ; var canvas = new Topology( 'topology-dom' , options ); canvas. open (data);

es5

<script src= "/bundle/topology.bundle.js" > </ script > var canvas = new Le5leTopology.Topology( 'topology-dom' , options); canvas.open(data);

Development

// Monorepos + yarn workspaces yarn // build yarn build

