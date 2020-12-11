openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

topological-sort

by Dmitrii Sorin
0.3.0 (see all)

Topological sort implemented in Javascript / Typescript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.2K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Topological sort

Greenkeeper badge Build Status DevDependency Status

This package is distributed as Javascript, but you can also use it in your TypeScript project.

API

Javascript example

const { TopologicalSort } = require('topological-sort');

// you can pass nodes as a map into constructor:
const nodes = new Map();
nodes.set('variables', variablesObj);
nodes.set('mixins', mixinsObj);
const sortOp = new TopologicalSort(nodes);

// ...or add them to existing object instance with addNode() or addNodes():
sortOp.addNode('block', blocksObj);
sortOp.addNodes(new Map([
    ['block_mod_val1', blockModObj1],
    ['block_mod_val2', blockModObj2]
]));

// then you should add adges between nodes
sortOp.addEdge('variables', 'mixins'); // from, to
sortOp.addEdge('mixins', 'block');
sortOp.addEdge('variables', 'block');
sortOp.addEdge('block', 'block_mod_val2');
sortOp.addEdge('block', 'block_mod_val1');

// sorting is simple: it returns a new map wih sorted elements
// if circular dependency is found, sort() operation throws an AssertionError
const sorted = sortOp.sort();
const sortedKeys = [...sorted.keys()]; // ['variables', 'mixins', 'block', 'block_mod_val1', 'block_mod_val2']

// values of the `sorted` map are objects with this shape: `{ children, node }`
// where node is the node object that you provided
// and children is a map which values have the same shape
const { node: variablesObj, children: variablesChildren } = sorted.get('variables');
const { node: blocksObj1 } = variablesChildren.get('block');
const { node: blocksObj2 } = sorted.get('block');
assert(blocksObj1 === blocksObj2); // true

Typescript example

import TopologicalSort from 'topological-sort';

// TopologicalSort class instances have a map inside.
// This map stores the references between your nodes (edges)
// "NodesKeyType" is the type for your tree node identifiers
// "NodesValueType" is the type for your tree nodes
const nodes = new Map<NodesKeyType, NodesValueType>();
nodes.set('variables', variablesObj);
nodes.set('mixins', mixinsObj);
const sortOp = new TopologicalSort<NodesKeyType, NodesValueType>(nodes);

// `sortedKeys` is a topologically sorted list of node keys
sortOp.addEdge('variables', 'mixins');
const sorted = sortOp.sort();
const sortedKeys = [...sorted.keys()]; // ['variables', 'mixins']

// `sorted` contains all nodes and their children
const { node: variablesObj, children: variablesChildren } = sorted.get('variables');
const { node: blocksObj1 } = variablesChildren.get('block');
const { node: blocksObj2 } = sorted.get('block');
assert(blocksObj1 === blocksObj2); // true

More info:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial