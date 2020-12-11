Topological sort

This package is distributed as Javascript, but you can also use it in your TypeScript project.

API

Javascript example

const { TopologicalSort } = require ( 'topological-sort' ); const nodes = new Map (); nodes.set( 'variables' , variablesObj); nodes.set( 'mixins' , mixinsObj); const sortOp = new TopologicalSort(nodes); sortOp.addNode( 'block' , blocksObj); sortOp.addNodes( new Map ([ [ 'block_mod_val1' , blockModObj1], [ 'block_mod_val2' , blockModObj2] ])); sortOp.addEdge( 'variables' , 'mixins' ); sortOp.addEdge( 'mixins' , 'block' ); sortOp.addEdge( 'variables' , 'block' ); sortOp.addEdge( 'block' , 'block_mod_val2' ); sortOp.addEdge( 'block' , 'block_mod_val1' ); const sorted = sortOp.sort(); const sortedKeys = [...sorted.keys()]; const { node : variablesObj, children : variablesChildren } = sorted.get( 'variables' ); const { node : blocksObj1 } = variablesChildren.get( 'block' ); const { node : blocksObj2 } = sorted.get( 'block' ); assert(blocksObj1 === blocksObj2);

Typescript example

import TopologicalSort from 'topological-sort' ; const nodes = new Map<NodesKeyType, NodesValueType>(); nodes.set( 'variables' , variablesObj); nodes.set( 'mixins' , mixinsObj); const sortOp = new TopologicalSort<NodesKeyType, NodesValueType>(nodes); sortOp.addEdge( 'variables' , 'mixins' ); const sorted = sortOp.sort(); const sortedKeys = [...sorted.keys()]; const { node: variablesObj, children: variablesChildren } = sorted.get( 'variables' ); const { node: blocksObj1 } = variablesChildren.get( 'block' ); const { node: blocksObj2 } = sorted.get( 'block' ); assert(blocksObj1 === blocksObj2);

More info: