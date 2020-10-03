A tool for generating usage and styles guides for html components using css block comments.
By adding a Topdoc block to your css you can describe an html/css component and that information can be used to generate a styleguide.
Here's an example component:
/* topdoc
name: Select
description: a dropdown select
markup: |
<select name="select">
<option value="value1">Value 1</option>
<option value="value2" selected>Value 2</option>
<option value="value3">Value 3</option>
</select>
tags:
- desktop
- mobile
- select
*/
.select {
/* all your css junk here */
}
Topdoc was originally created for Topcoat and the one feature missing from other generators was support for any and all custom properties. Topdoc is extremely tolerant of custom properties, it just passes them to the template which defines what to do with it.
The only required properties are
name and
markup, other than that, use
whatever you need.
Install with npm. It's meant to be command line tool, so you probably want to
install it globally (with
-g).
npm install -g topdoc
You can also use it as a npm script without install it globally. Super helpful for automating your styleguide building:
npm install --save-dev topdoc
In your
package.json file use a script to call the topdoc cli too:
"scripts": {
"docs": "topdoc css/main.css"
}
With it setup you can then run it from the command line using:
npm run docs
Topdoc uses PostCSS to divide asunder your css document and find all the relevant component information.
Below is an example of a Topdoc comment.
/* topdoc
name: Button
description: A simple button
modifiers:
:active: Active state
.is-active: Simulates an active state on mobile devices
:disabled: Disabled state
.is-disabled: Simulates a disabled state on mobile devices
markup: |
<a class="topcoat-button">Button</a>
<a class="topcoat-button is-active">Button</a>
<a class="topcoat-button is-disabled">Button</a>
example: http://codepen.io/
tags:
- desktop
- light
- mobile
- button
- quiet
blarg: very true
*/
.topcoat-button,
.topcoat-button--quiet,
.topcoat-button--large,
.topcoat-button--large--quiet,
.topcoat-button--cta,
.topcoat-button--large--cta {
/* all your css junk here */
}
Topdoc comments are identified by the
topdoc keyword on the first comment
line.
The rest of the data uses a YAML friendly syntax.
The fields can be in any order, but this is a good example for consistency sake.
The following are recommend and/or required fields:
name (required): The full name of the component. Feel free to use spaces,
punctuation, etc (name: Sir Button III, esq.)
description: Something more descriptive then the title alone.
modifiers: These can be pseudo classes, or addition rules applied to the
component. This must be a
YAML mapping
(
*modifier*:*description*) which becomes a js hash
markup (required): This is the magic; it's the html that will be used to
display the component in the docs. As most markup fields are long, make sure
to use the
| for multiline values.
/* topdoc
name: Button
markup: |
<a class="topcoat-button">Button</a>
<a class="topcoat-button is-active">Button</a>
<a class="topcoat-button is-disabled">Button</a>
*/
tags: Just some obligatory metadata.
blarg: Since Topdoc uses a flexible YAML syntax, feel free to add any
additional custom data you might need for your template.
Topdoc assumes everything between two Topdoc comments, and everything after the last Topdoc comment, is a component. Put anything that isn't a component (general styles) above the first Topdoc comment.
However, the idea of css components is pretty loose because it is rare to have all the required styles for a component in one place.
Originally Topdoc was designed to split up the css into components to then use that css in the styleguild to show as a snippet, but honestly that snippet wasn't enough to make the component by itself so it really is only interesting as reference.
The output of the help command.
$ topdoc --help
Usage: topdoc topdoc [<css-file> | <directory> [default: src]] [options]
Generate usage guides for css
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-d, --destination <directory> [default: docs] directory where the usage guides will be written.
Like all the options, source can be definied in the config or package.json file.
-s, --stdout outputs the parsed topdoc information as json in the console.
-t, --template <directory> | <npm-package-name> [default: topdoc-default-template] path to template directory or package name.
Note: Template argument is resolved using the 'resolve' package.
-p, --project <title> [default: <cwd name>] title for your project.
-c, --clobber Deletes destination directory before running.
-i, --ignore-assets [<file> | <list of files>] A file or comma delimeted list of files in the asset directory that should be
ignored when copying them over.
-a, --asset-directory <path> Path to directory of assets to copy to destination. Defaults to template directory.
Set to false to not copy any assets.
-V, --version output the version number
Specify a source directory with
-s or
--source. Defaults to
src/.
topdoc -s release/css/
Specify a destination with
-d or
--destination. Defaults to
docs/.
topdoc -d topdocs/
Specify a template with
-t or
--template. A default template is included in
Topdoc if one is not provided.
The template can be a single jade file:
topdoc -t template/template.jade
or a directory (it will duplicate the whole template directory and look for index.jade in the template folder provided):
topdoc -t /template
This includes npm installed templates
topdoc -t node_modules/topdoc-theme
The project title will be passed through to the jade template file.
topdoc -p Awesome
In the jade file it is
project.title:
title=project.title
yeilds:
<title>Awesome</title>
package.json Configuration
All the options can be configured in the package.json file. This is super helpful if you are always using the same configuration. It will look in the package.json file if it exists, but can be overridden by the command line options.
Also, additional data can be passed through to the jade template. Below is an example:
{
"name": "topcoat-test",
"version": "0.4.1",
"description": "CSS for clean and fast web apps",
"main": "Gruntfile.js",
"dependencies": {
"topdoc": "0.0.12"
},
"topdoc": {
"source": "release/css/",
"destination": "topdocs/",
"template": "node_modules/topdoc-theme",
"templateData": {
"title": "Topcoat",
"subtitle": "CSS for clean and fast web apps",
"download": {
"url": "#",
"label": "Download version 0.4"
},
"homeURL": "http://topcoat.io",
"siteNav": [
{
"url": "http://www.garthdb.com",
"text": "Usage Guidelines"
},
{
"url": "http://bench.topcoat.io/",
"text": "Benchmarks"
},
{
"url": "http://topcoat.io/blog",
"text": "Blog"
}
]
}
}
}
In the jade template the data is accessible using
templateData:
p=templateData.subtitle
yeilds:
<p>CSS for clean and fast web apps</p>
The jade template has data passed through by default:
The
document object contains relevant information about just the current
document being generated below is an example:
{
"title": "Button",
"filename": "button.css",
"source": "test/cases/button.css",
"template": "lib/template.jade",
"url": "index.html",
"components": [
{
"name": "Button",
"slug": "button",
"details": ":active - Active state\n.is-active - Simulates an active state on mobile devices\n:disabled - Disabled state\n.is-disabled - Simulates a disabled state on mobile devices",
"markup": "<a class=\"topcoat-button\">Button</a>\n<a class=\"topcoat-button is-active\">Button</a>\n<a class=\"topcoat-button is-disabled\">Button</a>",
"css": ".topcoat-button,\n.topcoat-button--quiet,\n.topcoat-button--large,\n.topcoat-button--large--quiet,\n.topcoat-button--cta,\n.topcoat-button--large--cta {\n position: relative;\n display: inline-block;\n vertical-align: top;\n -webkit-box-sizing: border-box;\n -moz-box-sizing: border-box;\n box-sizing: border-box;\n -webkit-background-clip: padding;\n -moz-background-clip: padding;\n background-clip: padding-box;\n padding: 0;\n margin: 0;\n font: inherit;\n color: inherit;\n background: transparent;\n border: none;\n cursor: default;\n -webkit-user-select: none;\n -moz-user-select: none;\n -ms-user-select: none;\n user-select: none;\n -o-text-overflow: ellipsis;\n text-overflow: ellipsis;\n white-space: nowrap;\n overflow: hidden;\n padding: 0 1.16rem;\n font-size: 12px;\n line-height: 2rem;\n letter-spacing: 1px;\n color: #c6c8c8;\n text-shadow: 0 -1px rgba(0,0,0,0.69);\n vertical-align: top;\n background-color: #595b5b;\n -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 1px rgba(255,255,255,0.12);\n box-shadow: inset 0 1px rgba(255,255,255,0.12);\n border: 1px solid rgba(0,0,0,0.36);\n -webkit-border-radius: 3px;\n border-radius: 3px;\n}\n.topcoat-button:active,\n.topcoat-button.is-active,\n.topcoat-button--large:active,\n.topcoat-button--large.is-active {\n background-color: #404141;\n -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.18);\n box-shadow: inset 0 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.18);\n}\n.topcoat-button:disabled,\n.topcoat-button.is-disabled {\n opacity: 0.3;\n cursor: default;\n pointer-events: none;\n}\n"
},
{
"name": "Quiet Button",
"slug": "quiet-button",
"details": ":active - Quiet button active state\n.is-active - Simulates active state for a quiet button on touch interfaces\n:disabled - Disabled state\n.is-disabled - Simulates disabled state",
"markup": "<a class=\"topcoat-button--quiet\">Button</a>\n<a class=\"topcoat-button--quiet is-active\">Button</a>\n<a class=\"topcoat-button--quiet is-disabled\">Button</a>",
"css": ".topcoat-button--quiet {\n background: transparent;\n border: 1px solid transparent;\n -webkit-box-shadow: none;\n box-shadow: none;\n}\n.topcoat-button--quiet:active,\n.topcoat-button--quiet.is-active,\n.topcoat-button--large--quiet:active,\n.topcoat-button--large--quiet.is-active {\n color: #c6c8c8;\n text-shadow: 0 -1px rgba(0,0,0,0.69);\n background-color: #404141;\n border: 1px solid rgba(0,0,0,0.36);\n -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.18);\n box-shadow: inset 0 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.18);\n}\n.topcoat-button--quiet:disabled,\n.topcoat-button--quiet.is-disabled {\n opacity: 0.3;\n cursor: default;\n pointer-events: none;\n}\n"
}
]
}
The
nav object contains names and urls to all the generated html files. In the
jade template this can utilized to create a navigation to the other pages.
nav.site: ul
- each item in nav
- if(item.url == document.url)
li.selected: a(href=item.url)=item.text
- else
li: a(href=item.url)=item.text
The
project object contains relevant project information. Currently it only
contains the
title property. (passed through the command line
-p option, or
through the package.json information).
title=project.title
As mentioned above, additional data can be passed through to the template in the
package.json file. This is accessible in the template as the
templateData
object. See the example above.