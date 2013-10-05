TopCube

Gives node developers a way to have a desktop GUI to their node servers using HTML5 + CSS3 as the GUI platform.

Assumes:

Client/server architecture with communication over HTTP.

If you're interested in merged event loops, common javascript contexts, or other non-HTTP communication and resource sharing between the node process and the GUI take a look at node-webkit.

The client window does not spawn popups, support tabs, create additional windows or add any native UI components other than what a typical browser pane would provide.

The client window runs as a child process of the calling node process.

Implementation Details

Linux

Requires gtk2.0 and webkitgtk . Install the following packages on Debian/Ubuntu or the equivalents for your system to build topcube:

sudo apt-get install libgtk2 .0-dev libwebkitgtk-dev

Windows

The windows client currently downloads a custom compiled binary client that uses the Chromium Embedded Framework. If you're interested in building the client yourself or making modifications see mapbox/cefclient.

Mac OS X

TODO. Work on a native webkit client for Mac OS X that can be built within topcube is certainly welcome.

API

Pass a single options object to topcube with the following properties:

url of your running node application to point topcube at.

of your running node application to point topcube at. name of the window displayed in the titlebar. Also sets any window manager classes associated with the topcube window. On linux a .desktop file using the same name can be used set the icon for your application.

of the window displayed in the titlebar. Also sets any window manager classes associated with the topcube window. On linux a file using the same name can be used set the icon for your application. width in pixels of the window. Optional.

in pixels of the window. Optional. height in pixels of the windows. Optional.

in pixels of the windows. Optional. minwidth in pixels. Restricts resizing the window width smaller than this value. Optional.

in pixels. Restricts resizing the window width smaller than this value. Optional. minheight in pixels. Restricts resizing the window height smaller than this value. Optional.

in pixels. Restricts resizing the window height smaller than this value. Optional. ico full path to a Windows .ico file to use for your application. Optional, no-op on non-windows platforms.

Example usage of topcube to wrap a default "Hello world" server.