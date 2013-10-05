Gives node developers a way to have a desktop GUI to their node servers using HTML5 + CSS3 as the GUI platform.
Assumes:
Linux
Requires
gtk2.0 and
webkitgtk. Install the following packages on Debian/Ubuntu or the equivalents for your system to build topcube:
sudo apt-get install libgtk2.0-dev libwebkitgtk-dev
Windows
The windows client currently downloads a custom compiled binary client that uses the Chromium Embedded Framework. If you're interested in building the client yourself or making modifications see mapbox/cefclient.
Mac OS X
TODO. Work on a native webkit client for Mac OS X that can be built within topcube is certainly welcome.
Pass a single
options object to topcube with the following properties:
url of your running node application to point topcube at.
name of the window displayed in the titlebar. Also sets any window manager classes associated with the topcube window. On linux a
.desktop file using the same name can be used set the icon for your application.
width in pixels of the window. Optional.
height in pixels of the windows. Optional.
minwidth in pixels. Restricts resizing the window width smaller than this value. Optional.
minheight in pixels. Restricts resizing the window height smaller than this value. Optional.
ico full path to a Windows
.ico file to use for your application. Optional, no-op on non-windows platforms.
Example usage of topcube to wrap a default "Hello world" server.
var Http = require('http');
var TopCube = require('topcube');
Http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'});
res.end('Hello World\n');
}).listen(7569);
TopCube({
url: 'http://localhost:7569',
name: 'My webapp',
width: 800,
height: 600
});