topcoat-theme-desktop-light

by topcoat
1.0.0 (see all)

CSS for clean and fast web apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk: 7

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars: 4.3K

4.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors: 28

28

Package

Dependencies: 4

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable: No

No?

Readme

Topcoat

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/topcoat/Topcoat

CSS for clean and fast web apps

Usage

  • Download Topcoat

  • Open demo/index.html to view the usage guides.

  • Copy your desired theme CSS from the css/ folder into your project

  • Copy the img/ and font/ folders into your project ( Feel free to only copy the images and font weights you intend to use )

  • Link the CSS into your page

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/topcoat-mobile-light.min.css">

*Alternatively incorporate the css into your build process if you are so inclined.

Contributing

Start by checking out our Backlog. (Pls file issues against this repo.)

For the details see our Engineering Practices.

Testing

For performance tests, see dev/test/perf/telemetry/.

Building

Topcoat uses Grunt to build

  • Open the terminal from the topcoat directory

      cd topcoat

  • Install npm *comes packaged with node.

  • Install its command line interface (CLI) globally

      npm install -g grunt-cli

  • Install dependencies with npm

      npm install

*Topcoat uses Grunt 0.4.0. You might want to read more on their website if you haven't upgraded since a lot has changed.

  • Type grunt in the command line to build the css.
  • The results will be built into the release folder.
  • Alternatively type grunt watch to have the build run automatically when you make changes to source files.

Browser support

  • Chrome (latest 2)
  • Edge (latest 2)
  • Firefox (latest 2)
  • Internet Explorer 8+
  • Opera (latest 2)
  • Safari (latest 2)

Release notes

See Release Notes.

License

Apache license

