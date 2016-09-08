openbase logo
topcoat-resin

by topcoat
0.5.0 (see all)

A future facing CSS preprocessor made with postcss

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Resin

Build Status Code Climate Issue Count codecov npm version

A CSS preprocessor.

Installation

npm install resin

Usage


var resin = require('resin');

resin({
  // Pass it a css file to process
  src: 'src/entry.css',
  // Tell it what browsers to prefix for
  browsers: ['last 1 version', 'ios', 'android 4'],
  // Add a namespace to your classes to avoid collisions
  namespace: 'dam',
  // Use the varibles plugin
  vars: true,
  // Use the inherit plugin
  extend: true,
  // Generate sourecemaps for debugging
  debug: true
});
// returns a promise.

This function will return an evaluated string that you can write to a file, or stream etc.

Example writing to a file:

var resin = require('resin'),
  write = require('fs').writeFileSync,
  output;

resin({
  // Pass it a css file to process
  src: 'src/entry.css',
  // Tell it what browsers to prefix for
  browsers: ['last 1 version', 'ios', 'android 4']
  // Add a namespace to your classes to avoid collisions
  namespace: 'dam'
}).then(function(result){
  write('path/to/output/dir/filename.css', result.css);
});

Entry CSS file

@import "node-package-name";
@import "other-node-package-name";

Resin will pull in CSS source files distributed via npm packages and add them to the AST. Uses postcss-import under the covers.

Features

Resin supports:

