Resin

A CSS preprocessor.

Installation

npm install resin

Usage

var resin = require ( 'resin' ); resin({ src : 'src/entry.css' , browsers : [ 'last 1 version' , 'ios' , 'android 4' ], namespace : 'dam' , vars : true , extend : true , debug : true });

This function will return an evaluated string that you can write to a file, or stream etc.

Example writing to a file:

var resin = require ( 'resin' ), write = require ( 'fs' ).writeFileSync, output; resin({ src : 'src/entry.css' , browsers : [ 'last 1 version' , 'ios' , 'android 4' ] namespace : 'dam' }).then( function ( result ) { write( 'path/to/output/dir/filename.css' , result.css); });

Entry CSS file

@ import "node-package-name" ; @ import "other-node-package-name" ;

Resin will pull in CSS source files distributed via npm packages and add them to the AST. Uses postcss-import under the covers.

Features

Resin supports: