CSS for clean and fast web apps
Open
demo/index.html to view the usage guides.
Copy your desired theme CSS from the
css/ folder into your project
Copy the
img/ and
font/ folders into your project ( Feel free to only
copy the images and font weights you intend to use )
Link the CSS into your page
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/topcoat-mobile-light.min.css">
*Alternatively incorporate the css into your build process if you are so inclined.
Start by checking out our Backlog. (Pls file issues against this repo.)
fork the repo
Create a branch
git checkout -b my_branch
Add your changes following the coding guidelines
Commit your changes
git commit -am "Added some awesome stuff"
Push your branch
git push origin my_branch
make a pull request
For the details see our Engineering Practices.
For performance tests, see dev/test/perf/telemetry/.
Topcoat uses Grunt to build
Open the terminal from the topcoat directory
cd topcoat
Install npm *comes packaged with node.
Install its command line interface (CLI) globally
npm install -g grunt-cli
Install dependencies with npm
npm install
*Topcoat uses Grunt 0.4.0. You might want to read more on their website if you haven't upgraded since a lot has changed.
grunt in the command line to build the css.
grunt watch to have the build run automatically when you make changes to
source files.
See Release Notes.