Topcoat

CSS for clean and fast web apps

Usage

Download Topcoat

Open demo/index.html to view the usage guides.

Copy your desired theme CSS from the css/ folder into your project

Copy the img/ and font/ folders into your project ( Feel free to only copy the images and font weights you intend to use )

Link the CSS into your page

< link rel =" stylesheet " type =" text / css " href =" css / topcoat-mobile-light .min .css ">

*Alternatively incorporate the css into your build process if you are so inclined.

Contributing

Start by checking out our Backlog. (Pls file issues against this repo.)

Fill out the CLA here

fork the repo

Create a branch git checkout -b my_branch

Add your changes following the coding guidelines

Commit your changes git commit -am "Added some awesome stuff"

Push your branch git push origin my_branch

make a pull request

For the details see our Engineering Practices.

Testing

For performance tests, see dev/test/perf/telemetry/.

Building

Topcoat uses Grunt to build

Open the terminal from the topcoat directory cd topcoat

Install npm *comes packaged with node.

Install its command line interface (CLI) globally npm install -g grunt-cli

Install dependencies with npm npm install

*Topcoat uses Grunt 0.4.0. You might want to read more on their website if you haven't upgraded since a lot has changed.

Type grunt in the command line to build the css.

in the command line to build the css. The results will be built into the release folder.

Alternatively type grunt watch to have the build run automatically when you make changes to source files.

Browser support

Chrome (latest 2)

Edge (latest 2)

Firefox (latest 2)

Internet Explorer 8+

Opera (latest 2)

Safari (latest 2)

Release notes

See Release Notes.

License

Apache license