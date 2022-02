A list of most common User Agent used on Internet.

The list is auto generated, always up to date with the most common user agents.

Install

$ npm install top-user-agents --save

Usage

const userAgents = require ( 'top-user-agents' ) const uniqueRandomArray = require ( 'unique-random-array' ) console .log(userAgents[ 0 ]) const randomUserAgent = uniqueRandomArray(userAgents) console .log(randomUserAgent())

top-user-agents © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.