openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tf

tooltipster-follower

by Louis Ameline
0.1.5 (see all)

A Tooltipster plugin to make tooltips follow the cursor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tooltipster-follower

Follower is a Tooltipster plugin to make tooltips follow the cursor. MIT license.

Installation

Include the javascript plugin file in your page AFTER Tooltipster's file. Also include Follower's CSS file.

<html>
  <head>
    ...
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="tooltipster/dist/css/tooltipster.bundle.min.css" />
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="tooltipster-follower/css/tooltipster-follower.min.css" />
    ...
    <script type="text/javascript" src="tooltipster/dist/js/tooltipster.bundle.min.js"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="tooltipster-follower/js/tooltipster-follower.min.js"></script>
  </head>
</html>

If you have no tooltips using sideTip in your page, you may use Tooltipster's core files instead of the bundle ones.

Usage

Declare the follower plugin in the options of the tooltips you want to follow the cursor, instead of sideTip:

$('.tooltip').tooltipster({
    plugins: ['follower']
});

That's it! You should see your tooltip follow the mouse, at the bottom-right of the cursor.

Themes

Follower has the same default style and themes as Tooltipster's sideTip. They are all included in tooltipster-follower.min.css, so you don't need to include any other files.

To create your own style, create a sub-theme as explained in Tooltipster's documentation. The only difference is that you replace .tooltipster-sidetip by .tooltipster-follower in your rules.

Options

minWidth The minimum width of the tooltip. Default: 0

maxWidth The maximum width of the tooltip. Default: null

offset The position of the anchor in the coordinate system, in the form [x,y] (see the illustration below). Default: [15,-15]

anchor The anchor is the point of the tooltip which ties it to the coordinate system (see the illustration below). There are eight possible values: top-left, top-center, top-right, left-center, left-right, bottom-left, bottom-center, bottom-right. Default: top-left

All of Tooltipster's options, methods and events remain available. Only sideTip's features will be unavailable on tooltips that use Follower instead (read this note).

Examples

$('.tooltip').tooltipster({
    anchor: 'bottom-left',
    minWidth: 200,
    maxWidth: 300,
    offset: [20, 20],
    plugins: ['follower'],
    theme: 'tooltipster-noir'
});

Figures

Events

follow events are fired when the position of the tooltip is set. It has event, helper and position properties, as well as an edit property which is a function that you may use to edit the coordinates of the tooltip.

position events are fired when Tooltipster asks Follower to re-evaluate the position of the tooltip, just like sideTip. Although we kept sideTip's original name for this event, it can be misleading as it is not fired every time the tooltip actually moves (use the follow events for that). The event has event, helper and position properties, and an edit property which is a function you can use to edit the proposed size of the tooltip.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial