Tooltipster

A flexible and extensible jQuery plugin for modern tooltips by Caleb Jacob and Louis Ameline under MIT license.

Compatible with Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, IE6+ and others.

Requires jQuery 1.10+ (or less, see the compatibility note in the doc).

Default css + js files = 10Kb gzipped.

A reminder of options/methods lies below. For detailed documentation, visit http://calebjacob.github.io/tooltipster/

Standard options

animation

animationDuration

content

contentAsHTML

contentCloning

debug

delay

delayTouch

functionInit

functionBefore

functionReady

functionAfter

functionFormat

IEmin

interactive

multiple

plugins

repositionOnScroll

restoration

selfDestruction

timer

theme

trackerInterval

trackOrigin

trackTooltip

trigger

triggerClose

triggerOpen

updateAnimation

zIndex

Other options

(these are available when you use sideTip, the default plugin)

arrow

distance

functionPosition

maxWidth

minIntersection

minWidth

side

viewportAware

Instance methods

close([callback])

content([myNewContent])

destroy()

disable()

elementOrigin()

elementTooltip()

enable()

instance()

on, one, off, triggerHandler

open([callback])

option(optionName [, optionValue])

reposition()

status()

Core methods

instances([selector || element])

instancesLatest()

on, one, off, triggerHandler

origins()

setDefaults({})

Events

after

before

close

closing

created

destroy

destroyed

dismissable

format

geometry

init

state

ready

reposition

repositioned

scroll

start

startcancel

startend

updated

sideTip events

position

positionTest

positionTested