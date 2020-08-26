openbase logo
too

tooltipster

by Caleb Jacob
4.2.8 (see all)

A jQuery tooltip plugin

13.1K

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Tooltip

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

Tooltipster

A flexible and extensible jQuery plugin for modern tooltips by Caleb Jacob and Louis Ameline under MIT license.
Compatible with Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, IE6+ and others.
Requires jQuery 1.10+ (or less, see the compatibility note in the doc).
Default css + js files = 10Kb gzipped.

A reminder of options/methods lies below. For detailed documentation, visit http://calebjacob.github.io/tooltipster/

Standard options

animation
animationDuration
content
contentAsHTML
contentCloning
debug
delay
delayTouch
functionInit
functionBefore
functionReady
functionAfter
functionFormat
IEmin
interactive
multiple
plugins
repositionOnScroll
restoration
selfDestruction
timer
theme
trackerInterval
trackOrigin
trackTooltip
trigger
triggerClose
triggerOpen
updateAnimation
zIndex

Other options

(these are available when you use sideTip, the default plugin)

arrow
distance
functionPosition
maxWidth
minIntersection
minWidth
side
viewportAware

Instance methods

close([callback])
content([myNewContent])
destroy()
disable()
elementOrigin()
elementTooltip()
enable()
instance()
on, one, off, triggerHandler
open([callback])
option(optionName [, optionValue])
reposition()
status()

Core methods

instances([selector || element])
instancesLatest()
on, one, off, triggerHandler
origins()
setDefaults({})

Events

after
before
close
closing
created
destroy
destroyed
dismissable
format
geometry
init
state
ready
reposition
repositioned
scroll
start
startcancel
startend
updated

sideTip events

position
positionTest
positionTested

100
Dinosaur BurgerUnited States6 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-end/back-end web developer. I specialize in movie/series streaming website development + Automation using node.js with puppeteer, and nightmare.js.
November 14, 2020

Alternatives

qtip2qTip2 - Pretty powerful tooltips
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Performant
jbo
jboxjBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
jf
jqwidgets-frameworkAngular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6K
js
jqwidgets-scriptsAngular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2K
zt
zebra_tooltipsA lightweight, accessible, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful tooltips
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
40
