A minimalistic set of tooltips on your app.
So suppose you create a Web Application and you want to take your users or anyone on a walkthrough on one, two or maybe all the features in your app, you can install this simple Javascript package to create a sequence of small tooltips that will guide the user to each feature( in our case a web element ) and show a small description of what you want them to know about that feature.This package would save you the time to manually create tooltip descriptions on each page and link them together in action.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/tooltip-sequence@latest/dist/index.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/tooltip-sequence@latest/dist/index.min.js"></script>
npm install tooltip-sequence --save
import createSequence from "tooltip-sequence";
import "tooltip-sequence/dist/index.css";
const options = {
backdropColor:"transparent || color-code",
sequence:[{
element:"#element",
description:"Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.",
placement:"top || right || bottom || left"
}],
onComplete:function() {
// your code
}
};
createSequence(options);
You need Hugo to run the dev server. If you have Homebrew you can do the following:
brew install hugo
Check this Hugo installation page for installing on other systems.
Then clone the repo, install dependencies, and start the server locally.
git clone https://github.com/SoorajSNBlaze333/tooltip-sequence.git
cd tooltip-sequence
npm i
npm start
Open
http://localhost:1313 in your browser.
|Scripts
|Description
npm start
|Starts a local dev server
npm run production
|For generating production docs files