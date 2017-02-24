tooling

Install

yarn add tooling tooling-preset-web --dev

How to use

Configure npm scripts:

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "tooling build" , "dev" : "tooling dev" }, "tooling" : { "presets" : [ "web" ] } }

Populate index.js inside your project:

document .write( '<h1>Hello World!<h1>' )

And run yarn dev and go to http://localhost:4000 .

Command

tooling dev : Run dev server with hot reloading support, then you can code and open browser to preview

: Run dev server with hot reloading support, then you can code and open browser to preview tooling build : Build app in production mode.

Configuration

The surpise is, tooling requires no configurations! Oh well, there're a couple CLI options. You can run tooling --help and tooling <command> --help to check out!

However, presets may require options, then you can configure them in:

a package.json's tooling property

property a JSON or YAML "rc file", eg: .toolingrc.json or .toolingrc.yml or without extension

or or without extension a tooling.config.js CommonJS module

CommonJS module a CLI --config argument

Presets

Your app is driven by presets under the hood, just like babel is driven by babel presets.

List of presets

Web: A preset you'll need for modern web apps.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

tooling © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).