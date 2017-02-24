yarn add tooling tooling-preset-web --dev
Configure npm scripts:
{
"scripts": {
"build": "tooling build",
"dev": "tooling dev"
},
"tooling": {
"presets": [
"web"
]
}
}
Populate
index.js inside your project:
document.write('<h1>Hello World!<h1>')
And run
yarn dev and go to
http://localhost:4000.
tooling dev: Run dev server with hot reloading support, then you can code and open browser to preview
tooling build: Build app in production mode.
The surpise is, tooling requires no configurations! Oh well, there're a couple CLI options. You can run
tooling --help and
tooling <command> --help to check out!
However,
presets may require options, then you can configure them in:
tooling property
.toolingrc.json or
.toolingrc.yml or without extension
tooling.config.js CommonJS module
--config argument
Your app is driven by presets under the hood, just like babel is driven by babel presets.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
tooling © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).
egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin