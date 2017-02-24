openbase logo
too

tooling

by EGOIST
1.6.0 (see all)

Modular JavaScript Tooling.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

421

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

30

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

tooling

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status donate

Install

yarn add tooling tooling-preset-web --dev

How to use

Configure npm scripts:

{
  "scripts": {
    "build": "tooling build",
    "dev": "tooling dev"
  },
  "tooling": {
    "presets": [
      "web"
    ]
  }
}

Populate index.js inside your project:

document.write('<h1>Hello World!<h1>')

And run yarn dev and go to http://localhost:4000.

Command

  • tooling dev: Run dev server with hot reloading support, then you can code and open browser to preview
  • tooling build: Build app in production mode.

Configuration

The surpise is, tooling requires no configurations! Oh well, there're a couple CLI options. You can run tooling --help and tooling <command> --help to check out!

However, presets may require options, then you can configure them in:

  • a package.json's tooling property
  • a JSON or YAML "rc file", eg: .toolingrc.json or .toolingrc.yml or without extension
  • a tooling.config.js CommonJS module
  • a CLI --config argument

Presets

Your app is driven by presets under the hood, just like babel is driven by babel presets.

List of presets

  • Web: A preset you'll need for modern web apps.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

tooling © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin

