Node.js cli tool for monitoring your favorite TooGoodToGo businesses. Notifications are shown when the stock of any of the businesses changes. The following notification types are supported:
npm install -g toogoodtogo-watcher
toogoodtogo-watcher config. Fill in your TooGoodToGo account details. Optionally enable / disable certain notifications. See Configuring Telegram notifiations for instructions on setting up the Telegram notifications.
toogoodtogo-watcher login. Click the link in the login email (on PC, not on phone).
toogoodtogo-watcher watch
Usage: toogoodtogo-watcher <command>
Commands:
config Edit the config file.
config-reset Reset the config to the default values.
config-path Show the path of the config file.
login Interactively login via a login email.
watch Watch your favourite busininesses for changes.
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
By default Windows doesn't display the notifications in the notification center. You can enable this by doing the following steps.
Windows key, type 'notifications',
enter)
BotFather.
toogoodtogo-watcher config, and set
enabled to
true.
toogoodtogo-watcher watch
t.me/BOTNAME link from the
BotFather chat message.
BEGIN.
this and select Webhooks.
too_good_to_go_updated).
that.
value1 contains a plain text message,
value2 contains an HTML message.
ifttt configuration via
toogoodtogo-watcher config:
enabled to
true
webhookKey to the token found at Web Hook settings (last part of the URL)
webhookEvents array
Note: You can add multiple events to
webhookEvents
Note: the Docker image is a multiarch image. So it will also work on Raspberry Pi's.
YOUR_FOLDER/config.json. See above for instructions on how to configure the application. Make sure that the folder has the correct permissions, e.g. run chmod -R o+rwx config/ or you might get access denied errors on the file system. The app needs read/write access on the configuration file, e.g. to store token received in it.
john who stored the config in
~/docker/toogoodtogo-watcher/config.json:
docker run \
--name toogoodtogo-watcher \
-e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \
-v /home/john/docker/toogoodtogo-watcher:/home/node/.config/toogoodtogo-watcher-nodejs \
marklagendijk/toogoodtogo-watcher
Note: When using Gotify as notification, make sure to put them on the same network in docker if hosted on the same docker host, e.g. docker network create gotify and use "--network=gotify" on both containers You can then use "http://gotify" on this container if --name gotify is used for the gotify container
my-docker-compose-stuff
│ docker-compose.yaml
│
└───toogoodtogo-watcher
│ config.json
toogoodtogo-watcher/config.json. See above for instructions on how to configure the application.
docker-compose.yaml
version: "3"
services:
toogoodtogo-watcher:
image: marklagendijk/toogoodtogo-watcher
restart: unless-stopped
environment:
- TZ=Europe/Amsterdam
volumes:
- ./toogoodtogo-watcher:/home/node/.config/toogoodtogo-watcher-nodejs
heroku config:set TOOGOODTOGO_CONFIG=content, replacing content with the content of your config.json file.