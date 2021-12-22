openbase logo
toogoodtogo-watcher

by Mark Lagendijk
3.8.0 (see all)

Node.js cli tool for monitoring your favorite TooGoodToGo businesses. Docker image available.

Overview

62

GitHub Stars

203

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-toogoodtogo-watcher GitHub license npm Docker Pulls

Node.js cli tool for monitoring your favorite TooGoodToGo businesses. Notifications are shown when the stock of any of the businesses changes. The following notification types are supported:

  • Desktop notification
  • Console output
  • Telegram chat message
  • Push message via Gotify

See below for Docker usage.

Installation

  1. Install Node.js 14.x or higher (Windows | Linux | OSx).
  2. npm install -g toogoodtogo-watcher
  3. toogoodtogo-watcher config. Fill in your TooGoodToGo account details. Optionally enable / disable certain notifications. See Configuring Telegram notifiations for instructions on setting up the Telegram notifications.
  4. toogoodtogo-watcher login. Click the link in the login email (on PC, not on phone).
  5. toogoodtogo-watcher watch

CLI documentation

Usage: toogoodtogo-watcher <command>

Commands:
  config        Edit the config file.
  config-reset  Reset the config to the default values.
  config-path   Show the path of the config file.
  login         Interactively login via a login email.
  watch         Watch your favourite busininesses for changes.

Options:
  --help     Show help                                                 [boolean]
  --version  Show version number                                       [boolean]

Displaying the notifications in the Windows notification center

By default Windows doesn't display the notifications in the notification center. You can enable this by doing the following steps.

  1. Go to 'notifications & actions settings' (Windows key, type 'notifications', enter)
  2. Click on the 'toast' app at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Enable the 'show in action center' checkbox.

Configuring Telegram notifications

  1. Open a Telegram chat with BotFather.
  2. Follow the instructions to create your own bot.
  3. Copy the token and enter it in the configuration via toogoodtogo-watcher config, and set enabled to true.
  4. Start the application toogoodtogo-watcher watch
  5. Click the t.me/BOTNAME link from the BotFather chat message.
  6. Press BEGIN.
  7. Your bot should greet you, and show a notification about your favorites. Note: the bot will show the favorites which you configured. Multiple people can connect to the bot to get updates about these favorites.

Configure IFTTT integration

  1. Go to https://ifttt.com/create/.
  2. Click on this and select Webhooks.
  3. Fill in an Event Name (e.g. too_good_to_go_updated).
  4. Click on that.
  5. Select anything you'd like to integrate with (e.g. Philips Hue).
  6. Finish setting it up. Note: value1 contains a plain text message, value2 contains an HTML message.
  7. Update the ifttt configuration via toogoodtogo-watcher config:
    • set enabled to true
    • set webhookKey to the token found at Web Hook settings (last part of the URL)
    • add the Event Name selected in step 3 to the webhookEvents array

Note: You can add multiple events to webhookEvents

Docker

Note: the Docker image is a multiarch image. So it will also work on Raspberry Pi's.

Docker run

  1. Create a directory to store the config file and copy the config.defaults.json into YOUR_FOLDER/config.json. See above for instructions on how to configure the application. Make sure that the folder has the correct permissions, e.g. run chmod -R o+rwx config/ or you might get access denied errors on the file system. The app needs read/write access on the configuration file, e.g. to store token received in it.
  2. Run the following command. Example: a user john who stored the config in ~/docker/toogoodtogo-watcher/config.json:
docker run \
 --name toogoodtogo-watcher \
 -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \
 -v /home/john/docker/toogoodtogo-watcher:/home/node/.config/toogoodtogo-watcher-nodejs \
 marklagendijk/toogoodtogo-watcher

Note: When using Gotify as notification, make sure to put them on the same network in docker if hosted on the same docker host, e.g. docker network create gotify and use "--network=gotify" on both containers You can then use "http://gotify" on this container if --name gotify is used for the gotify container

Docker Compose

  1. Create the following directory structure.
    my-docker-compose-stuffdocker-compose.yaml
│
└───toogoodtogo-watcherconfig.json
  2. Copy the config.defaults.json to toogoodtogo-watcher/config.json. See above for instructions on how to configure the application.
  3. Create a file docker-compose.yaml
    version: "3"
services:
  toogoodtogo-watcher:
    image: marklagendijk/toogoodtogo-watcher
    restart: unless-stopped
    environment:
      - TZ=Europe/Amsterdam
    volumes:
      - ./toogoodtogo-watcher:/home/node/.config/toogoodtogo-watcher-nodejs

Running with Heroku

  1. Install the Heroku CLI and login.
  2. From your terminal, run heroku config:set TOOGOODTOGO_CONFIG=content, replacing content with the content of your config.json file.

