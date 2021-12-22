Node.js cli tool for monitoring your favorite TooGoodToGo businesses. Notifications are shown when the stock of any of the businesses changes. The following notification types are supported:

Desktop notification

Console output

Telegram chat message

Push message via Gotify

See below for Docker usage.

Installation

Install Node.js 14.x or higher (Windows | Linux | OSx). npm install -g toogoodtogo-watcher toogoodtogo-watcher config . Fill in your TooGoodToGo account details. Optionally enable / disable certain notifications. See Configuring Telegram notifiations for instructions on setting up the Telegram notifications. toogoodtogo-watcher login . Click the link in the login email (on PC, not on phone). toogoodtogo-watcher watch

CLI documentation

Usage : toogoodtogo-watcher <command> Commands: config Edit the config file. config-reset Reset the config to the default values. config-path Show the path of the config file. login Interactively login via a login email. watch Watch your favourite busininesses for changes. Options: --help Show help [boolean] --version Show version number [boolean]

Displaying the notifications in the Windows notification center

By default Windows doesn't display the notifications in the notification center. You can enable this by doing the following steps.

Go to 'notifications & actions settings' ( Windows key , type 'notifications', enter ) Click on the 'toast' app at the bottom of the screen. Enable the 'show in action center' checkbox.

Configuring Telegram notifications

Open a Telegram chat with BotFather . Follow the instructions to create your own bot. Copy the token and enter it in the configuration via toogoodtogo-watcher config , and set enabled to true . Start the application toogoodtogo-watcher watch Click the t.me/BOTNAME link from the BotFather chat message. Press BEGIN . Your bot should greet you, and show a notification about your favorites. Note: the bot will show the favorites which you configured. Multiple people can connect to the bot to get updates about these favorites.

Configure IFTTT integration

Go to https://ifttt.com/create/. Click on this and select Webhooks. Fill in an Event Name (e.g. too_good_to_go_updated ). Click on that . Select anything you'd like to integrate with (e.g. Philips Hue). Finish setting it up. Note: value1 contains a plain text message, value2 contains an HTML message. Update the ifttt configuration via toogoodtogo-watcher config : set enabled to true

to set webhookKey to the token found at Web Hook settings (last part of the URL)

to the token found at Web Hook settings (last part of the URL) add the Event Name selected in step 3 to the webhookEvents array

Note: You can add multiple events to webhookEvents

Docker

Note: the Docker image is a multiarch image. So it will also work on Raspberry Pi's.

Docker run

Create a directory to store the config file and copy the config.defaults.json into YOUR_FOLDER/config.json . See above for instructions on how to configure the application. Make sure that the folder has the correct permissions, e.g. run chmod -R o+rwx config/ or you might get access denied errors on the file system. The app needs read/write access on the configuration file, e.g. to store token received in it. Run the following command. Example: a user john who stored the config in ~/docker/toogoodtogo-watcher/config.json :

docker run \ --name toogoodtogo-watcher \ -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \ -v /home/john/docker/toogoodtogo-watcher:/home/node/.config/toogoodtogo-watcher-nodejs \ marklagendijk/toogoodtogo-watcher

Note: When using Gotify as notification, make sure to put them on the same network in docker if hosted on the same docker host, e.g. docker network create gotify and use "--network=gotify" on both containers You can then use "http://gotify" on this container if --name gotify is used for the gotify container

Docker Compose

Create the following directory structure. my-docker-compose-stuff │ docker-compose .yaml │ └─── toogoodtogo-watcher │ config .json Copy the config.defaults.json to toogoodtogo-watcher/config.json . See above for instructions on how to configure the application. Create a file docker-compose.yaml version: "3" services: toogoodtogo-watcher: image: marklagendijk/toogoodtogo-watcher restart: unless-stopped environment: - TZ=Europe/Amsterdam volumes: - ./toogoodtogo-watcher:/home/node/.config/toogoodtogo-watcher-nodejs

Running with Heroku