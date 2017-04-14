As its name TOMLify-j0.4 says, this is a TOML v0.4.0 compliant encoder. (JavaScript Object -> TOML text)

Live Demo

https://jakwings.github.io/tomlify-j0.4/demo/

You can see the result from tomlify-j0.4 in the debug console of your browser.

The parser used in the demo is toml-j0.4

Usage

You can install it via npm install tomlify-j0.4 , or just include the script tomlify.js or dist/tomlify.min.js in your web pages.

var tomlify = require ( 'tomlify-j0.4' ); var table = { about : { name : 'tomlify-j0.4' , maintainers : [ 'Jak Wings' ], todos : [ { done : false , priority : 'important' , text : 'Add some test scripts.' }, { done : true , priority : 'normal' , text : 'Open source this project.' } ] }, more : { version : [ 2 , 0 , 0 ], date : new Date ( '2017-04-14T00:08:00+08:00' ) } }; try { var text = tomlify.toToml(table, { space : 2 }); var text = tomlify.toToml(table, { space : ' ' , replace : function ( key, value ) { var context = this ; var path = tomlify.toKey(context.path); if ( /^more\.version\.\[\d+\]$/ .test(path)) { return value.toFixed( 0 ); } if (context.path[ 0 ] === 'about' && context.path[ 1 ] === 'todos' && context.path[ 2 ] === 1 ) { return null ; } return false ; } }); var text = tomlify.toToml({ null : null , undefined : undefined , numbers : [ 1 , 2 , null , , 3 , 4 ] }); } catch (err) { }

APIs

Use it to transform a table object into TOML text.

table : must be an object other than an instance of Array or Date. By default, all numbers are transformed into floats and arrays of numbers will become arrays of floats. And null or undefined in an array or object property whose value is null or undefined will be ignored. You can change this behavior through options.replace .

options.replace - {function(this: Context, key: String|Number, value:Mixed): Mixed} : The function used to change the default text output. @this {Context} : @property {Array.<String|Number>} path: The key path to current value. @property {Table|Array} table: The direct parent object. @param {String|Number} key: The key of the value in current parent object. @param {Mixed} value: The current value. @return {Mixed} A string to change the value output, false to cancel, null or undefined to remove the output.

options.space - {String|Number} : Specify the padding string for indentation. If it is a non-negative integer N, then use N space " " for indentation. If it is a string, then use this string for indentation. Otherwise, no indentation will be performed.

options.sort - {function(a: String, b: String): Number} : The compare function for sorting table keys. It is used for Array.prototype.sort() .

Just like tomlify.toToml(table, options) , it is used to transform a value into TOML value for a key-value pair. value cannot be null or undefined.

However, an inline-table always fits into one line, no matter what it contains.

E.g.

tomlify.toValue({ one : 1 , two : 2 }); tomlify.toValue([ "apple" , "banana" ], { space : 2 }); tomlify.toValue([ { people : [ "Alice" , "Bob" ]}, { fruits : [ "apple" , "banana" ]} ], { space : 2 });

path - {String|Array.<String|Number>} : A key or a key path.

: A key or a key path. alternative - {Boolean} : Whether numbers in the key path will be ignored.

Use it to get a TOML key or key path for the key-value pair. E.g.

tomlify.toKey( 'money' ); tomlify.toKey( '$' ); tomlify.toKey([ 'sir' , 'Mr. Smith' ]); tomlify.toKey([ 'food' , 0 , 'price' ]); tomlify.toKey([ 'food' , 0 , 'price' ], true );

Known Problems