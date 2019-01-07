require() your
.toml files in Node.js. Uses the Node
toml package.
npm install [--save] toml-require
require('toml-require').install(options);
require('./myConfig.toml');
options is optional, but takes the following keys:
toml:
toml-require will use it's own version of
toml by default, but if you want to specify a particular version of the
toml package, you can require it yourself and pass it as this option (e.g.
require('toml-require').install({toml: require('toml')}))
toml-require is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.