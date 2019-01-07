require() your .toml files in Node.js. Uses the Node toml package.

Installation

npm install [--save] toml-require

Usage

require ( 'toml-require' ).install(options); require ( './myConfig.toml' );

options is optional, but takes the following keys:

toml : toml-require will use it's own version of toml by default, but if you want to specify a particular version of the toml package, you can require it yourself and pass it as this option (e.g. require('toml-require').install({toml: require('toml')}) )

License

toml-require is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.