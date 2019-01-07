openbase logo
toml-require

by Michelle Tilley
1.2.0 (see all)

require() .toml files in Node.js

Documentation
371

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

toml-require

require() your .toml files in Node.js. Uses the Node toml package.

Installation

npm install [--save] toml-require

Usage

require('toml-require').install(options);
require('./myConfig.toml');

options is optional, but takes the following keys:

  • toml: toml-require will use it's own version of toml by default, but if you want to specify a particular version of the toml package, you can require it yourself and pass it as this option (e.g. require('toml-require').install({toml: require('toml')}))

License

toml-require is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.

