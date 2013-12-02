openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tj

toml-js

by Alexander Beletsky
0.0.8 (see all)

TOML parser implementation (node.js + browser)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Toml-js Build Status

Very slim, very fast, no dependencies, TOML parser implementation. Works both browser (plain and AMD) and node.js.

Why?

TOML is a very convenient, INI-like storage file format, suitable for many types of applications and utilities.

Running on browser

Install bower component,

    bower install toml-js

Add reference,

    <script type="text/javascript" src="components/toml-js/toml.js"></script>

or AMD,

    define(['libs/toml'], function (toml) {

    });

Run parser,

    $.get('/config/settings.toml', function (data) {
        var config = toml.parse(data);
        console.log(config);
    });

Run dumper,

    var stringData = toml.dump({owner: {name: "Tom Preston-Werner", organization: "GitHub"}});

Running on node

Install npm package

    npm install toml-js

Run parser,

    var fs = require('fs');
    var toml = require('toml-js');

    fs.readFile('example.toml', function (err, data) {
        var parsed = toml.parse(data);
        console.log(parsed);
    });

Run dumper,

    var toml = require('toml-js');
    var stringData = toml.dump({owner: {name: "Tom Preston-Werner", organization: "GitHub"}});

Contributing

You are very welcome. Please fork, update tests, apply fix, build and submit the pull request.

Supported version

Support provided for v0.1.0 version of TOML (latest up to 25 Feb 2013).

Credits

  • @rossipedia - toml-net for well-rounded test suite.

Licence (MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Alexander Beletsky

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial