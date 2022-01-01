As its name TOML-j0.4 says, this is a TOML v0.4.0 compliant parser built
with PEG.js. You can customize it easily by modifying the grammar file
toml.pegjs.
http://jakwings.github.io/toml-j0.4/
You can install it via
npm install toml-j0.4, or just include the script
dist/toml-browser.js in your web pages.
var toml = toml || require('toml-j0.4');
try {
var data = toml.parse(src);
} catch (err) {
if (err instanceof toml.SyntaxError) {
// do something
}
}
toml.parse only accept one argument — data text in TOML
toml.SyntaxError has these properties:
line: the line number
column: the column number
offset: the zero-based offset from the start of the text
message: error message
There is no other API for now. Simple?
JavaScript does not have real integers.
All numbers are floats in JavaScript. Any integer bigger than Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER (9007199254740991 < 2^63 - 1) or smaller than Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER (-9007199254740991 > -(2^63 - 1)) is not safe when being converted or used as pure integer! Enhancement is welcome!
I suggest storing big integers in strings.
RFC 3339 is not the sole criterion of truth.
You can't imagine how terrible all minitue details of the standard are! So don't expect some date-times will work anytime and anywhere, for instance, "2015-02-29T00:00:00Z", "2015-12-25T24:00:00Z", "2015-11-10T00:60:00Z", "2015-11-10T00:00:60Z", "2015-12-25T24:00:00+24:00", "0000-01-01T00:00:00Z". Enhancement is welcome!
If you found bugs, welcome to send me a pull request with (only) updated test scripts/fixtures!
In order to test this package thoroughly, you have to do these first:
npm install
The scripts
lib/parser.js and
dist/toml-browser.js are generated via this
command:
npm run build
Then you can test them via this command:
npm test
You can also do some benchmarks with other TOML parsers:
npm run benchmark
This package is also used by other projects: