As its name TOML-j0.4 says, this is a TOML v0.4.0 compliant parser built with PEG.js. You can customize it easily by modifying the grammar file toml.pegjs .

Live Demo

http://jakwings.github.io/toml-j0.4/

Usage

You can install it via npm install toml-j0.4 , or just include the script dist/toml-browser.js in your web pages.

var toml = toml || require ( 'toml-j0.4' ); try { var data = toml.parse(src); } catch (err) { if (err instanceof toml.SyntaxError) { } }

toml.parse only accept one argument — data text in TOML

only accept one argument — data text in TOML The instance of toml.SyntaxError has these properties: line : the line number column : the column number offset : the zero-based offset from the start of the text message : error message

has these properties:

There is no other API for now. Simple?

Known Problems

JavaScript does not have real integers. All numbers are floats in JavaScript. Any integer bigger than Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER (9007199254740991 < 2^63 - 1) or smaller than Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER (-9007199254740991 > -(2^63 - 1)) is not safe when being converted or used as pure integer! Enhancement is welcome! I suggest storing big integers in strings.

RFC 3339 is not the sole criterion of truth. You can't imagine how terrible all minitue details of the standard are! So don't expect some date-times will work anytime and anywhere, for instance, "2015-02-29T00:00:00Z", "2015-12-25T24:00:00Z", "2015-11-10T00:60:00Z", "2015-11-10T00:00:60Z", "2015-12-25T24:00:00+24:00", "0000-01-01T00:00:00Z". Enhancement is welcome!

Contribute

If you found bugs, welcome to send me a pull request with (only) updated test scripts/fixtures!

In order to test this package thoroughly, you have to do these first:

Clone this project with git. Excute this command in the project directory: npm install

The scripts lib/parser.js and dist/toml-browser.js are generated via this command:

npm run build

Then you can test them via this command:

npm test

You can also do some benchmarks with other TOML parsers:

npm run benchmark

Others

This package is also used by other projects: