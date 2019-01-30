TOML Parser for Node.js

If you haven't heard of TOML, well you're just missing out. Go check it out now. Back? Good.

TOML Spec Support

toml-node supports version 0.4.0 the TOML spec as specified by mojombo/toml@v0.4.0

Installation

toml-node is available via npm.

npm install toml

toml-node also works with browser module bundlers like Browserify and webpack.

Usage

Standalone

Say you have some awesome TOML in a variable called someTomlString . Maybe it came from the web; maybe it came from a file; wherever it came from, it came asynchronously! Let's turn that sucker into a JavaScript object.

var toml = require ( 'toml' ); var data = toml.parse(someTomlString); console .dir(data);

toml.parse throws an exception in the case of a parsing error; such exceptions have a line and column property on them to help identify the offending text.

try { toml.parse(someCrazyKnuckleHeadedTrblToml); } catch (e) { console .error( "Parsing error on line " + e.line + ", column " + e.column + ": " + e.message); }

Streaming

As of toml-node version 1.0, the streaming interface has been removed. Instead, use a module like concat-stream:

var toml = require ( 'toml' ); var concat = require ( 'concat-stream' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( 'tomlFile.toml' , 'utf8' ).pipe(concat( function ( data ) { var parsed = toml.parse(data); }));

Thanks @ForbesLindesay for the suggestion.

Requiring with Node.js

You can use the toml-require package to require() your .toml files with Node.js

Live Demo

You can experiment with TOML online at http://binarymuse.github.io/toml-node/, which uses the latest version of this library.

Building & Testing

toml-node uses the PEG.js parser generator.

npm install npm run build npm test

Any changes to src/toml.peg requires a regeneration of the parser with npm run build .

toml-node is tested on Travis CI and is tested against:

Node 0.10

Node 0.12

Latest stable io.js

License

toml-node is licensed under the MIT license agreement. See the LICENSE file for more information.