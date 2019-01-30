If you haven't heard of TOML, well you're just missing out. Go check it out now. Back? Good.
toml-node supports version 0.4.0 the TOML spec as specified by mojombo/toml@v0.4.0
toml-node is available via npm.
npm install toml
toml-node also works with browser module bundlers like Browserify and webpack.
Say you have some awesome TOML in a variable called
someTomlString. Maybe it came from the web; maybe it came from a file; wherever it came from, it came asynchronously! Let's turn that sucker into a JavaScript object.
var toml = require('toml');
var data = toml.parse(someTomlString);
console.dir(data);
toml.parse throws an exception in the case of a parsing error; such exceptions have a
line and
column property on them to help identify the offending text.
try {
toml.parse(someCrazyKnuckleHeadedTrblToml);
} catch (e) {
console.error("Parsing error on line " + e.line + ", column " + e.column +
": " + e.message);
}
As of toml-node version 1.0, the streaming interface has been removed. Instead, use a module like concat-stream:
var toml = require('toml');
var concat = require('concat-stream');
var fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream('tomlFile.toml', 'utf8').pipe(concat(function(data) {
var parsed = toml.parse(data);
}));
Thanks @ForbesLindesay for the suggestion.
You can use the toml-require package to
require() your
.toml files with Node.js
You can experiment with TOML online at http://binarymuse.github.io/toml-node/, which uses the latest version of this library.
toml-node uses the PEG.js parser generator.
npm install
npm run build
npm test
Any changes to
src/toml.peg requires a regeneration of the parser with
npm run build.
toml-node is tested on Travis CI and is tested against:
toml-node is licensed under the MIT license agreement. See the LICENSE file for more information.