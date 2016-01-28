with node/browserify
npm install --save tokml
otherwise:
wget https://raw.github.com/mapbox/tokml/master/tokml.js
as a binary:
npm install -g tokml
tokml file.geojson > file.kml
tokml < file.geojson > file.kml
// kml is a string of KML data, geojsonObject is a JavaScript object of
// GeoJSON data
var kml = tokml(geojsonObject);
// grab name and description properties from each object and write them in
// KML
var kmlNameDescription = tokml(geojsonObject, {
name: 'name',
description: 'description'
});
// name and describe the KML document as a whole
var kmlDocumentName = tokml(geojsonObject, {
documentName: 'My List Of Markers',
documentDescription: "One of the many places you are not I am"
});
tokml(geojsonObject, [options])
Given GeoJSON data as an object, return KML data as a string of XML.
options is an optional object that takes the following options:
The property to name/description mapping: while GeoJSON supports freeform
properties on each feature, KML has an expectation of
name and
description
properties that are often styled and displayed automatically. These options let
you define a mapping from the GeoJSON style to KML's.
name: the name of the property in each GeoJSON Feature that contains
the feature's name
description: the name of the property in each GeoJSON Feature that contains
the feature's description
Timestamp: KML can associate features with a moment in time via the
TimeStamp tag. GeoJSON doesn't
have a comparable field, but a custom property can be mapped
timestamp: the name of the property in each GeoJSON Feature that contains
a timestamp in XML Schema Time (yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm:sszzzzzz)
Document name and description: KML supports
name and
description properties
for the full document.
documentName: the name of the full document
documentDescription: the description of the full document
simplestyle-spec support:
simplestyle: set to
true to convert simplestyle-spec styles into KML styles
Requires node.js and browserify:
To build
tokml.js:
make
To run tests:
npm install
npm test