tokml

Convert GeoJSON to KML.

Usage

with node/browserify

npm install --save tokml

otherwise:

wget https://raw.github.com/mapbox/tokml/master/tokml.js

as a binary:

npm install -g tokml tokml file .geojson > file .kml tokml < file .geojson > file .kml

Example

var kml = tokml(geojsonObject); var kmlNameDescription = tokml(geojsonObject, { name : 'name' , description : 'description' }); var kmlDocumentName = tokml(geojsonObject, { documentName : 'My List Of Markers' , documentDescription : "One of the many places you are not I am" });

API

Given GeoJSON data as an object, return KML data as a string of XML.

options is an optional object that takes the following options:

The property to name/description mapping: while GeoJSON supports freeform properties on each feature, KML has an expectation of name and description properties that are often styled and displayed automatically. These options let you define a mapping from the GeoJSON style to KML's.

name : the name of the property in each GeoJSON Feature that contains the feature's name

: the name of the property in each GeoJSON Feature that contains the feature's name description : the name of the property in each GeoJSON Feature that contains the feature's description

Timestamp: KML can associate features with a moment in time via the TimeStamp tag. GeoJSON doesn't have a comparable field, but a custom property can be mapped

timestamp : the name of the property in each GeoJSON Feature that contains a timestamp in XML Schema Time (yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm:sszzzzzz)

Document name and description: KML supports name and description properties for the full document.

documentName : the name of the full document

: the name of the full document documentDescription : the description of the full document

simplestyle-spec support:

simplestyle : set to true to convert simplestyle-spec styles into KML styles

Development

Requires node.js and browserify:

To build tokml.js :

make

To run tests: