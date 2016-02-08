TokenThrottle

Asynchronously rate-limit by a key. E.g. set thresholds for access to your API by username/token, or IP address.

The default storage is in process memory, but it is easily pluggable by providing a thin wrapper to whatever storage system you would like to use, e.g. Redis for cross-process or cross-machine rate-limiting.

var throttle = require ( "tokenthrottle" )({ rate : 100 }); throttle.rateLimit(id, function ( err, limited ) { if (limited) { return res.next( new Error ( "Rate limit exceeded, please slow down." )); } else { } })

Wrappers

Convenient wrappers for this library with different storage back-ends:

Options

There are a number of options available to control how the throttle mechanism works.

rate: {Number} REQUIRED The number of actions to renew during each time window

burst: {Number} A maximum number of actions allowed per time window [default: rate]

window: {Number} The milliseconds in which rate or burst act. [default: 1000]

or act. [default: 1000] tokensTable: {TokensTable} A table implementation that supports put(key, object, cb) and get(key, cb)

and overrides: {Object} A set of overrides to apply when throttling. e.g.

var throttle = require ( "tokenthrottle" )({ rate : 100 , burst : 200 , window : 60000 , overrides : { "127.0.0.1" : { rate : 0 }, "Joe Smith" : { rate : 10 }, "2da0f39" : { rate : 1000 , burst : 2000 , window : 1000 }, } });

Custom Token Table

Here's an example of a custom token table that would use Redis:

(But don't do it manually, use tokenthrottle-redis)

function RedisTable ( redisClient ) { this .client = redisClient; } RedisTable.prototype.get = function ( key, cb ) { this .client.hgetall(key, cb); } RedisTable.prototype.put = function ( key, value, cb ) { this .client.hmset(key, value, cb); } var throttle = require ( "tokenthrottle" )({ rate : 100 , tokensTable : new RedisTable( require ( "redis" ).createClient()) })

History

This library is code derived from the original built-in throttle for restify and contains many portions originally written by Mark Cavage. It is actually designed with Restify backward-compatibility in mind for Synchronous in-memory only token-table implementations by wrapping synchronous put/get calls with async versions.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) Bryce B. Baril bryce@ravenwall.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.