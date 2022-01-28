openbase logo
tokenizers

by huggingface
0.8.0 (see all)

💥 Fast State-of-the-Art Tokenizers optimized for Research and Production

Documentation
60

GitHub Stars

5.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Build GitHub

Provides an implementation of today's most used tokenizers, with a focus on performance and versatility.

Main features:

  • Train new vocabularies and tokenize, using today's most used tokenizers.
  • Extremely fast (both training and tokenization), thanks to the Rust implementation. Takes less than 20 seconds to tokenize a GB of text on a server's CPU.
  • Easy to use, but also extremely versatile.
  • Designed for research and production.
  • Normalization comes with alignments tracking. It's always possible to get the part of the original sentence that corresponds to a given token.
  • Does all the pre-processing: Truncate, Pad, add the special tokens your model needs.

Bindings

We provide bindings to the following languages (more to come!):

Quick example using Python:

Choose your model between Byte-Pair Encoding, WordPiece or Unigram and instantiate a tokenizer:

from tokenizers import Tokenizer
from tokenizers.models import BPE

tokenizer = Tokenizer(BPE())

You can customize how pre-tokenization (e.g., splitting into words) is done:

from tokenizers.pre_tokenizers import Whitespace

tokenizer.pre_tokenizer = Whitespace()

Then training your tokenizer on a set of files just takes two lines of codes:

from tokenizers.trainers import BpeTrainer

trainer = BpeTrainer(special_tokens=["[UNK]", "[CLS]", "[SEP]", "[PAD]", "[MASK]"])
tokenizer.train(files=["wiki.train.raw", "wiki.valid.raw", "wiki.test.raw"], trainer=trainer)

Once your tokenizer is trained, encode any text with just one line:

output = tokenizer.encode("Hello, y'all! How are you 😁 ?")
print(output.tokens)
# ["Hello", ",", "y", "'", "all", "!", "How", "are", "you", "[UNK]", "?"]

Check the python documentation or the python quicktour to learn more!

AI
7 months ago

