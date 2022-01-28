Provides an implementation of today's most used tokenizers, with a focus on performance and versatility.
We provide bindings to the following languages (more to come!):
Choose your model between Byte-Pair Encoding, WordPiece or Unigram and instantiate a tokenizer:
from tokenizers import Tokenizer
from tokenizers.models import BPE
tokenizer = Tokenizer(BPE())
You can customize how pre-tokenization (e.g., splitting into words) is done:
from tokenizers.pre_tokenizers import Whitespace
tokenizer.pre_tokenizer = Whitespace()
Then training your tokenizer on a set of files just takes two lines of codes:
from tokenizers.trainers import BpeTrainer
trainer = BpeTrainer(special_tokens=["[UNK]", "[CLS]", "[SEP]", "[PAD]", "[MASK]"])
tokenizer.train(files=["wiki.train.raw", "wiki.valid.raw", "wiki.test.raw"], trainer=trainer)
Once your tokenizer is trained, encode any text with just one line:
output = tokenizer.encode("Hello, y'all! How are you 😁 ?")
print(output.tokens)
# ["Hello", ",", "y", "'", "all", "!", "How", "are", "you", "[UNK]", "?"]
Check the python documentation or the python quicktour to learn more!