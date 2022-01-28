





Provides an implementation of today's most used tokenizers, with a focus on performance and versatility.

Main features:

Train new vocabularies and tokenize, using today's most used tokenizers.

Extremely fast (both training and tokenization), thanks to the Rust implementation. Takes less than 20 seconds to tokenize a GB of text on a server's CPU.

Easy to use, but also extremely versatile.

Designed for research and production.

Normalization comes with alignments tracking. It's always possible to get the part of the original sentence that corresponds to a given token.

Does all the pre-processing: Truncate, Pad, add the special tokens your model needs.

Bindings

We provide bindings to the following languages (more to come!):

Quick example using Python:

Choose your model between Byte-Pair Encoding, WordPiece or Unigram and instantiate a tokenizer:

from tokenizers import Tokenizer from tokenizers.models import BPE tokenizer = Tokenizer(BPE())

You can customize how pre-tokenization (e.g., splitting into words) is done:

from tokenizers.pre_tokenizers import Whitespace tokenizer.pre_tokenizer = Whitespace()

Then training your tokenizer on a set of files just takes two lines of codes:

from tokenizers.trainers import BpeTrainer trainer = BpeTrainer(special_tokens=[ "[UNK]" , "[CLS]" , "[SEP]" , "[PAD]" , "[MASK]" ]) tokenizer.train(files=[ "wiki.train.raw" , "wiki.valid.raw" , "wiki.test.raw" ], trainer=trainer)

Once your tokenizer is trained, encode any text with just one line:

output = tokenizer.encode( "Hello, y'all! How are you 😁 ?" ) print(output.tokens)

Check the python documentation or the python quicktour to learn more!